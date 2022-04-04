Crystal Palace Scores & Results

Crystal Palace are back on Premier League duty when they entertain Arsenal at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Arsenal Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 8pm, Monday 4th April 2022

Arsenal have won each of their last five in the league away from home

Crystal Palace have drawn more than any other league side this term

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last ten across competitions

There’s an intriguing London derby on the cards tonight as Crystal Palace entertain top-four hopefuls Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six and they host a Gunners outfit plodding along nicely as they chase a top-four position in the Premier League. Indeed it will be Patrick Vieira up against his former employers in this one and having collected a point at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the campaign, they will be more than happy with a point on home soil.

The Eagles have been a tough nut to crack in recent weeks and they have been competing well in matches against sides in the top four, the South Londoners having secured a point against Manchester City at Selhurst Park and losing late in the day against Chelsea at the same venue.

Looking at the markets, Arsenal are odds-on in places and this is fair enough given that they have an excellent record on the road, however the Eagles enjoy some positive performance data and with home advantage on their side, we fancy their chances of getting something from this encounter.

That said, Palace have been struggling to get victories on the board with more wins to their name than any other side in the top tier, therefore given that a point for the Gunners would hardly be a disaster, we’ll be siding with the spoils being shared in South London this evening.

Back a draw at best odds of 5/2