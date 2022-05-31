Premier League Scores & Results

Update: 31.05.22

Since the creation of the Premier League over thirty years ago, no Englishman has ever led his side to the title and the prospects for the years ahead aren’t too good. With only a handful of English managers in the top-flight, it begs the question, who will be the first English manager to win the Premier League? Here are the current favourites…

5/1 – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe was handed the reins at Newcastle United following the departure of Steve Bruce in 2021/22 and he successfully steered his men away from the relegation zone with plenty of room to spare. Indeed following a dreadful start to the campaign under Bruce where it seemed as though the Magpies may be heading towards a relegation battle, Howe lifted them to within two points of the top of the table at the end of the season. With some notable reinforcements expected in the summer, the Newcastle boss can realistically hope to bring European football to St James’ Park next season and the bookmakers go 5/1 that he becomes the first English manager to win the Premier League.

8/1 – Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard took Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title after nine seasons of dominance by arch-rivals Celtic and he has managed to keep Aston Villa in the Premier League since his arrival at Villa Park. Gerrard is clearly an accomplished manager at the highest level, however the Villans could only manage a 14th-placed finish at the close of the 2021/22 campaign and the bookies go 8/1 that Gerrard becomes the first English manager to win the Premier League.

14/1 – Graham Potter

Brighton & Hove Albion finished the 2021/22 campaign in ninth position in the Premier League with only five points separating them from a European berth. The Seagulls enjoyed a solid season under Graham Potter and he will be hopeful of lifting his men to even greater things next term. It’s unlikely that Potter is going to win the Premier League with Brighton but he is a 14/1 shot to be the next Englishman to achieve this ambition with some top-flight club.

16/1 – Frank Lampard

Realistically, Everton aren’t going to win the Premier League any time soon. The last time that Everton were English champions was back in 1986/87 and the highest they have ever finished in the Premier League was fourth back in 2005. The Toffees managed to avoid relegation at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but having finished in 16th position, Lampard will be desperately hoping that he can lift them to better things next season, assuming he is given the chance. Lampard is a 16/1 shot to be the next English manager of the Premier League but it’s almost certain he won’t be lifting the trophy at Goodison Park.

