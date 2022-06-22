Cristiano Ronaldo Odds

Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a move to many different clubs this summer but it seems that he could be heading in the direction of either PSG or Real Madrid, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and be guaranteed the best Cristiano Ronaldo odds and free bet bonus offers ahead of the new season.

Portuguese forward tipped for move to PSG or Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been attracting the interest of punters over the last couple of days following doubts regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Since returning to Manchester United from Juventus last year, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his goal-scoring exploits with 24 goals across all competitions last term, this total including 18 in the Premier League. This number was only bettered by Heung Min-Son and Mohamed Salah who between them shared the Golden Boot, however despite his undoubted talents in the box, there remain doubts regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Firstly, the player is concerned about the club’s lack of business in the summer transfer window under new boss Erik ten Hag and he is seeking assurances that some much needed reinforcements will arrive between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Secondly, there remain doubts that Ronaldo doesn’t fit in with the Dutch coach’s playing style although Ten Hag has attempted to diffuse this narrative by saying that the 37-year-old will bring goals to the side next season.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo is a 6/1 shot to move to Real Madrid and he is available at the same odds for a move to Paris Saint Germain. A return to the Champions League winners would be far more likely, especially since Real have signed a new deal with Kylian Mbappe who will continue in his partnership up front with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo Club After Summer Transfer Window

PSG – Worst odds 9/1 Best Odds 9/2

Real Madrid – Worst Odds 6/1 Best Odds 11/1

Sporting – Worst Odds 7/2 Best Odds 12/1

Funchal – 15/1

Newcastle United – 18/1