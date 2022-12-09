World Cup Scores & Results

The quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup get underway this afternoon with Brazil going head-to-head with Croatia and as such, why not check out all the latest World Cup scores and results which you can find at our Fixtures & Results page.

Croatia v Brazil Match Preview & Best Odds

We’re now very much at the business end of the 2022 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the tournament get underway this afternoon when favourites Brazil go head-to-head with 2018 finalists Croatia.

Croatia made hard work of things in their last-sixteen clash with Japan but they managed to grind-out victory via a penalty shoot-out and their reward has been a tie with fancied Brazil this afternoon. Zlatko Dalic’s men will provide the Samba stars with a tougher assignment than South Korea were able to and we expect a disciplined approach from the Croats.

Josip Juranovic’s main remit will be to nullify the threat of Vinicius Junior and we envisage him registering a high tackle count here. We’re at the stage of the competition where things tend to get much tighter and as such, we envisage a cautious approach from both sides with much at stake here.

This should start out as a somewhat cagey affair and Croatia will be desperate not to conceded early on. Similarly Brazil will be no doubt as to the genuine threat which their opponents possess and on that basis we expect things to be all square at the break. Nevertheless Brazil have a sizeable edge in quality here and we expect them to justify their tag as firm favourites here by claiming the spoils within 90 minutes and sending themselves through to the last four of the competition.

Our Tip: Back Draw/Brazil on HT/FT Market at best odds of 3/1