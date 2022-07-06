Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United are eager to splash the cash this summer and we can expect some notable arrivals on Tyneside in the coming weeks, therefore now is a great time to keep up-to-date on the latest Newcastle United scores, results and news which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 5/4 for move to Newcastle United

Having only just avoided relegation at the end of last season, Everton will be eager to avoid a battle against the drop in 2022/23, however there is a real possibility that they will be forced to offload some of their best players this summer.

Everton are up against financial fair play considerations and the club owners are looking as though they are willing to offload some players during the summer. The Merseyside outfit narrowly escaped relegation down into the Championship at the end of last season and in reality it would come as no huge surprise were some of their better players decide to up-sticks and move elsewhere before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Richarlison continues to be linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, however all eyes are currently on Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the player having made it onto a shortlist of possible targets for Newcastle United.

Injuries plagued the player throughout the 2021/22 season but despite this he still managed to find the back of the net 29 times in 62 league appearances in the two previous seasons. As such, there can be no doubt that he is a prolific goal-scorer for any club willing to progress and as things stand, he is priced at 5/4 for a move to St James’ Park before the start of the new campaign.

Elsewhere in the market, Arsenal are around 11/2 to get their hands on Everton’s star performer while Manchester City are just 6/1 to get their man.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Next Club Odds

5/4 – Newcastle United

11/2 – Arsenal

6/1 – Manchester City