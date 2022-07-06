England Results & Scores

England are confident of success in this summer’s Women’s European Championships and as the competition gets underway, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest England results and scores as they take on the rest of Europe in what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

England 4/1 to win Women’s European Championships

England Lionesses have been enjoying some scintillating form over the past few months and they will be brimming with confidence ahead of their tournament opener against 2017 semi-finalists Austria at Old Trafford this evening.

England get their 2022 Women’s European Championships underway tonight when they entertain Austria at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ and the host nation are firm favourites to get things off to a positive start in this one. The Lionesses have been banging in the goals with reckless abandon in recent outings and we envisage a high-scoring affair in the north-west tonight.

Sarina Wiegman’s girls are amongst the favourites to go all the way in the competition this summer and they head into tonight’s match on the back of some tremendous form, the ladies having won each of their last twelve games with just one goal leaked during that amazing run, this coming against 2017 winners the Netherlands.

The Lionesses have made it all the way to the semi-finals in each of their last three major international competitions and they will be desperate to go a step further and contest the final in 2022. They have a relatively easy group campaign which involves games against Austria, Northern Ireland and Norway but they will be in for a tricky test in the last eight of the tournament.

Should England win their group as expected, they will face the runners-up in Group B and this will likely be one of either Spain (tournament favourites), Germany (eight-time winners) or Denmark (2017 finalists).

2022 Women’s Euro Championships Odds

5/2 – Spain

4/1 – England

5/1 – France

5/1 – Netherlands

6/1 – Sweden

13/2 – Germany

14/1 – Norway

25/1 – Denmark