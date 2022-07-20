Chelsea Scores & Results

Chelsea finished last season in third position in the Premier League table and they will aiming to improve upon this and make a genuine challenge for the title in 2022/23, therefore now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the latest Chelsea scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Chelsea enjoyed an excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign with a mere two Premier League defeats right through to mid-January and they remained in contention for the title heading into the new year. An injury to Ben Chilwell signalled a downturn in fortunes and the opening months of 2022 were turbulent to say the least, the Russian invasion of Ukraine forcing Roman Abramovich to relinquish control of the club due to the imposed sanctions. The club were unable to sell match tickets for home matches and while Tuchel played down reports of unrest amongst his players, it was clear that events were having an effect on the team’s results. Defeats to Liverpool in both domestic cup finals and an exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid dashed any hopes that the fans had of collecting silverware in 2021/22 and all-in-all, it wasn’t a successful campaign for the Blues.

Star player for 2022/23

Mason Mount was Chelsea’s standout player in 2021/22 with 11 league goals to his name. There is a direct link between Mount being in-form and Chelsea collecting points, the Blues losing only one Premier League match where Mason Mount found the back of the net (3-2 at West Ham United). Mount’s attacking creativity will once again prove to be important this coming season, especially with no real recognised number nine.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

The new arrivals at Stamford Bridge will need to time to adjust to their new surroundings. The likes of Sterling and Koulibaly are top class players and they should start to shine as the campaign progresses, however they will need to be at their best if they are to make an impact. Thomas Tuchel has enough quality in the ranks to enable him to push for a title challenge and if their big players find the right gear, then Man City and Liverpool could be in for some serious competition in the race for the prize.

What are the odds on Chelsea for 2022/23?

Chelsea are currently priced at 17/1 to win the 2022/23 Premier League title and 4/5 to clinch the Champions League.