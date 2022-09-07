Dundee United Scores & Results

Dundee United sit firmly at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table and following the sacking of manager jack Ross after just two months in charge, the Tangerines are on the hunt for a new manager, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & results page where you will find the latest Dundee United scores, results and news.

Duncan Ferguson favourite to be next manager at Tannadice

Having sacked Jack Ross a mere ten weeks into his tenure at Tannadice, Dundee United are looking for a suitable replacement and at the time of writing, former player Duncan Ferguson is favourite to take the reins.

Dundee United sit firmly at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table after six rounds of fixtures, their dismal run of two draws and four defeats including a 9-0 thrashing at home to Celtic late last month. In the wake of this drubbing, manager Jack Ross had vowed to battle on but the club had other ideas and he was sacked less than 48 hours later. United have leaked no less than 26 goals across competitions since the start of the season and while a 2-1 win at Livingston and a subsequent goal-less draw away to Motherwell will be seen as something of an improvement, it is hardly the signal of a massive turnaround.

Liam Fox is now in charge of the team win a caretaker basis and he is odds-on at 10/11 to be given the gig on a permanent footing, however firm favourite to take the reins is Duncan Ferguson, the former Tangerines striker said to be open to discussions regarding the vacant position. Ferguson hasn’t worked in Scotland since leaving Rangers back in 1994 but having left the Everton coaching staff, he is said to be interested in moving to full time management. The 50-year-old has made it clear that he would prefer to remain in England but the pull of his former club could be hard to resist.

Next Dundee United Manager Odds

4/6 – Duncan Ferguson

10/11 – Liam Fox

16/1 – Malky Mackay

16/1 – Michael O’Neill