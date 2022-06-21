Transfer News & Best Betting Odds

Business continues to be brisk in the 2022 summer transfer window and with the new season fast approaching, now is the best time to keep up-to-date on the latest transfer news and get the best odds by registering with any of our featured bookmaker partners using the exclusive links on this page.

Christian Eriksen 6/4 to stay at Brentford despite interest from Man United and Spurs

Christian Eriksen is being heavily backed for a move to either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, however could the Dane spring a surprise this summer and opt to remain at Brentford?

Since joining Premier League side Brentford on a short-term deal back in January, Christian Eriksen has been one of the big subjects on the summer transfer betting markets and has been attracting huge attention over the past week. Generally credited with reversing Brentford’s downturn in form in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, the 30-year-old was expected to be aiming for a bigger club just twelve months on from recovering completely from his cardiac arrest at the European Championships last summer.

Nevertheless, despite being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, Eriksen’s odds on staying at Brentford have shortened from 10/3 to as low as 6/4. On the other side of the coin, the price on him moving to Manchester United in time for the start of the new season have drifted from as low as 3/10 to around 4/5 at the time of writing.

The odds on Eriksen joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer have remained largely constant over the past few days at best odds of 9/2 (some firms going as low as 3/1 in the market).

The three options apparently open to Eriksen right now are either: Move to Manchester United; Move to Tottenham Hotspur; Stay at Brentford. Nevertheless you can back him to move to any French club, any Spanish club, any Italian club or Newcastle United at odds of 20/1 apiece.

Christian Eriksen Club After Summer Transfer Window

4/5 – Manchester United

6/4 – Brentford

9/2 – Tottenham Hotspur

20/1 – Any French Club

20/1 – Any French Club

20/1 – Any Italian Club

20/1 – Newcastle United