Europa League Results & Scores

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt go head-to-head in the Europa League Final tonight

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 8pm, Wednesday 18th May 2022

Four of Rangers’ last five games have seen both teams find the back of the net

Frankfurt have conceded the first goal in all-but-two of their last seven outings

We envisage both sides adopting a 3-4-3 formation in order to utilise the wings

The 2022 Europa League Final has pitted together Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt who will go head-to-head in Seville this evening.

Defensive vulnerabilities

There can be little doubt that this is one of the biggest games in the history of both Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt and it has been pretty obvious that they have both attempted to navigate their respective domestic league outings in order to fully prepare for this important match. Nevertheless each side has shown defensive vulnerabilities of late, Rangers far from impenetrable and Frankfurt conceding too easily since the start of the season.

Costly mistakes

Indeed the Bundesliga side has managed just three clean sheets in their last 21 competitive outings and we would be somewhat surprised if a side which finished in eleventh position in the Bundesliga table were to prevent Rangers from finding the net in Seville. That said, Frankfurt have been having few issues scoring in recent weeks and given the magnitude of this match, there will certainly be a few mistakes made and it seems very likely that both teams will add to the scoreline.

Hefty goal count

These two sides are generally confident in attacking scenarios, however they are less impressive at the back and for that reason we expect to see a hefty goal count here. There have been three or more goals scored in three of the last four finals in this competition and we’ll happily be taking the 9/10 on offer for Over 2.5 Goals in this season’s final.

