Everton Odds

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is now just a few weeks away and Everton will be eager to strengthen before the season gets underway, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmakers where you will be guaranteed the best Everton odds and offers ahead of the new campaign.

Dwight McNeil 4/1 for move to Everton this summer

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil is being linked with move to several Premier League sides this summer and as things stand, Everton lead the way in the betting market.

After having been nine seasons in the Premier League, Burnley dropped down into the Championship at the close of the 2021/22 campaign, however there are many players within their ranks who may well be snapped up by top-flight sides before the summer transfer window slams shut.

One such player is Dwight McNeil who is currently being linked with moves to several Premier League clubs such as West Ham United, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton, however it is Everton who are currently leading the way in the race to secure his signature. McNeil managed a WhoScored rating of 6.96 last season, more than any of Everton’s wingers despite the fact that the Clarets found themselves relegated. The player also managed to average more dribbles in each match (2.4) than any Toffees winger last term and would provide for the Merseyside outfit a directness in attack which they clearly lacked in 2021/22.

At the time of writing, Frank Lampard’s side are a general 4/1 to get their hands on McNeil during the summer months while other clubs under single figures in the market include West Ham United (4/1), Fulham (7/1), Crystal Palace (8/1), Newcastle United (8/1) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (8/1).

Dwight McNeil Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

4/1 – Burnley

4/1 – West Ham United

7/1 – Fulham

8/1 – Crystal Palace

8/1 – Newcastle United

8/1 – Wolverhampton Wanderers