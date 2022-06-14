England Scores & Results

The Three Lions are back in UEFA Nations league action tonight when they entertain Hungary and as such, now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest England scores and results ahead of tonight’s match.

England v Hungary Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Channel 4 at 7:45pm, Tuesday 14th June 2022

All-but-two of England’s last ten Nations League games have seen under 2.5 goals (in normal time)

England have kept clean sheets in the first half in all-but-three of their last 27 matches

Four of Hungary’s last five games have seen fewer than three goals

This is a game in which we envisage a scarcity of goals, England playing for the fourth time in eleven days and looking set to be involved in a match lacking in intensity.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been struggling to find the back of the net of late with no goals forthcoming in open play in their last three outings. Indeed a failure to score has been a common theme for the Three Lions in this tournament with blanks being drawn in seven of their last fifteen UEFA Nations League matches.

Visitors Hungary recorded their first win against England in 60 years when they edged their way to a 1-0 victory in Budapest earlier this month and they will be confident of making it a double when the sides lock horns again this evening. The underdogs currently sit in second position in the Nations League group with four points to their name and their games have generally been pretty tight affairs with all-but-one of their last five involving less than three goals.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been largely disappointing and have appeared disjointed in attack in their last few outings. They will likely dominate the ball from the outset tonight but a genuine concern is their apparent lack of potency up front. The forecast at Molineux tonight is 21 degrees and this, alongside possible fatigue in both sides, makes it likely that this meeting will involve very few goals indeed.

Back Under 2.5 Total Goals at best odds of 11/10