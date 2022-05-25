Europa Conference League Scores & Results

The Europa Conference League reaches its climax tonight as AS Roma and Feyenoord do battle in Tirana in the final of the competition, therefore now is an ideal chance to check out the very latest Europa Conference League scores and results which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Europa Conference League Final Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 9pm, Wednesday 25th May 2022

Roma have scored in each of their 14 Europa Conference games this term

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has never before lost a European cup final

Roma’s top scorer Tammy Abraham has scored 17 goals in Serie A this term

When first launched, few gave this competition much attention and it was afforded little in way of prestige, however it has produced some thrilling games and has provided us with an intriguing final as Dutch outfit Feyenoord go head-to-head with Serie A side A.S Roma in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has won the Champions League and the Europa League, therefore he has a chance to complete the set tonight. The ‘Special One’ has never before lost any European cup final and he will be confident that his men can see off Feyenoord in Tirana this evening. Roma haven’t exactly been scoring for fun however and with five of their last six games each seeing less than three goals and much at stake tonight, we envisage a low-scoring and somewhat cagey affair tonight.

Roma certainly won’t be having things all their own way in this one, Feyenoord having been unbeaten in this year’s tournament. They suffered defeat at the hands of FC Twente in their last outing but they will nevertheless head into tonight’s clash full of confidence.

Jose Mourinho relishes these big occasions and we believe that the Serie A side are generously priced to triumph in 90 minutes here, however we don’t expect to see that much goal-mouth action and for that reason we’ll be siding with a correct scoreline of 1-0 (Roma) at 13/2 and 2-0 (Roma) at 10/1.

Back Roma to win 1-0 at best odds of 13/2

Back Roma to win 2-0 at best odds of 10/1