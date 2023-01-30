Derby County Scores & Results

League One side Derby County face Premier League opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they lock horns with West Ham United this evening, therefore now is a great time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Derby County scores and results ahead of this tough clash.

Derby County v West Ham United Match Preview & Best Odds

League One promotion hopefuls Derby County take on Premier League strugglers West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.

Derby County are flying high in the League One table and will be confident of hauling themselves back into the Championship at the first attempt this season, however they will put league matters to one side tonight when they do battle with Premier League side West Ham United in the FA Cup fourth round. The Hammers will see this match as a welcome distraction from their league worries and they will be eager to avoid an embarrassing defeat in the East Midlands.

The home side have been enjoying some excellent form of late with no defeats in their last fourteen outings. Indeed this unbeaten run stretches to nineteen games when one discounts a penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup.

The Rams have been having no issues on the goal-scoring front with at least two goals scored in nine of those fourteen games, however they have been far from watertight at the other end with four goals leaked across their last three matches. Regardless of the visitors’ league woes, the Premier League side should have more than enough quality to create numerous scoring chances.

This is a tie which could provide us with an exciting cup upset but we’ll be siding with both teams to get themselves onto the scoresheet at generous odds of 10/11.

