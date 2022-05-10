Hibernian Results & Scores

Hibernian are in Scottish Premiership action this evening when they travel to Dens Park and lock horns with relegation-threatened Dundee, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out the latest Hibernian results and scores ahead of this important match.

Dundee v Hibernian Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th May 2022. Dens Park, Dundee

Dundee have found the net once in their last three outings

The Dark Blues are winless in twelve games with five draws during this time

Hibernian’s last three Premiership games have each seen under 2.5 goals

Dundee entertain Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership tonight, the hosts aware that nothing less than three points will do should they wish to remain in the hunt for top-flight survival.

For Dundee, this is very much last chance saloon, the Dark Blues six points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with just two games left to play. Their goals difference is markedly inferior to that of second-bottom side St Johnstone and in reality, relegation back to the Championship at the first time of asking is a near certainty. As for Hibernian, they still have aspirations of finishing the season in seventh position despite collecting just a single point from their last two matches.

When Mark McGhee was appointed as Dundee boss in February, his sole remit was to escape relegation into the second tier but he has failed to win any of his twelve games in charge with a measly five points being collected from their last eleven Premiership games. Dundee will now need to beat Hibernian and Livingston convincingly in their closing two games while hoping that St Johnstone lose both theirs by a substantial margin, thus sponging up the seven goal difference which exists between the two sides.

Given that the Dark Blues have gone 260 minutes without finding the net and haven’t posted a win at Dens Park in the league since 1st December, we don’t fancy their chances in this one. Hibs have been far from impressive in recent weeks but we don’t envisage them having too many issues against a Dundee side that are effectively relegated and at odds-against, there’s value to be had in backing the visitors to claim all three points here.

Back Hibernian to win at best odds of 13/10