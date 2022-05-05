West Ham Scores & Results

West Ham United are on European duty tonight when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals in Germany and as such, now is an excellent time to check out all the very latest West Ham scores and results which can be found by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today. Here you can also register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and take advantage of some great free bets and other offers on this match.

Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport at 8pm, Thursday 5th May 2022

West Ham have lost each of their last three games across competitions

Frankfurt have won just one of their last four across competitions

Frankfurt are winless in five home games with just one win in ten at this venue

West Ham United are one goal in arrears as they head into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final this evening.

West Ham United are in European action again tonight and they come into this Europa League semi-final looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit. David Moyes’ men find themselves in this somewhat unfortunate position after a spectacular overhead effort from Jarrod Bowen glanced off the cross bar in the dying seconds of the first leg at the London Stadium.

The Hammers will doubtless take some comfort from the fact that Eintracht Frankfurt will be heading into this match on the back of some questionable home form in recent weeks, the Bundesliga side having failed to win any of their last five games at this venue across competitions. Indeed Eintracht have won just once on home soil in their last ten games and a single goal lead should be relatively easy to overcome on the back of such shaky home form from the hosts.

The Bundesliga outfit did have the better chances in the first leg of this tie and they will bid to replicate this in front of their own home fans this evening. The Hammers will be going all out for the equaliser from the outset and we envisage a very open affair. On this basis we believe that backing an away win with both teams scoring is a good angle from a betting perspective.

Back West Ham to win and Both Teams to Score at best odds of 17/5