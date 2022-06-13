World Cup Odds

Having finished their World Cup qualifiers with a comprehensive 10-0 thrashing of San Marino, England are priced at just 6/1 to win the World Cup in November, therefore now is a great time to check out the best World Cup odds which you can find by registering with any featured bookmaker listed on this page.

Update: 13.06.22

England are as low as 6/1 to win the 2022 World Cup despite failing to impress in this season’s UEFA Nations league campaign.

England haven’t really got going in the UEFA Nations League with no wins from their opening three games in this season’s competition, however despite this the bookmakers appear not to have lost faith in Gareth Southgate’s men just yet. With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar now less than five months away , the Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the tournament at general odds of 6/1. This leaves Southgate’s men as third favourites in the outright market alongside France at the same odds and behind leaders Brazil at a general 5/1, the latter currently on a thirteen-game unbeaten run. Top of the FIFA World Rankings, Brazil find themselves in the same group as Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia.

France will pit their wits against Tunisia, Denmark and either Peru or Australia while England will go head-to-head with Iran, the USA and Wales.

Argentina and Spain come next in the outright betting at odds of 7/1 and 8/1 respectively, while Germany complete the top six in the market at a general 11/1. Portugal and Netherlands are 14/1 apiece to win the competition while Belgium are a 16/1 shot for glory.

With England set to play just three more matches between now and the start of the 2022 World Cup in November, time is fast running out for players to make their mark and force their way into Gareth Southgate’s squad. 24 players are currently odds-on to make the grade for Qatar 2022 and Jason Sancho and Marcus Rashford are expected to be included, however the England boss has warned the missing Manchester United contingent that they have much to do should they wish to be considered.

World Cup Winner Odds

5/1 – Brazil

6/1 – France

6/1 – England

7/1 – Argentina

8/1 – Spain

11/1 – Germany

14/1 – Portugal

14/1 – Netherlands

16/1 – Belgium

33/1 – Denmark

50/1 – Uruguay

Update: 16.11.21

England have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in thoroughly convincing fashion and the bookies make them third favourites to win the competition outright next year.

Of all the sides qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, England have perhaps been the most convincing. The Three Lions have finished their qualifying campaign six points clear at the top of Group I with a goal-difference of 36, far more than any other side. This total was certainly boosted by the 10-0 thrashing of San Marino last night, however since the start the campaign Gareth Southgate’s men have been convincing throughout with eight wins and two draws from their ten outings.

Indeed England’s eight wins came with an aggregate scoreline of 37-1 and while their group contained minnows such as Andorra and San Marino, it was nevertheless a solid group campaign which earned Southgate’s men many admirers.

With England having qualified for the 2022 World Cup in convincing fashion, the bookmakers make them 7/1 third-favourites to go all the way in Qatar next year. Brazil and France are joint-favourites with most bookmakers going 6/1 on each side while Spain are a general 8/1 shot. Germany and Argentina come in next at 10/1 apiece while European champions Italy are out at 12/1 on account of them needing to go through the play-offs in order to qualify for the competition.

Belgium are also a 12/1 shot to win the World Cup for their first time in their history while the Netherlands are 14/1 to achieve this ambition. The top-ten in the market is completed by Portugal who are 20/1 for World Cup glory.

Update: 13.10.21

England enjoy a three-point lead at the top of World Cup Qualifying Group I with just two matches left to play and Gareth Southgate’s men are a 7/1 shot to win the competition outright next year.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for the Three Lions as they bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however Gareth Southgate’s men remain very well placed to qualify automatically for the competition. Having win six and drawn two of their eight qualifying matches, the Three Lions sit in pole position in their group with three points separating them from second-placed Poland, however they will have been disappointed by their inability at Wembley last night to beat a Hungary side which they had previously thrashed 4-0 in Budapest.

The reality is that England will almost certainly qualify for the 2022 World Cup as Group I winners and the Three Lions have been installed as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar. England came agonisingly close to clinching a major international trophy when losing on penalties in the European Championships final to Italy earlier this year and clearly many believe that they can go one better on the biggest stage of all in a little over twelve months time.

Joint-favourites to win the 2022 World Cup are Brazil and France at general odds of 6/1 apiece. The South Americans currently sit firmly at the summit of their South American qualifying group with just two points dropped in ten games while reigning world champions and UEFA Nations League winners France are unbeaten in Group D with three wins and three draws from their six outings and a game-in-hand over second-placed Ukraine.

Elsewhere, beaten UEFA Nations finalists Spain are an 8/1 shot to win the 2022 World Cup while reigning European champions Italy, Argentina and Germany are each 10/1 to go all the way in Qatar next year.

13.07.21

England 10/1 to win 2022 World Cup

It was agony for Gareth Southgate’s youthful Three Lions on Sunday evening as they lost to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020, however there were plenty of positives to be taken from England’s showing at the tournament as they look ahead to next year’s World Cup in Qatar. As things stand, England are third favourites to win the trophy with most bookies going around 8/1.

A number of excellent performances from the likes of Bukayo Sara and Calvin Phillips as well as some impressive defensive performances have meant that the Three Lions are potentially well placed to build on these solid foundations in the 2022 World Cup.

France and Brazil joint 6/1 favourites

Despite being dumped out of Euro 2020 at the last sixteen stage by unfancied Switzerland, France sit alongside Copa America finalists Brazil at the top of the 2022 World Cup betting market at odds of 6/1. Having beaten Brazil in the final of the Copa America at the weekend, Argentina are a general 12/1 to go all the way in Qatar next autumn.

Elsewhere, Spain are as low as 8/1 to get their hands on the trophy while Euro 2020 winners Italy are as big as 11/1 to win the World Cup despite going all the way at this summer’s European Championships. Germany are 10/1 to taste glory in Qatar next year while Belgium and Portugal are 12/1 and 16/1 respectively with most bookmakers.

