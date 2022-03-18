Europa Conference League Odds

Europa Conference League: Leicester 9/2 to lift trophy

Update: 18.03.22

Leicester City have made it through to the last eight of the inaugural Europa Conference League with a 3-2 aggregate-win over Rennes and the odds on them winning the competition have shortened to as low as 11/4.

Wesley Fofana made his dream return for the Foxes by scoring his first goal in seven months and thus helping Leicester City reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. Having won the first leg 2-0, Brendan Rodgers’ men were very much in the driving seat in this tie and while their advantage was halved inside the opening eight minutes, Fofana was on hand to restore the two-goal lead thanks to a well-directed header.

Rennes regained their lead in the 75th minute but the Foxes held firm, goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel making an excellent save with his legs when denying Serhou Guirassy just ten minutes later.

Leicester now find themselves in the quarter finals of a European tournament for just the second time ever, their previous last-eight outing ending in defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals five years ago.

Brendan Rodgers’ men currently sit in twelfth position in the Premier League table but they are a considerable distance from the top-six, therefore the Europa Conference provides them with a much-needed source of excitement for the remainder of the season. They have been challenging for a Champions League berth for each of the past two campaigns but could manage a fifth-placed finish on each occasion, while they managed to clinch silverware in the form of the FA Cup last term.

As far as the Europa Conference League is concerned, Leicester remain firm favourites at odds as low as 11/4, ahead of AS Roma and Marseille at 7/2 apiece.

Europa Conference League Winner Odds

11/4 – Leicester City

7/2 – AS Roma

7/2 – Marseille

11/2 – Feyenoord

Update: 18.03.22

Marc Albrighton banged-in an excellent goal to send Leicester City on their way to a well-deserved win over Rennes in the first leg of this Europa Conference League last-sixteen tie.

Until then, Leicester City had been struggling to contain Rennes at the King Power Stadium but they added a second courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho against the run of play to put themselves very much in the driving seat ahead of the second leg.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will understandably be delighted at the two-goal cushion his side enjoy and the French outfit will naturally feel aggrieved to have left the East Midlands with nothing to show for their troubles. The visitors enjoyed some excellent spells throughout the match and dominated the early stages, however some great chances were missed and this helped the home side grow in confidence.

On the whole, Leicester were untroubled by their lively opponents and this result further eased the pressure on under-fire manager Rodgers. The Foxes have won each of their last four games across competitions while they have lost just once in seven outings.

On the back of this win, the bookmakers have shortened the odds on Leicester City going all the way in the competition, most firms now going just 7/2 that the Foxes lift the trophy.

Elsewhere, Marseille and Roma are each a 5/1 shot to win the tournament while Feyenoord are the only other side at single figures, most firms going 7/1 that the Dutch outfit lift the inaugural trophy.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

7/2 – Leicester City

5/1 – Marseille

5/1 – AS Roma

7/1 – Feyenoord

10/1 – PSV

Update: 25.02.22

Leicester City booked their place in the last sixteen of the inaugural Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win away to Randers FC last night.

James Maddison scored two stunning goals last night as Leicester City made very light work of Danish outfit Randers FC, the Foxes winning 3-1 in Denmark and going into the last sixteen on the back of a 7-2 aggregate rout. Brendan Rodgers’ side came into the knockout stages of the competition following a third-placed finish in their Europa League group, however successfully negotiated this tie with no real issues. With a 4-1 lead from the first leg of this two-legged affair, the Foxes took less than two minutes to extend their healthy lead with Harvey Barnes breaking clear and slotting home with a superb curl into the far corner.

Compatriot James Maddison then added two more for Leicester in the space of four minutes and while the home side did manage to pull one back, it was far too little and late to cause any undue concern to the Foxes.

Leicester City now find themselves in the draw for the last sixteen of the competition and they will be pitched against one of the group winners. This is the only chance of silverware for Brendan Rodgers’ side and there’s no doubt that the Foxes boss will be taking the tournament extremely seriously. Leicester’s domestic form has been poor this term although in fairness matters haven’t been helped by injury absentees.

Leicester City can still be drawn against some tough opposition in the last-sixteen draw, the likes of AZ Alkmaar, Copenhagen, Basel, Feyenoord, Roma, Rennes, LASK and Gent each a possibility to be next in the Foxes’ line of sight.

On the back of last night’s win, the bookies further shortened the odds on Leicester City winning the competition from 9/2 to a general 4/1, while AS Roma and Marseille are considered to be their main rivals at odds of 5/1 and 6/1 respectively.

4/1 – Leicester City

5/1 – AS Roma

6/1 – Marseille

9/1 – Rennes

10/1 – PSV

14/1 – Feyenoord

16/1 – Bodo Glimt

Update: 24.02.22

Leicester City are set to go head-to-head with Randers FC tonight and the bookies make the Foxes big favourites following their convincing win in the first leg of this two-legged tie.

Leicester City are very much in the driving seat in this two-legged knockout tie with Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka all finding the back of the net in the first leg last week. This win was a welcome distraction from the Foxes’ domestic concerns although the victory was somewhat overshadowed by a concerning incident involving James Maddison.

After coming on from the bench in the 15th minute, Maddison had to be taken off after receiving medical attention on the pitch although he managed to walk down the tunnel following the incident. Nevertheless these worries can be put to one side as the Foxes put themselves very much in the driving seat in this two-legged affair.

Following this victory, the bookies slashed the odds on Leicester City going all the way in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League and Brendan Rodgers’ men are now 9/2 favourites to lift the trophy. Clearly there is still much work to be done between now and the final of the tournament and Leicester’s disappointing domestic form will do little to boost confidence and spirits in the side, however the belief is that the Foxes can indeed go deep into the knockout stages.

Leicester are back in action tonight when they face Randers in Denmark and the bookies go odds-on about Brendan Rodgers’ side in this one. The first-leg victory was the Foxes’ only win in seven outings across competitions and as such, spirits won’t be too high in the visitors’ camp right now, however the three second-half goals will probably prove to be the difference in this two-legged affair.

In the betting market, Napoli are second favourites to lift the Europa Conference trophy at a general 11/2 while French outfit Marseille and Rennes are priced at 6/1 and 9/1 respectively.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

9/2 – Leicester City

11/2 – AS Roma

6/1 – Marseille

9/1 – Rennes

10/1 – PSV

14/1 – Feyenoord

16/1 – Bodo Glimt

Update: 17.02.22

Former Europa Conference League favourites Tottenham Hotspur could only manage a third-placed finish in Europa Conference Group G and as such it has been left to Leicester City to fly the flag for England in Europe’s newest club competition.

Tottenham Hotspur’s three defeats in the group stages of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League were enough to send the North Londoners out of the tournament and it has now been left to Leicester City to fly the flag for the Premier League. The Foxes haven’t been at their best in the English top-flight and currently sit in eleventh position following some hugely disappointing performances but they are joint-favourites to win the Europa Conference this season.

Leicester City finished third in Europa League Group C and as such they dropped down into Europe’s third-tier club competition where they will need to find a way past Randers FC over two legs for progression in the competition. The Foxes are expected to brush aside the Danish outfit in both legs, however if they achieve this they will still have some tough European assignments on the horizon.

As things stand, Leicester City are joint-favourites to lift the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League trophy at general odds of 6/1 alongside AS Roma at the same price. The Serie A side finished in pole position in Group C with just a single defeat and four wins from their six group outings.

Elsewhere in the betting, Marseilla are a 7/1 shot to lift the trophy while Rennes are priced at 10/1. Scottish hopefuls Celtic are 20/1 to lift this particular piece of silverware, while Fenerbahce are out at 22/1.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

6/1 – AS Roma

6/1 – Leicester City

7/1 – Marseille

10/1 – Rennes

10/1 – PSV

14/1 – Feyenoord

20/1 – Celtic

Update: 10.12.21

The inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League has now passed the group stages although Tottenham Hotspur’s final group outing has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur face fixture chaos as UEFA look to reschedule their final Group G outing for before 31st December. Spurs have been ravaged by Covid-19 with a reported 17 cases – these consisting of nine members of staff and eight players. Nevertheless last night’s opponents Rennes have been less than happy with the way the postponement has been handled, the squad having already arrived in North London. The French side claim that Spurs refused to disclose how many players were affected when the UEFA rules dictate that a match must be played if each team has at least 13 outfield players as well as a goalkeeper. On this bases, the Ligue 1 outfit have told UEFA that they will not be accepting the re-arranged date and they want the match cancelled instead of being postponed.

Tottenham Hotspur were expected to dominate Group G from the outset but on the whole they have been hugely disappointing, the 2018/19 Champions League finalists winning just two of their five group outings and losing 2-1 to bottom side Mura in the last European match. The bookies still remain optimistic about Tottenham’s prospects of winning the competition with most firms making them second-favourites at odds of 7/1, behind AS Roma at 6/1.

Group G leaders Rennes are next in the betting at a general 8/1 while Feyenoord are some distance behind in the betting at 14/1.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

6/1 – AS Roma

7/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

8/1 – Rennes

14/1 – Feyenoord

20/1 – Gent

20/1 – Az Alkmaar

20/1 – Basel

Update: 26.11.21

Former UEFA Europa Conference League favourites Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a blow in their ambitions of landing the trophy when they lost to NS Mura on their travels last night.

Tottenham Hotspur were well and truly stunned by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in their penultimate Europa Conference League group match last night and the North Londoners now have a mountain to climb.

It’s hard to believe that Tottenham Hotspur were Champions League finalists just two years ago but this was indeed a side who were on the verge of becoming European champions in 2019. Now they find themselves struggling to get out of the group stages of Europe’s new third-level club competition, the Europa Conference League. Spurs lost to one of the minnows in the competition last night, a side which until last night had failed to collect a single point from their four group matches and which had scored just two goals while conceding ten.

This was a horrendous result for new manager Antonio Conte against a side with a UEFA coefficient ranking of 341. Spurs did have Ryan Sessegnon sent off after half an hour but they should still have had more than enough to see off their opponents.

Spurs will now need to beat group leaders Rennes in their final group outing to be assured of a place in the knockout stages of the competition and they can no longer qualify as Group G winners. The bookies have also lengthened the odds on them winning the Conference League Trophy from 5/1 to as high as 9/1.

Update: 05.11.21

For all their issues in domestic competition, Tottenham Hotspur remain favourites to win the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Following their 3-0 demolition by Manchester United last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur decided to dispense with the services of manager Nuno Espirito Santo and have subsequently replaced him with former Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte. It remains to be seen whether Conte will improve Tottenham’s showing in the English top-flight but as far as European competition is concerned, Spurs are expected to win much-needed silverware.

Much derision has surrounded UEFA’s new third-tier club competition, however it is useful platform upon which so-called smaller European clubs can realistically win a major trophy. Given that Tottenham appeared in the Champions League final a little over two years ago, they clearly cannot be called a small club but to be fair, they are hardly setting things alight on the pitch right now. Indeed as things stand, Conte’s men are a million miles away from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea although the bookies go just 5/1 that they add some silverware to the trophy cabinet this season.

Spurs currently sit second in their Europa Conference League group with three points separating them from leaders Rennes. Having disappointingly lost 1-0 away to Vitesse Arnhem two weeks ago, Conte’s men won the reverse match last night to the tune of 3-2 and kept themselves very much in contention for the crown. They remain favourites to win the competition this season but clearly there are still some major hurdles ahead and it remains to be seen whether the new manager can install the confidence, belief and most importantly interest which seems to have been lacking this season so far.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

5/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

6/1 – AS Roma

8/1 – Rennes

14/1 – Az Alkmaar

16/1 – Feyenoord

16/1 – Gent

16/1 – Basel

Update: 29.10.21

Tottenham Hotspur may be joint-favourites to win the inaugural Europa League Conference League trophy but they are very much playing catch-up in Group G right now. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men currently sit third in the group after three games, three points separating them from leaders Rennes. This far the North Londoners have won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three Group G games and recent form doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in Tottenham’s chances of even making it into the knockout stages of the competition, never mind actually winning it.

Nuno is on a bit of a sticky wicket at the moment, his side having won just two of their last six Premier League games with four defeats during this time. The Spurs boss fielded a strong side against a poor Burnley outfit in the midweek League Cup match but only just managed a place in the quarter-finals courtesy of a 1-0 win at Turf Moor. The North Londoners sit in sixth position in the Premier League table and the main remit for Nuno will be to once again ensure European football for next season, ideally at Champions League level. As such, competitions such as the League Cup and Europa League Conference will almost certainly be given little priority this season and on this basis, we’re far from confident that Spurs can go on and take the Conference trophy this time around.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

6/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

6/1 – AS Roma

9/1 – Rennes

16/1 – Feyenoord

20/1 – Basel

25/1 – Gent

25/1 – AZ Alkmaar

01.10.21

Despite their recent alarming drop in form, Tottenham Hotspur remain joint-favourites to win the inaugural Europa Conference League Trophy.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur got their 2021/22 campaign off to a solid start with an opening-day win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City, however in recent weeks they have suffered an alarming drop in form and went into last night’s Europa Conference League meeting with NS Mura on the back of a dismal 3-1 defeat to local rivals Arsenal.

It was very much a case of ‘damned if you do and damned if you don’t at White Hart Lane last night. Nuno’s men will receive little praise from securing a convincing 5-1 win over a team which few have even heard of, however failure to win comprehensively would have resulted in a huge amount of criticism being aimed at the North Londoners.

In the end, Nuno could breathe a sigh of relief following what was a thoroughly one-sided encounter and on the back of this win, Spurs remain joint-favourites to lift the trophy this season at general odds of 5/1.

Level with Spurs at the top of the betting market are AS Roma who also enjoyed a routine win over FC Zorya Luhansk in their Conference League match last night, this coming on the back of a comprehensive 5-1 win over CSKA Sofia in their first European outing of the campaign.

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

5/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

5/1 – AS Roma

11/1 – Rennes

16/1 – Feyenoord

25/1 – Gent

25/1 – Union Berlin

25/1 – AZ Alkmaar

25/1 – Basel

24.09.21

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League has now started and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to get their hands on the trophy this season.

Whether or not we actually need or want another European club competition, we’ve got it regardless. The much derided Europa Conference League got underway earlier this month and Tottenham Hotspur are the bookies’ choice to land the trophy. While many have been busy criticising the competition, Spurs could doubtless do with some silverware and this tournament presents them with the best opportunity to get their hands on some.

The North London side didn’t get off to the best of starts with a 2-2 draw away to French side Rennes and as things stand they sit second to Vitesse Arnhem in Group G. Nevertheless Spurs are as short as 3/1 to go all the way in the competition and they are odds-on to make it out of their group and into the knockout stages.

While this is being seen by some as an unimportant and unwanted competition, this certainly isn’t the case. There are some big clubs involved here and these include the likes of Feyenoord, Slavia Prague, Partisan Belgrade and AS Roma, the latter second favourites to lift the trophy at a general 5/1.

It remains to be seen whether or not this competition lasts for more than a couple of seasons but in the meantime, Spurs will doubtless be looking to use it as a chance to add something to their trophy cabinet. It may be a long way down from their Champions League final appearance of a couple of seasons ago but to be fair, beggars can’t be choosers .

UEFA Europa Conference League Winner Odds

3/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

5/1 – AS Roma

16/1 – Rennes

18/1 – Feyenoord

22/1 – Gent

22/1 – Union Berlin

22/1 – AZ Alkmaar

25/1 – Slavia Prague