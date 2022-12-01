World Cup Scores & Results

Croatia and Belgium lock horns in a crunch World Cup match this afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest World Cup scores and results.

Croatia v Belgium Match Preview & Best Odds

3pm, Thursday 1st December 2022

Both Croatia and Belgium need victory to guarantee for themselves a place in the last sixteen of the 2022 World Cup and this clash promises to be a tight and interesting affair.

Belgium managed to edge their way past Canada in their tournament opener but they then suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Morocco in their penultimate group outing. Croatia had little trouble in disposing of Canada and their experienced squad are more than capable of dragging themselves through to the knockout stages this afternoon.

The Croats currently top their group but manager Zlatko Dalic is in no doubt that his men need to find top gear against Belgium in their final group clash. If they do manage this, then they should have little difficulty in disposing of a Belgium side which have looked in complete disarray at this World Cup. Kevin De Bruyne has distanced himself from suggestions that his side can go deep into the tournament and rumours suggest that all isn’t too well in the dressing room.

The Red Devils have managed to find the back of the net just once in two group games and despite the undoubted wealth of talent within the ranks, they have thus far struggled to create many meaningful chances and appear to be a team in need of complete overhaul.

Of the two teams here, Croatia seems far more united and organised ahead of this match. Belgium struggled to dispose of Canada an d they will need to step things up this afternoon. Dalic’s side should put this one to bed, all things considered, however we’re going to play it safe and go for Croatia draw-no-bet at a tasty price of 19/20.

Back Croatia Draw-No-Bet at best odds of 19/20