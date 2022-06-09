England Scores & Results

The Three Lions are back in UEFA Nations League action on Saturday when they lock horns with Italy at Wembley and as such, now is a great time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest England scores and results.

England v Italy Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Channel 4 at 7:45pm, Saturday 11th June 2022

Each of the last five games between these two sides have seen both teams score

Italy haven’t kept a clean sheet in five games

England have won all-but-three of their last 17 at home

England lock horns with Italy for the first time since the Euro 2020 Final almost twelve months ago, however while the Italians got the better of the Three Lions on that occasion, they failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup and as such we’re not expecting too much in the way of intensity from them on Saturday evening.

England have been far from impressive in their opening two games in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign with defeat to Hungary in their tournament opener and a dismal 1-1 draw with Germany last time out, however they will seek to avenge their Euro 2020 Final defeat this weekend and given that the visitors have failed to find the net in two of their last three on their travels, we envisage Gareth Southgate’s men getting the better of their opponents.

Nevertheless you’d be wrong if you think that Italy will just roll over here, Roberto Mancini’s side having scored in thirteen of their last sixteen away from home. That said, England will be eager to put in a strong performance following their disappointing showings against Hungary and Germany and as such, we’ll be siding with a Three Lions victory here with both teams adding to the scoreline.

Back England to win and both teams to score at best odds of 10/3