Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign announced

The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures were released earlier this week and we now have all the details on who the Blues will be facing in the coming season.

The new season is a little over seven weeks away and Chelsea fans can now plan their weekends away and get their hotels booked as they look forward to cheering on the Blues up and down the country in 2022/23. This will be a somewhat unusual season (yet again) given that the November World Cup in Qatar will force a halt to proceedings in the latter part of the year. As such, the action gets underway slightly earlier than usual and the games come thick and fast for the first three months.

Who are Chelsea playing in the first few weeks?

Chelsea’s 2022/23 Premier League campaign gets underway with a journey to Goodison Park where they face an Everton side which managed to escape the drop at the end of last season. The Blues have struggled slightly in previous visits to this venue but Thomas Tuchel will be confident of returning home with all three points in the bag and getting the season off to the best possible start.

Next up for Chelsea is a London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, both sides eager to get their top-four challenge off to a winning start. Leeds United are next in Chelsea’s sights with the two sides doing battle at Elland Road, the home side only just managing to escape relegation on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

August draws to a close with a home meeting with Leicester City before the Blues are involved in their first midweek game of the season when they face Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. Soon after this trip to the south coast, Tuchel’s men entertain city rivals West Ham United who will also be battling hard for a top four berth after coming up short at the close of last season, while Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge on Bonfire Night with the return match taking place in April.

When do Chelsea face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

With both Chelsea and last season’s runners-up Liverpool both aiming to take the Premier League title away from Manchester City this season, the meeting between the Blues and Jurgen Klopp’s men at Stamford Bridge will be eagerly awaited and the two sides lock horns in West London on Saturday, September 17th. This match will be the last outing for Chelsea before the first international break of 2022/23.

This promises to be a high octane affair and the bookies will once again be pulling out all the stops here with an array of free bet offers and other promotions for this match. Most of the best betting sites for football offer a wide array of markets for this match, while you can also keep up-to-date with the latest football scores for Chelsea across all competitions.

When do Chelsea face Man United and Man City?

Manchester United go head-to-head with Chelsea for the first time in 2022/23 on 22nd October at Stamford Bridge and the return fixture at Old Trafford is scheduled for 22nd April. Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are Chelsea’s first opponents of 2023 with Pep Guardiola’s men making the trip to the capital in January. The Blues make the return journey to the Etihad Stadium on 20th May in the final away game of the season.

These will be two massive games and the trip to the Etihad Stadium could be pivotal in determining where the 2022/23 Premier League title ends up, therefore we envisage a wealth of great offers being available from the leading UK betting sites as well as some boosted odds and other promotions.

When do Chelsea face newly-promoted sides Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea’s first encounter against one of the newly-promoted sides comes on 10th September when they lock horns with local rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage while they face Bournemouth (Stamford Bridge) and Nottingham Forest (City Ground) on 26th December and 31st December respectively. The Blues entertain Fulham on 4th February 2023 while the reverse fixtures against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest take place once again on consecutive weekends in early May.

Is the Premier League taking a break for the 2022 World Cup?

Clearly there will need to be a lengthy pause in the domestic action in order to accommodate the 2022 World Cup which is to get underway in November. Chelsea’s final game before the enforced break will be away to Newcastle United on 12th November and the Blues will return to domestic duties when they entertain Bournemouth on 26th December.

Who are Chelsea’s opponents over the festive period?

Thomas Tuchel’s men entertain newly-promoted Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day and the trip to Nottingham Forest has been scheduled for 31st December. The festive fixtures come to an end with the visit of defending Premier League champions Manchester City to the Bridge.

Who do Chelsea face in the run-in to the end of the season?

Chelsea’s first outing in May is a trip to AFC Bournemouth and this is followed by the visit of Nottingham Forest. A tough test awaits the Blues at Manchester City in the penultimate outing of the campaign, while Thomas Tuchel’s men close their league account for the season with a home meeting with Newcastle United on 28th May.

As the new season fast approaches, the UK and Irish bookies are handing out a series of free bets on the 2022/23 campaign and by registering, you can be assured of getting the very best Chelsea odds and offers.