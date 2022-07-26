Europa League Results & Scores

The 2022/23 season gets underway soon and with many clubs looking to impressive in European competition, we take a look at the very latest Europa League results and scores, plus the best betting odds on the main contenders in the competition.

Europa League Results & Betting Odds

Update: 26.07.22

Manchester United endured a thoroughly miserable season in 2021/22 and failed to make it into the Champions League for the coming season, however having finished in sixth position they have secured for themselves a place in the Europa League where they have been installed as firm favourites to lift the trophy.

Manchester United made it into the final of the 2020/21 Europa League where they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Villarreal, however they had won the competition four years earlier and will be looking to do so again in 2022/23. Erik ten Hag is now the man in charge of the Red Devils and he has made a few changes to the squad since taking the reins at the end of last term, however the big question is – can he add some much needed silverware to the trophy cabinet.

At the time of writing, United are firm favourites to go all the way in the 2022/23 Europa League with most bookies going 15/2 that they lift the trophy next year. Premier League rivals Arsenal are next in the betting at a general 9/1, the Gunners having finished in fifth position in the Premier League last term. Arsenal have made it through to the final of the Europa League on two previous occasions, losing to Galatasaray in a penalty shoot-out in 1999/2000 and going down 4-1 to Chelsea in 2018/19.

Elsewhere, A.S. Roma are a 10/1 shot to lift the trophy next term while city rivals Lazio are a 16/1 punt to achieve this ambition.

2022/23 Europa League Winner Odds

15/2 – Manchester United

9/1 – Arsenal

10/1 – A.S. Roma

16/1 – Lazio

20/1 – Real Sociedad

25/1 – Real Betis

33/1 – Union Berlin

Update: 07.05.21

Any hopes of an all-English Europa League Final were dashed last night when Villarreal held Arsenal to a goal-less draw at the Emirates Stadium and set themselves up for a date with Manchester United on account of their 2-1 win from the first leg of their semi-final tie. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post twice on what was a very frustrating night for the hosts and it left Arsenal’s season in tatters.

This was Arsenal’s only realistic chance of securing for themselves European football for next season and it makes one wonder just where the club will go from here. The Gunners sit in ninth position in the Premier League table having endured a thoroughly disappointing campaign and with seven points separating them from the top-six and just four matches left to play, domestic competition will almost certainly be their only battleground in 2021/22.

As for Manchester United, they will be hugely confident of winning this competition and the bookies share their optimism with most firms going just 2/5 that they lift the trophy. The Red Devils have played second-fiddle to Manchester City for most of the season, however they have all-but-guaranteed themselves a place in the Champions League next term due to their league position and victory in the Europa League Final would certainly be the icing on the cake in what has been an excellent campaign.

Villarreal are very much the underdogs in this final, however they certainly shouldn’t be written off by anyone. The Spanish side are here very much on merit and this clash won’t be as one-sided as many envisage. The bookies go 7/4 on Villarreal winning the final and in fairness this is a decent reflection of their chances on May 26th.

Update: 06.05.21

The semi-final second leg ties are coming our way tonight and each Premier League side heads into their respective games on the back of completely differing fortunes, a fact reflected in the odds on them winning the competition outright.

Manchester United – 4/9

Unsurprisingly the odds on Manchester United winning this season’s Europa League have been significantly slashed following their 6-2 thrashing of AS Roma at Old Trafford last week. The Red Devils went into the break a goal behind but they enjoyed an excellent second half and all-but-guaranteed their place in the final later this month. The bookies reacted by slashing the odds on Manchester United going all the way in the tournament with most firms now going just 4/9 that the trophy ends up at Old Trafford this season.

Villarreal – 7/2

In the other semi-final first-leg last week, Villarreal put themselves in the driving seat in the battle for a place in the final, however this remains an open tie which is pretty much on a knife-edge. The ten-man Gunners gave themselves a lifeline by managing an away goal via the penalty spot and we can expect a nervy and cagey affair when the two sides meet again at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg tonight.

Arsenal – 4/1

Arsenal may be a goal behind heading into their second leg clash this evening but the bookmakers believe that they have as much chance of winning the competition as last week’s opponents, Villarreal. The Gunners are still very much in contention thanks to their away goal and the bookies go 4/1 that they go all the way in the tournament and bring some much-needed silverware back to North London.

Roma – 200/1

Following their 6-2 demolition by Manchester United last week, Roma fans will be resigned to the fact that their side is effectively out of the competition. They can still hope for a spectacular Manchester United collapse tonight but in reality we don’t envisage this happening, the bookies going 200/1 that the Italian side somehow manage to win the competition.

Update: 28.04.21

The 2020/21 Europa League campaign is now nearing its climax with just four teams left in the competition. Manchester United will face AS Roma and Villarreal will lock horns with Arsenal in the first leg of the semi-finals on Thursday evening and we’re expecting two action-packed encounters as all four sides look to get themselves in the driving seat for a place ion the finals.

Manchester United – Evens

Manchester United dominate the betting in the ‘Europa League Winner’ market with most bookies going Evens on the Red Devils getting their hands on the trophy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have effectively assured themselves of a place in next season’s Champions League given that they sit firmly in second position in the Premier League table with just five games left to play, however winning the Europa League would give United another route into the continent’s top-tier competition.

Arsenal – 11/4

Arsenal look to have failed in their bid to secure a European berth in the Premier League, the Gunners currently languishing in tenth position in the league table following what has been an overall disappointing campaign. Nevertheless victory in the Europa League would ensure that they return to the top table of European club competition and the bookies go a general 11/4 that the North Londoners do indeed lift the Europa League trophy this term.

Other Contenders

Villarreal have impressed in this competition and the bookies make them 4/1 favourites to go all the way, while Serie A side AS Roma are deemed the rank outsiders at odds of around 6/1 with most firms.

Europa League Winner Odds

Evens – Manchester United

11/4 – Arsenal

4/1 – Villarreal

6/1 – AS Roma

Update: 15.04.21

We’re now on the verge of determining who will be taking their places in the semi-finals of the 2020/21 Europa League and Premier League hopes lie with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Manchester United – Evens

The Red Devils are very much in the driving seat ahead of their second leg clash with Spanish side Granada tonight, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having scored twice without reply in Spain last week and confident of completing the job at Old Trafford tonight. United are firm favourites to lift the Europa League Trophy this season with most bookies going a general Evens.

Arsenal – 9/2

Arsenal looked to have wrapped up the all-important victory when they entertained Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium last week. With the match looking set to end in a goal-less draw, Nicolas Pepe fired in an 86th minute goal and that looked to be it. The visitors had other ideas however and Tomas Holes scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time to make this tie on a knife edge heading into the second leg in the Czech capital tonight. This is a match which could go either way, Arsenal having lost just one of their last eleven in this competition and Slavia having lost just one of their last nine. The bookies favour the Gunners in this one however and most firms go 9/2 that they win the tournament outright.

Other Contenders

Villarreal are the side looking most likely to deny either Premier League side the trophy this season at odds of 9/2, while AS Roma aren’t too far behind at 5/1. Ajax and Slavia Prague are odds of 12/1 and 20/1 respectively despite the latter being in with an excellent chance of making it into the semi-finals tonight, while Dinamo Zagreb are a general 80/1 shot. Granada are way out at 250/1 following their 2-0 defeat by Manchester United last week.

Update: 25.03.21

Manchester United are firm favourites to win the 2020/21 Europa League Trophy ahead of their meeting with Granada in the quarter finals of the competition, while Arsenal are next in the betting having been drawn with Slavia Prague in the last eight.

With Tottenham Hotspur now having exited Europe’s second-tier club competition, Manchester United and Arsenal will be flying the flag for England while Scottish hopes were dashed when Rangers succumbed to Slavia Prague.

Manchester United – 11/8

Manchester United have been impressing in the Premier League in recent months, however realistically they’re not going to clinch the title from under City’s noses given that fourteen points separate the sides. The Red Devils also saw their FA Cup dreams dashed when they lost 3-1 to Leicester City in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon and as such their sole chance of silverware lies in the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly made United into a force to be reckoned with and on recent form they are all-but-assured of a place in next season’s Champions League by way of a top-three finish. Nevertheless victory in the Europa League would also assure United of a place at the top table of European football next season and the bookies go just 11/8 that they achieve this aim.

Arsenal – 11/4

As things stand, Arsenal will be struggling to clinch a European berth at all next season although while they currently sit in ninth position in the Premier League, the Europa League does give the Gunners another potential route into the Champions League next term. Mikel Arteta’s men have avoided defeat in their last four league outings but this hasn’t been enough to send them close to the top-six in the Premier League. Nevertheless the bookies make the North London outfit 11/4 second favourites to lift the Europa League trophy this season and this in itself would be enough to send them through to the 2021/22 Champions League.

12.03.21

There was much thrilling Europa League action taking place last night and all British teams involved in the competition managed to avoid defeat in their respective outings. Indeed Premier League teams make up the top three in the outright betting following some impressive performances along the way while Scottish hopefuls Rangers continue to move deeper into the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur – 7/2

Tottenham Hotspur put themselves very much in the driving seat in their ‘Round of 16’ clash with Dinamo Zagreb last night, a double from Harry Kane ensuring that the North Londoners will be in with an excellent chance of making it to the quarter-finals of the competition. Kane’s predatory finish sent the home side in front in the 25th minute and he pounced on a slack clearance to double his tally in the 70th minute. Spurs are now firm favourites to lift the Europa League trophy at odds of 7/2.

Manchester United – 4/1

18-year-old Amad Diallo scored his first goal for Manchester United and sent the Red Devils into a deserved lead against AC Milan at Old Trafford, however this meeting ended in disappointment for the hosts thanks to a late equaliser courtesy of Simon Kjaer. These two sides therefore head into the second leg in Italy with the tie on a knife edge and United know that they must find the net in Milan in the return leg should they wish to proceed in the competition. Manchester United are second-favourites to win the tournament at general odds of 4/1.

Arsenal – 5/1

Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny found the back of the net late in the day to give Arsenal a commanding lead over Olympiakos in their Europa League last-16 tie. The Gunners were dominant for most of the game and went into the break with a deserved lead courtesy of Martin Odegaard, however Olympiakos top-scorer Youssef El-Arabi levelled matters in the 58th minute. The two late goals saved Arsenal’s blushes and send them into the second leg with a clear advantage. The Gunners are third-favourites at 5/1 to win the Europa League.

Rangers – 20/1

Hot on the heels of clinching the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers found themselves in European action last night and they suffered an early setback when they went behind in the seventh minute in the Czech capital. Nicolae Stanciu was the scorer of Slavia Prague’s opener but the Scottish champions drew themselves level in the 36th minute against the run of play courtesy of Filip Helander. Steven Gerrard’s men held firm for the remainder of the match and they now hold the advantage heading into the second leg at Ibrox. The Light Blues are 20/1 to win this season’s Europa League.