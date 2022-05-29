Liverpool were odds-on favourites, they were the better team, they had more shots on target but in the end this counted for absolutely nothing as the Reds left the Stade de France with nothing for their troubles.

Only a couple of weeks ago it all seemed so rosy for Liverpool. They had the League Cup in the bag, they had made it into the final of the FA Cup, they sat just a single point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and they were looking forward to a meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League Final. Indeed with the end of the season fast approaching, Liverpool’s excellent campaign offered up the prospect of an unprecedented quadruple, only for it to end amidst complete chaos in the French capital. This was a thoroughly miserable night for the Reds and their fans on every level as Real Madrid lifted the Champions League trophy for the 14th time.

Carlo Ancelotti saw his name etched into the record books as Vinicius Junior sent his men into a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute and Los Blancos held onto this slender lead in the face of constant pressure, the former Everton boss winning his fourth trophy in this competition. For Jurgen Klopp’s men, this result capped a week of bitter disappointment after narrowly missing out to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League trophy and then losing to a street-smart Real Madrid side in Paris.

This match won’t just be remembered for Real Madrid’s gritty win, it will also be remembered for the scenes outside the stadium prior to kick-off when French police tear-gassed the hordes of Liverpool fans who were desperate to get in to see their team. Clearly there are going to be investigations into just what happened, rumours of Liverpool fans attempting to get entry with no – or fake – tickets as yet unfounded.

This was a desperate and thoroughly disappointing backdrop to a game in which Liverpool created numerous opportunities, only for these chances to be thwarted by an amazing performance between the sticks by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Reds do have two trophies to their name this season – both earned through penalty shoot-outs – but the blank scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the French capital last night means that they have failed to find the back of the net (in open play) in all three of their 2021/22 finals, including two extra-time periods.

With Liverpool offering more than Real Madrid last night, this disappointment will be hard for Reds fans to take.