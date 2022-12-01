World Cup Scores & Results

We’re almost at the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup and as such, now is a great time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest World Cup scores and results.

Costa Rica v Germany Match Preview & Best Odds

For Costa Rica and Germany, it all boils down to this when they lock horns with each other tonight. Costa Rica boosted their chances of staying in the tournament when they edged past Japan to the tune of 1-0 and they will need a win over Germany in order to ensure progression. If they draw, then they will need Spain to get the better of Japan while Germany will need nothing short of three points here.

There is a genuine chance that Germany will limp out of the World Cup at the group stages for the second successive time given that they have amassed just a single point from their opening two matches in the competition. They have been unlucky in many respects but the fact is that they don’t have anyone who can be relied upon to turn their many chances into goals.

The Germans have managed to find the back of the net twice in the tournament thus far and coach Hansi Flick will be instructing his men to go all out and secure the win which could be enough to send them through to the last sixteen, unless Japan manage the unthinkable and beat Spain in the other group match.

Luis Fernando Suarez is very much a defence minded boss although with Spain having little difficulty demolishing them in their tournament opener, we envisage the Germans also getting some joy here. Nevertheless we’re not expecting anything akin to a landslide victory tonight but while Flick’s men have been far from proficient in front of goal, we expect them to edge this one and take all three points.

Back Germany to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 27/20