Chelsea Scores & Results

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas as Tuchel following a 2-1 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest Chelsea scores, results and news.

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was sacked as manager of Chelsea this morning, just a few hours after the Blues lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener in Croatia.

Chelsea have had a mixed start to their 2022/23 campaign with three wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening six Premier League outings. Their Champions League opener ended in disappointment with a 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb and on the back of this poor run of form, the boss decided to dispense with the services of Thomas Tuchel.

The highly regarded German manager has now overseen three defeats in just seven games despite the Blues spending a Premier League record of £273 million in a single transfer window. New club owners Boehly and Eghbali splashed out £4.25 billion when buying the club from Roman Abramovich earlier this year and they are currently looking to overhaul all aspects of the Chelsea operation. This will continue with a new man in the hot-seat.

A club statement read: “Tuchel will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

It added: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”