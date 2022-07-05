England Scores & Results

England entertain Austria in the UEFA Women’s European Championships on Wednesday evening and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the latest England scores and results ahead of their midweek outing.

England v Austria Women Preview & Best Betting Odds

8:00pm, Wednesday 6th July 2022

England have conceded an average of 0.33 goals in each of their last six outings

The Lionesses have averaged five goals scored in each of those outings

Austria have leaked 22 goals in their last seven meetings with the Lionesses

Records set to be broken

This is a massive summer for the women’s game, the 2022 European Championships set to break records with around 500,000 tickets having been sold for the event, a massive increase on the estimated 115,000 fans which turned up for the 2005 edition. Not only that but the England Lionesses will be confident that they can make home advantage count and make it through to the final of the tournament.

Spectacular build-up

We envisage England beating Austria with relatively little difficulty on Wednesday evening and we also expect the hosts to manage a clean sheet here. The Lionesses have enjoyed a spectacular build-up to this competition and their midweek opponents should be easy prey, especially since they have conceded 22 goals in their last seven meetings with England. The home side have avoided defeat in fourteen outings now and with an average of five goals in each of their last six, we should see a convincing win for the Lionesses in this one.

Goals galore

Not only that but England are keeping things very tight at the back and have kept plenty of clean sheets along the way, therefore we really fancy the chances of the hosts to open their account in the tournament with a thoroughly convincing win. The visitors have managed some big wins of late but they have yet to face opponents of England’s quality and for that reason we’ll be siding with England to win and over 3.5 goals at best odds of 7/5.

Back England to win and over 3.5 goals at best odds of 7/5