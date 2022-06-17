Chelsea Scores & Results

As with every other Premier League side, Chelsea are set for a hectic schedule in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and as such, now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Chelsea scores and results ahead of the new season.

Chelsea ready for a hectic schedule in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 campaign

The 2022/23 Premier League fixture list has just been released and as with each year there are some noticeable quirks in the opening few weeks of the campaign. It isn’t that long before the Blues’ narratives start to unfold with Everton at Goodison Park on match-day one, Thomas Tuchel’s men eager to dispel a tough record as they lock horns with Frank Lampard’s side once again.

It’s clear to see how relentless their schedule for the new campaign will be for Chelsea ahead of the autumn World Cup in November. Throughout October they will be involved in six Premier League games with three more in the Champions League, all top-flight teams racking up 16 league games a month earlier than usual.

This is an unprecedented situation and one which will be tough for any side to prepare for, therefore it is a hard one for the Blues to know just how to tackle, especially with a summer rebuild on the horizon. Indeed many more challengers will be expected next term after a season spent in the Premier League top three.

Chelsea face Everton at Goodison Park on match-day one on August 7th and the following weekend they entertain city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. A trip to Leeds United follows on match-day three and the Blues lock horns with Leicester City in West London before travelling to Southampton on match-day five.

Chelsea Opening Fixtures 2022/23

06.08.22 – Everton (A)

13.08.22 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

20.08.22 – Leeds United (A)

27.08.22 – Leicester City (H)

31.08.22 – Southampton (A)

03.09.22 – West Ham United (H)