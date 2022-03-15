Championship Odds

Who will win promotion to the Premier League this season?

The 2021/22 Championship campaign is now fast approaching the business end and we take a look at the leading contenders for the title and the sides deemed most likely to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Championship Winner Odds

Update: 15.03.22

Fulham

1/33 for Championship Title

1/1000 for Promotion

Fulham could only manage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Championship strugglers Barnsley at the weekend but they remain very much in control of things at the summit of the league table. At the time of writing the Cottagers enjoy a twelve point lead over second-placed AFC Bournemouth and while they have played two games more than the Cherries, it’s hard to envisage them being caught between now and the end of the season. The bookies continue to slash away at the odds on them winning promotion this term with most firms now going 1/1000 that they find themselves in the Premier League next season and 1/33 that they go up as champions.

Bournemouth

12/1 for Championship Title

1/7 for Promotion

Bournemouth had little problem brushing aside relegation-threatened Derby County at the weekend, the Cherries scoring late in each half to win 2-0 on home soil. The south coast outfit remain second in the Championship table and while they sit just two points above third-placed Huddersfield Town as things stand, they have played three games less than the Terriers. The bookies are optimistic as to Bournemouth’s chances of promotion to the Premier League this term with most firms going 1/7 on this eventuality, while the same bookies go 12/1 that they go up as champions.

Sheffield United

250/1 for Championship Title

2/1 for Promotion

Having thrashed Middlesbrough to the tune of 4-1 last week, Sheffield United went down by the same scoreline against Coventry City in the West Midlands on Saturday afternoon, however the bookies remain optimistic about their chances of being promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the campaign. The Blades have won just one of their last four in the league with two defeats during this time and they currently sit in sixth position in the Championship table, however most bookmakers go 2/1 that they secure promotion back to the top-flight, ahead of Middlesbrough at 4/1 and both Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at 5/1 apiece.

Update: 01.03.22

Fulham

1/8 for Championship Title

1/100 for Promotion

Fulham further cemented their position at the summit of the Championship table with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. This win ensured that the West Londoners remained nine points clear of second-placed Bournemouth in the league table although the Cherries do have two games-in-hand over the league leaders as things stand. This win in South Wales was the fourth in five league games for the Cottagers (their sole Championship defeat during this time coming against promotion-hopefuls Huddersfield Town) and the bookies now go just 1/8 that they will finish the season at the summit of the division and win promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Bournemouth

9/2 for Championship Title

1/8 for Promotion

Bournemouth kept their automatic promotion hopes well and truly alive with a 2-1 win at home to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon and while the Championship title is realistically beyond them, they are looking extremely well placed for a top three finish to the campaign. The Cherries enjoy two games-in-hand over league leaders Fulham and they would haul themselves to within three points of the league leaders should they win both of these, however Bournemouth’s main aim will simply to get themselves back into the top-flight and the bookies go 1/8 that they achieve this ambition at the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers

150/1 for Championship Title

7/2 for Promotion

Blackburn Rovers bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last week by beating Queens Park Rangers by the same scoreline at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon. This win keeps Rovers very much in the hunt for an automatic promotion berth although as things stand they sit one position and two points behind third-placed Huddersfield Town, albeit with a game-in-hand over the Terriers. With just a single win from their last six league games, Blackburn’s recent form is nothing to write home about but they remain one of the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League at odds of 7/2.

Update: 23.02.22

Fulham

1/7 for Championship Title

1/100 for Promotion

Fulham remain firmly in pole position in the Championship table with six points separating them from second-placed Bournemouth, however the Cottagers suffered their third home league defeat of the campaign when going down 1-2 to promotion-hopefuls Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon. This brought to an end a seven-game unbeaten Championship run for the West Londoners and with Bournemouth enjoying a game-in-hand over the league leaders, there is every possibility that their lead could be shortened in the coming weeks. Fulham should manage a maximum points haul when they entertain relegation-threatened Peterborough United at Craven Cottage tonight but they will now be nervously looking over their shoulders as the Cherries look to chase them all the way.

Bournemouth

4/1 for Championship Title

1/5 for Promotion

Bournemouth narrowed the gap between themselves and league leaders Fulham to six points at the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 win away to Blackpool, Siriki Dembélè scoring the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Cherries have won each of their last three Championship games and they still enjoy a four-point lead over third-placed Blackburn Rovers. More importantly, Bournemouth enjoy at least one game-in-hand over all the sides surrounding them in the league table and the bookies have shortened the odds on them winning promotion to the Premier League to a general 1/5.

Sheffield United

66/1 for Championship Title

2/1 for Promotion

Sheffield United are now firmly in the mix for promotion back to the Premier League on account of a solid run of form which has seen them go eight games without defeat. This excellent run culminated in a 4-0 thrashing of Swansea City at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon and following a poor start to the season, the Blades have hauled themselves up to seventh position in the Championship table with just a single point separating them from the play-off places. More importantly, United enjoy at least one game-in-hand over the four sides immediately above them in the league table and they are now third favourites for promotion back to the Premier League at a general 2/1.

Update: 15.02.22

Fulham

1/9 for Championship Title

1/100 for Promotion

Fulham’s 1-0 win away to Hull City at the weekend ensured that they remain firmly in the driving seat as far as automatic promotion back to the Premier League is concerned. The Cottagers dropped down from the top-flight at the end of last season but most pundits expected them to be one of the main promotion challengers in the 2021/22 campaign and so it has thus far come to pass. The West Londoners currently enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the Championship table as we fast approach the business end of the campaign and the bookies continue to hack away at the odds on them winning the league title, most firms going 1/9 that they finish the season in pole position and 1/100 that they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth

5/1 for Championship Title

1/4 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth managed their third league win on the bounce when they edged past Blackpool to the tune of 2-1 at Bloomfield Road last time out and in the process they kept alive their promotion push. The Cherries sit in second position in the Championship table with six points separating them from league leaders Fulham and they enjoy a four-point lead over third-placed Blackburn Rovers as well as two games-in-hand. As such they remain well placed for automatic promotion to the Premier League with most bookies going 5/1 that they win the Championship title and 1/4 that they lift themselves into the top-flight, either automatically or via the play-offs.

West Bromwich Albion

150/1 for Championship Title

11/4 for Promotion

Despite the fact that West Bromwich Albion currently sit in eighth position in the Championship table, they are general third favourites for promotion at the end of the campaign. The Baggies dropped down from the Premier League at the end of last season but on the whole they have been solid – if unspectacular – throughout the 2021/22 campaign. The West Midlands outfit could only manage a share of the spoils in a goal-less draw against fellow promotion-hopefuls Blackburn Rovers at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon but most bookies fancy their chances of winning promotion straight back to the top-flight at a general 11/4.

Update: 10.02.22

The race for promotion from the Championship is hotting up and the odds on Nottingham Forest making it into the Premier League have been cut to around 10/1 on account of their 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Alexander Mitrovic scored a brace for Fulham in the 3-0 win over city rivals Millwall on Tuesday evening, taking his season tally to 30 goals in the process. The Cottagers have now moved eight points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers at the summit of the Championship table and the West Londoners are as short as 1/150 (best odds of 1/33 available with some bookmakers) to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking following their relegation at the end of 2020/21.

AFC Bournemouth joined Fulham in the top two of the table courtesy of a 3-1 victory at home Birmingham City last night. The Cherries struggled with some poor form throughout the winter months but they appear to have rediscovered top gear with back-to-back wins. Scott Parker’s men are now a general price of 2/5 to make it into the Premier League at the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers’ ten-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end with defeat to Hull City last month and since then they have managed just a single win in four Championship outings. The odds on them winning promotion to the Premier League drifted to 11/2 last night on account of their home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Rovers have also played two more games than the two sides above them in the Championship table.

The remaining play-off places are occupied by Queens Park Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town who will all be aiming for a solid run of form for the remainder of the campaign. Of the three, Nottingham Forest have been looking in the best form with wins in seven of their last ten league outings, Steve Cooper having revitalised the side since taking the reins as manager. When he was appointed in the hot-seat, the Tricky Trees were as high as 100/1 for promotion but the fact that they are now around 10/1 to make the jump shows just how far he has taken them.

Update: 08.02.22

Fulham

1/8 for Championship Title

1/66 for Promotion

Fulham remain in pole position in the Championship table as we edge closer to the business end of the season. The Cottagers dropped down from the Premier League at the end of last season and it’s looking likely that they will return to the top-flight at the first time of asking. The West Londoners were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last time out but they can now concentrate purely on their league campaign and with five points separating them from second-placed Blackburn Rovers and two games-in-hand over the Lancashire outfit, they will be hugely confident of returning straight back to the Premier League, the bookies going just 1/8 that they go up as champions.

Bournemouth

5/1 for Championship Title

4/9 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side Boreham Wood in the big shock of the competition and they will be eager to put that disappointment behind them and concentrate on their league campaign. As things stand, the Cherries sit third in the Championship table with just a single point separating them from second-placed Blackburn Rovers, however they enjoy two games-in-hand over the Lancashire outfit. The south-coast side have been a bit of a mixed bag in recent weeks but the bookies remain confident of their chances of promotion this season, most firms going 4/9 that they haul themselves into the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers

33/1 for Championship Title

9/4 for Promotion

Blackburn Rovers may be sitting in second position in the Championship table but they have played two more games than the sides around them in the division and have managed just one win from their last four matches. Their latest outing ended in a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City and this came on the back of a goal-less draw at Luton Town the previous weekend. The likelihood of Rovers winning the Championship title this season are extremely slim but most bookies go just 9/4 that they lift themselves into the Premier League, either automatically or via the play-offs.

Update: 31.01.22

West Bromwich Albion suffered another setback in their automatic promotion ambitions when they lost 2-0 at home to Preston North End last night.

West Bromwich Albion continue to make life hard for themselves, the Baggies once again slipping up as they continue their fight for automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Valérien Ismaël’s men suffered their second defeat in three games when going down 2-0 to Preston North End at the Hawthorns in their midweek Championship outing and they now sit three points behind 4th-placed Queens Park Rangers as we head deeper into the second half of the season.

The Baggies have been hit and miss throughout the campaign and their inconsistencies have cost them dearly, however there are still many points left to play for between now and the end of the season and promotion is still within their grasp.

This is once again proving to be a hugely competitive Championship campaign and while league leaders Fulham are very much in the driving seat as far as automatic promotion is concerned, several sides remain in with a chance of joining them in the Premier League next season.

As things stand, West Brom are third-favourites for promotion to the top-flight behind Fulham and AFC Bournemouth at a general price of 6/4 while they are a 20/1 shot for the Championship title, something which is rapidly becoming out of reach.

League leaders Fulham are out-and-out favourites for both the title and promotion via any means, the Cottagers 1/8 to finish at the summit of the division and as low as 1/66 to make it back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, whether automatically or via the play-offs.

Update: 25.01.22

Fulham very much have the bit between their teeth and remain firmly in control of things at the summit of the Championship table, the bookies continuing to shorten the odds on them winning the Championship trophy at the end of the season.

Fulham

1/6 for Championship Title

1/50 for Promotion

Fulham are five points clear at the summit of the Championship table with a game-in-hand over second-placed AFC Bournemouth and the bookies continue to slash the odds on the Cottagers winning the Championship title and gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The West Londoners continued in winning ways when beating Stoke City 3-2 away from home last time out and while this victory wasn’t as emphatic as recent wins against Reading (0-7), Bristol City (6-2) and Birmingham City (6-2), it was nevertheless another step closer to the top-flight. On the back of this excellent winning run, the bookies have slashed the odds on Fulham winning the title to just 1/6 while they are a 1/50 punt to find themselves back in the Premier League next term.

Bournemouth

8/1 for Championship Title

4/6 for Promotion

Bournemouth suffered another setback in the bid for the Championship trophy when they lost 1-0 at home to Hull City on Saturday afternoon. This was the second defeat on the bounce for the Cherries and it sees them five points adrift of table-topping Fulham who also have a game-in-hand to their advantage. The south-coast outfit are still fancied for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season with most bookies going odds-on at 4/6 for this outcome, however the odds on them winning the trophy have lengthened on account of their drop in form from 5/1 to a general 8/1.

West Bromwich Albion

16/1 for Championship Title

11/10 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion have been very hit-and-miss this season although having collected just a single point in three league outings, they returned to winning ways at the weekend when beating Championship strugglers Peterborough United to the tune of 3-0. The Baggies are seven points off the pace in the hunt for an automatic promotion berth and they face stiff competition in the form of Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and QPR in the fight to join Fulham in the top-two, however they are now third favourites in both ‘Championship Winner’ and ‘Championship Promotion’ markets at general odds of 16/1 and 11/10 respectively.

Update: 21.01.22

Fulham

1/4 for Championship Title

1/20 for Promotion

Fulham further tightened their grip on pole position in the Championship table with a comprehensive 6-2 mauling of Bristol City at Craven Cottage last time out, this convincing win coming on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Reading just four days earlier. The Cottagers now sit two points clear at the summit of the division with a game-in-hand over second-placed AFC Bournemouth and there can be no doubt that the West Londoners are the ones to beat in the second tier. The bookies are certainly optimistic about Fulham’s chances of promotion this season, most firms going 1/4 that they win the title and 1/20 that they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth

5/1 for Championship Title

8/15 for Promotion

Things are pretty tight at the top end of the Championship table and while Fulham are currently running the show, both Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers are doing their bit to ensure that this isn’t going to be a one-horse race. The Cherries currently sit joint-second in the table with goal difference keeping them ahead of third-placed Blackburn. The South-coast side have been enjoying some solid form throughout the campaign although their push for the title suffered a setback when they lost 3-2 at Luton Town last time out. Nevertheless the bookies go odds-on at 8/15 that Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season and 5/1 that they clinch the title.

Blackburn Rovers

12/1 for Championship Title

13/8 for Promotion

Blackburn Rovers have been quietly plodding along largely unnoticed this season, the Lancashire side enjoying some excellent wins and a few draws along the way. Nevertheless they have done enough to make themselves genuine promotion contenders and their 1-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon lifted them five points clear of fourth-placed Queens Park Rangers in the Championship table. Rovers sit level on points with second-placed Bournemouth and just two points separate them from leaders Fulham as things stand, the bookies going 13/8 that they win promotion and 12/1 that they lift the Championship trophy at the end of the campaign.

Update: 04.01.22

Fulham

8/15 for Championship Title

1/6 for Promotion

Fulham have dropped down to third position in the Championship table but they do enjoy two games-in-hand over the sides above them in the Championship table on account of them being out of action since 20th December. The Cottagers’ last outing ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United and they have now gone five games without a win, however the bookies remain confident that they will haul themselves back up to the Premier League at the end of the campaign, most firms going 8/15 that they win the Championship title and 1/6 that they achieve promotion by any means.

Bournemouth

11/4 for Championship Title

2/7 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth sit three points clear at the summit of the Championship table as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign. The Cherries have ended their six-game winless run by beating QPR (0-1) and Cardiff City (3-0) in their last two outings and they are looking well placed to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season. On the back of their two-game winning run, the bookies have shortened the odds on them achieving this aim, most firms going 11/4 that they win the Championship title and 2/7 that they win promotion by any means.

West Bromwich Albion

10/1 for Championship Title

11/8 for Promotion

Following a solid start to the season, West Bromwich Albion have been somewhat hit-and-miss of late and their poor run continued when they were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon. The Baggies have now won just two of their last nine Championship outings and the odds on them winning promotion to the Premier League have lengthened to a general 11/8, most firms going 10/1 that they win the title at the end of the campaign.

Update: 28.12.21

Fulham

8/13 for Championship Title

1/8 for Promotion

Fulham have dropped off the summit of the Championship table on account of their poor run of form, the Cottagers having now gone five games without a win. The West Londoners came off second best in a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United on Monday evening and this disappointing result came on the back of four successive draws. As things stand, Fulham sit just a single point off the top of the Championship table and they enjoy a game-in-hand over the Cherries although they desperately need to get things back on track should they wish to win promotion as Championship winners.

Bournemouth

10/3 for Championship Title

2/5 for Promotion

Bournemouth’s 1-0 win away to Queens Park Rangers on Monday was enough to send them to the top of the Championship table, this victory ending a poor run for the Cherries which saw them collect just three points from six league games. The south-coast side sit just one point clear of second-placed Fulham at the time of writing and they have played one game more than the other two sides in the top-three, however the bookies still go just 10/3 that they win the title and 2/5 that they win promotion to the Premier League this term.

West Bromwich Albion

7/1 for Championship Title

Evens for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion’s inconsistencies returned on Monday when they lost 1-0 to bottom side Derby County and they have now fallen down to fourth position in the Championship table. The Baggies have been the draw specialists in the second tier this season with the side being forced to share the spoils no less than eight times, more than any other team in the top eleven. Nevertheless on the back of their disappointing result against the Rams, the bookies have lengthened the odds on them being promoted back to the Premier League to a general Evens.

Update: 21.12.21

Fulham

8/13 for Championship Title

1/8 for Promotion

Fulham came off second best against Sheffield United on Monday evening, the Cottagers losing 1-0 on home soil. The West Londoners have now failed to win any of their last five Championship outings and they will be desperate to turn things around before they fall behind in the race for the Championship and an immediate return back to the Premier League. The Cottagers still sit at the summit of the division but theirs is a slender lead with just two points separating them from second-placed Bournemouth as things stand.

Bournemouth

4/1 for Championship Title

4/7 for Promotion

Over the past few weeks, Bournemouth have failed miserably to take advantage of Fulham’s winless run, the Cherries also going five league games without a single victory. As things stand just a single point separates Bournemouth from third-placed Blackburn Rovers and they sit just two points clear of fourth-placed West Bromwich Albion as we fast approach the mid-way stage of the season.The bookies still go odds-on about the Cherries winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season but in order to achieve this they desperately need to turn things around.

West Bromwich Albion

9/2 for Championship Title

8/13 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion’s disappointing goal-less draw away to struggling Barnsley was enough to send them out of the top-three in the Championship table and the Baggies now sit a single point behind third-placed Blackburn Rovers. The West Midlands outfit have won just two of their last seven league outings and this doesn’t bode too well ahead of what promises to be a tough second-half of the campaign.

Update: 17.12.21

Fulham

1/2 for Championship Title

1/16 for Promotion

Fulham have failed to win any of their last four Championship outings but they remain at the summit of the division with two points separating them from second-placed AFC Bournemouth as things stand. The Cottagers have won more games (thirteen) than any other side in the second-tier this term although they have been forced to share the spoils with Derby County, Preston North End, Bournemouth and most recently Luton Town in their last four matches. The likelihood of Fulham dropping out of the automatic promotion berths any time soon seems somewhat remote but they really do need to start winning games.

Bournemouth

7/2 for Championship Title

4/9 for Promotion

With Championship leaders Fulham dropping points left, right and centre, second-placed AFC Bournemouth have failed to take advantage. The Cherries have been struggling for wins in recent weeks with just one coming their way in their last seven games and their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Blackburn Rovers. The south-coast outfit remain hot on the heels of Fulham at the top end of the Championship table but they too need to rediscover the art of winning.

West Bromwich Albion

5/1 for Championship Title

8/13 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion have managed to haul themselves back into the top three of the Championship table thanks to back-to-back wins over Coventry City (1-2) and Reading (1-0) in their last two outings, however the Baggies sit just a single point above Blackburn Rovers as we head towards Christmas. West Brom have been very much a mixed bag in recent weeks with their last six outings returning three draws, one defeat and just two wins. Nevertheless they are still heading in the right direction an d we expect them to be one of the genuine promotion contenders towards the end of the season.

Update: 06.12.21

Fulham

8/15 for Championship Title

1/16 for Promotion

Fulham’s biggest test of the season so far came with their weekend meeting with second-placed AFC Bournemouth and a point apiece was a decent result for both sides. Indeed we predicted that the spoils would be shared in this encounter and while Fulham will have been confident of having the edge on home soil, they won’t have been disappointed with the final result. The Cottagers have now dropped points in each of their last three Championship outings although having gone ten games without defeat, it’s clear that they are going to remain genuine title contenders for some time to come.

Bournemouth

5/2 for Championship Title

1/3 for Promotion

Bournemouth will have been more than happy with their point earned at Craven Cottage on Friday evening and while they have now gone four games without a win, the Cherries still sit just a single point behind leaders Fulham and six points ahead of third-placed West Bromwich Albion after 21 rounds of Championship fixtures. The South Coast side remain huge odds-on favourites for promotion back to the Premier League and are just 5/2 to win the Championship title this season.

West Bromwich Albion

8/1 for Championship Title

4/5 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion’s 2-1 win at Coventry City was enough to send them back into the top three in the Championship table although their lead over fourth-placed Queens Park Rangers is a slender one with just a single point separating the two sides. The Baggies are six points adrift of the automatic promotion berths as we fast approach the mid-way point of the campaign, however the bookies now go odds-on that they haul themselves back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, either automatically or via the play-offs.

Update: 01.12.21

Fulham

1/2 for Championship Title

1/16 for Promotion

Fulham remain at the summit of the Championship table after twenty rounds of second-tier fixtures although their lead is now a very slender one. Just a single point separates Fulham from second-placed AFC Bournemouth with the Cottagers being held to a 1-1 draw away to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon. The West London outfit have dropped points in two of their last three outings and while they remain firm favourites to win the Championship title at the end of the season, it is clear that this isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Bournemouth

5/2 for Championship Title

1/3 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth have hit a very rocky patch in recent weeks and their title bid is starting to look a little shaky. The Cherries are still comfortably ahead of third position in the league table with seven points separating them from third-placed Queens Park Rangers but they have suffered an alarming drop in form with just a single win in their last five matches. To be fair they have only lost once during this time but a title challenge certainly isn’t built on draws and the south-coast outfit will be desperate to turn things around as soon as possible and get their promotion campaign back on track.

West Bromwich Albion

10/1 for Championship Title

11/10 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion have dropped out of the top three for the first time since the early stages of the campaign, the Baggies now sitting in fourth position in the Championship table thanks to a poor run which has seen them manage just a single win from their last six league games. The Baggies now sit a single point behind third-placed QPR and their dreams of making it into the automatic promotion berths at the end of the season are starting to fade fast.

Update: 25.11.21

Things have become much tighter at the top end of the Championship table and the promotion and title betting markets for the second tier have been readjusted following the midweek round of fixtures.

Fulham

4/9 for Championship Title

1/16 for Promotion

Fulham returned from the final international break of 2021 in excellent fashion with a routine 4-1 thrashing of Barnsley at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon although they could only manage a single point in their disappointing goal-less draw with Derby County last night. The West Londoners have won seven of their last eight league games with clean sheets kept in all-but-two and the bookmakers have further slashed the odds on them winning promotion back to the Premier League, most firms going 4/9 that they win the Championship trophy and 1/16 that they win promotion by any means.

Bournemouth

11/4 for Championship Title

1/3 for Promotion

Bournemouth’s title ambitions were dealt a setback on Sunday afternoon when they lost 3-2 at struggling Derby County and they were forced to share the spoils when drawing 1-1 at Millwall last night, however they sit just a single point behind leaders Fulham as things stand. Their weekend loss to the Rams was only the second league defeat of the season for the Cherries and they remain second favourites for the Championship crown at 11/4 and also for promotion either automatically or via the play-offs at a general 1/3.

West Bromwich Albion

8/1 for Championship Title

10/11 for Promotion

Following a solid start to the season, things haven’t been going too well for West Bromwich Albion of late. The West Midlands side have hit a tough patch and now sit eight points adrift of the automatic promotion berths after eighteen rounds of fixtures. The Baggies have won just three of their last nine league outings with four defeats during this time, their most recent loss coming on Saturday at the hands of Huddersfield Town which was followed by an uninspiring goal-less draw at Blackpool on Tuesday evening. The bookies are still quite optimistic that West Brom can win promotion with most firms going odds-on at 10/11, however they are now out at 8/1 for the Championship trophy.

Update: 11.11.21

Fulham

4/6 for Championship Title

1/10 for Promotion

Having put seven past Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park just three days earlier, Fulham took 74 minutes to score the only goal of the match against struggling Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon although this was enough to keep them hot on the heels of Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth. As things stand, the Cottagers are just two points adrift of the Cherries in the battle for the division title and on the back of their unconvincing win over the Posh, the bookies further shortened the odds on them winning the Championship title, most firms going 4/6 that they finish top of the table and 1/10 that they climb back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth

7/4 for Championship Title

4/11 for Promotion

Coming on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Preston North End – their first and thus far only league defeat of the campaign – Bournemouth returned to winning ways at the weekend courtesy of a 4-0 thrashing of Swansea City. This kept the Cherries two points clear at the top of the Championship table and the bookies have reacted by slightly shortening the odds on them winning the league title, most firms going 7/4 that they claim the trophy and 4/11 that they return to the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion

6/1 for Championship Title

4/5 for Promotion

The past few weeks have been a mixed bag for promotion-hopefuls West Bromwich Albion, their last seven Championship games returning three wins, one draw and three defeats. This is hardly the sort of form associated with promotion and the Baggies have gone six points adrift of the automatic promotion berths on account of this inconsistency. The West Midlands outfit were held to a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon and they are still fancied to make the jump back to the top-flight after a single season in the Championship, the bookies going a general 6/1 that they win the title and 4/5 that they achieve promotion.

Update: 04.11.21

Fulham

4/5 for Championship Title

1/8 for Promotion

Fulham enjoyed a field-day at Ewood Park on Wednesday evening when they demolished Blackburn Rovers to the tune of 7-0. With league leaders Bournemouth losing for the first time in Championship action the same night, the Cottagers narrowed the gap between themselves and the Cherries to just two points and the bookies have slashed the odds on them winning the title to just 4/5. The West Londoners are huge odds-on favourites for promotion back to the Premier League at a general 1/8.

Bournemouth

2/1 for Championship Title

4/9 for Promotion

Prior to last night’s home game against Preston North End, Bournemouth had embarked upon a fifteen-game unbeaten run in the Championship with eleven wins and four draws to their name since the start of the campaign. As such they were expected to brush aside a Preston side which have generally been uninspiring this season although this wasn’t the case as they fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat. As such the odds on Bournemouth winning the title have lengthened to 2/1 while they remain odds-on for promotion at a general 4/9.

West Bromwich Albion

7/2 for Championship Title

4/7 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion’s promotion push got back on tracks on Wednesday evening when they edged past Hull City 1-0 at the Hawthorns. Nevertheless it took the Baggies almost 70 minutes to find a way past a Tigers outfit which possess one of the worst goal-difference records in the Championship and which have now lost eleven of their sixteen league games. This was an unconvincing display from the home side although it was enough to shorten the odds on them winning the title (7/2) and achieving promotion back to the Premier League (4/7).

Update: 02.11.21

Bournemouth

5/4 for Championship Title

1/3 for Promotion

Bournemouth’s march towards the Championship title and promotion into the Premier League continued at the weekend as they brushed aside Reading to the tune of 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium, this extending the Cherries’ winning run to five games. The South-coast side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four outings and sit five points clear at the summit of the Championship table. Thus far Bournemouth remain the only second-tier outfit yet to taste defeat and the bookies continue to shorten the odds on them winning the title, most firms now going just 5/4 that they achieve this aim.

Fulham

11/10 for Championship Title

1/6 for Promotion

Fulham boosted their promotion credentials at the weekend with a fine 3-0 win at home to West Bromwich Albion, in the process denting the aims of one of their main promotion rivals. The Cottagers lost 4-1 to Coventry City in early October but since then they have been enjoying some excellent form with four straight wins by an aggregate scoreline of 13-1. The bookies go slightly over Evens that they finish at the top of the table and 1/6 that they win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

West Bromwich Albion

9/2 for Championship Title

8/13 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion’s promotion push suffered a setback at the weekend as they were thumped by Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Baggies are four points adrift of the automatic promotion berths and just one point above fourth-placed Coventry City at the time of writing. The West Midlands outfit have lost three of their last five Championship outings and the bookmakers have responded to this downturn in form by lengthening the odds on them achieving promotion back to the Premier League, most firms going 8/13 that they make the jump and 9/2 that they lift the Championship trophy.

Update: 26.10.21

Bournemouth

7/4 for Championship Title

4/6 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth remained firmly in control of the Championship title race with a 3-0 win at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, the Cherries now enjoying a five-point lead at the top of the division. On the back of this excellent win, the south-coast side have had the odds on them winning the title shortened to just 7/4 and they are a 4/9 shot for promotion back to the Premier League.

Fulham

2/1 for Championship Title

4/11 for Promotion

Fulham once again showed their promotion and title credentials with a thoroughly impressive 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday and while this wasn’t enough to help them narrow the five-point gap between themselves and current league leaders AFC Bournemouth, it did boost their chances of finishing in the automatic promotion places at the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion

11/4 for Championship Title

8/15 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion also enjoyed a routine win at the weekend, the Baggies thumping Bristol City to the tune of 3-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday and thus staying in touch with second-placed Fulham against whom they sit just a single position and one point adrift. Coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Swansea City, this was a welcome and much-needed win and West Brom are still odds-on for promotion with most firms going 8/15 that they find themselves back in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Update: 21.10.21

We’re now thirteen games into the 2021/22 Championship campaign and three sides have been dominating the division since the outset. The big question is, will they remain at the top end of the league table throughout the campaign.

Bournemouth

2/1 for Championship Title

4/6 for Promotion

The midweek round of Championship fixtures saw little change at the top end of the league table. AFC Bournemouth remained in top spot thanks to their 1-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday evening, the Cherries still the only second-tier side yet to lose a game this term. Indeed the south-coast side have now won three on the bounce and the bookmakers continue to chip away at the odds on them winning the Championship title this season.

Fulham

21/10 for Championship Title

2/5 for Promotion

Having been thrashed 4-1 by Coventry City in their final outing prior to the international break, Fulham returned to action with back-to-back wins over local rivals Queens Park Rangers (4-1) and Cardiff City (2-0) to send them into the top two in the Championship table. The Cottagers are fancied to haul themselves straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking with most firms going 21/10 that they finish in pole position and 2/5 that they win promotion by any means.

West Bromwich Albion

5/2 for Championship Title

4/7 for Promotion

Of the three sides at the top of the Championship table, West Bromwich Albion were the only ones to lose their midweek outing. The Baggies have lost two of their last three outings and have dropped out of the automatic promotion berths in the division. The West Midlands outfit are still fancied for promotion this term but the odds on them doing so have drifted somewhat over the past few days, most firms going 5/2 that they finish in pole position and 4/7 that they haul themselves up to the top-flight.

Update: 18.10.21

With twelve rounds of fixtures having been played, AFC Bournemouth remain in pole position in the Championship table with three points separating them from second-placed West Bromwich Albion. The bookies remain of the opinion that the Baggies will finish the season top of the pile however, with Fulham second in the market and the Cherries a close third.

West Bromwich Albion

7/4 for Championship Title

2/5 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion ensured that they remain in touch with Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth by edging past local rivals Birmingham City in their first outing following the international break. This was a far from convincing win for the Baggies with the only goal coming in the 75th minute, however the three points keeps West Brom second in the Championship table with most bookies going 7/4 that they win the Championship trophy and 2/5 odds-on that they clinch promotion back to the Premier League by any means.

Fulham

13/8 for Championship Title

4/11 for Promotion

Fulham returned from the international break with a bang, the West Londoners thrashing local rivals Queens Park Rangers to the tune of 4-1 at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers remain five points off the top of the Championship table but the bookmakers are optimistic of their chances of making a return back to the Premier League. Most firms go 13/8 that they finish the season in pole position and win the Championship trophy and 4/11 that they win promotion, either automatically or via the play-offs.

Bournemouth

5/2 for Championship Title

8/13 for Promotion

After twelve games, AFC Bournemouth sit in pole position in the Championship table with three points separating them from second-placed West Bromwich Albion. The Cherries continued the momentum with a 2-0 win away to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon and they remain the only Championship side yet to taste a league defeat this term. The bookies make Bournemouth 5/2 to clinch the Championship trophy and 8/13 to win promotion back to the Premier League after an absence of two seasons.

Update: 06.10.21

With eleven games of the season having been played, AFC Bournemouth have stolen a march on the rest of the promotion hopefuls, the Cherries opening-up a three-point lead over West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City. Nevertheless things still look relatively tight at the top end of the table with several sides looking to make a promotion push. As we head into the second international break of the campaign, who do the bookies think will win the Championship title and promotion to the top-flight at the close of the campaign?

Fulham

7/4 for Championship Title

2/5 for Promotion

Having gone two league games without a win in mid September, Fulham returned to winning ways with a fine 3-1 win over Swansea City towards the end of the month, however they faltered once again when losing 4-1 at Coventry City in their last outing. Having won just one of their last four Championship outings, the Cottagers have dropped down to fifth position in the league table but the bookmakers still make them favourites to haul themselves back up to the Premier League at the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion

2/1 for Championship Title

4/9 for Promotion

Following on from a convincing 4-0 hammering of Cardiff City towards the end of September, West Bromwich Albion went down 1-0 away to fellow promotion-hopefuls Stoke City on Friday evening, this allowing Bournemouth to open up a three point lead at the summit of the division. The Baggies are now second in the league table after eleven games and the bookies remain optimistic about their chances of returning straight back up to the Premier League, most firms going 4/9 that they achieve this aim and 2/1 that they win the Championship trophy.

Bournemouth

5/2 for Championship Title

4/6 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth remain the only Championship side yet to taste a league defeat, their eleven matches returning seven wins and four draws. On the back of this excellent run, the south-coast side sit three points clear at the top of the table and the bookies go 5/2 that they lift the Championship trophy at the end of the campaign and 4/6 that they climb up to the Premier League.

Update: 29.09.21

Fulham’s promotion ambitions suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City at Ashton Gate last weekend, however the Cottagers remain one of the favourites for promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Fulham’s inability to collect all three points at Bristol City in their last outing has resulted in them dropping down the Championship table. The West Londoners now sit in fifth position after nine games. West Bromwich Albion reign supreme at the summit of the division with 22 points to their name, a single point separating them from second-placed AFC Bournemouth.

West Bromwich Albion

6/4 for Championship Title

2/7 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion are clearly aiming for a swift promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and they have certainly been getting things underway in excellent fashion, the Baggies having won six and drawn two of their opening ten league matches. As things stand, West Brom sit a single point clear at the summit of the Championship table and they are as low as 2/7 to make it straight back up to the top-flight.

Fulham

13/8 for Championship Title

1/3 for Promotion

Fulham’s promotion push has faltered somewhat with the Cottagers having managed just a single point from their last two league outings. The West Londoners currently sit fifth in the Championship table but the bookies fancy their chances of winning promotion back to the Premier League, most firms going 1/3 that they return to the top-flight after just a single season in the second tier and 13/8 that they finish the season as champions.

Bournemouth

9/2 for Championship Title

8/11 for Promotion

Having yet to lose a league game this season, AFC Bournemouth sit second in the Championship table with just one point separating them from current leaders West Bromwich Albion and a game-in-hand over the Baggies. On the back of this excellent start, the bookies go odds-on that they haul themselves into the Premier League at the end of the campaign and 9/2 that they win the Championship title.

Update: 22.09.21

Fulham suffered their second league defeat of the season when losing 1-2 at home to Reading on Saturday afternoon, however the Cottagers remain firm favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Of the three sides at the top end of the Championship table, only Fulham have tasted defeat in the league this term. Indeed the Cottagers have lost two of their eight Championship outings since the start of the campaign and having lost on penalties to Premier League side Leeds United in the League Cup last night, Marco Silva’s men will be determined to make a return to winning ways and get their promotion push back on track.

Fulham

5/4 for Championship Title

1/3 for Promotion

Despite their weekend defeat to the Royals, Fulham remain just two points and one position behind current Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth and the bookies have Silva’s side chalked-in as odds-on favourites for promotion at just 1/3. Indeed most firms believe that the Cottagers will go on to win the Championship title at the end of the 2021/22 campaign at general odds of 2/1./

West Bromwich Albion

2/1 for Championship Title

1/2 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion will, like Fulham, be determined to make an immediate return back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and they have certainly got things underway in impressive fashion. The Baggies have yet to lose in league action this season with their eight Championship outings returning four wins and four draws, therefore it should come as no surprise to learn that the bookies make them odds-on at 2/1 for promotion back to the top-flight.

Bournemouth

5/1 for Championship Title

6/5 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth currently sit in pole position in the Championship table thanks to their excellent start to the campaign. The Cherries have won five and drawn three of their first eight league games although while they have opened up a two-point lead over Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, the bookies make them third favourites for the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Update: 15.09.21

With most Championship sides having played seven league games, it is starting to become clear who will be aiming for promotion and who will be battling against the drop towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The new season is now very much in full swing and it is starting to look as though two of the sides newly-relegated from the Premier League are going to be fighting for an immediate return to the top-flight at the end of the season. As things stand, West Bromwich Albion sit in joint pole position after seven rounds of fixtures with the same points and goal-difference as AFC Bournemouth, however third-placed Fulham sit just two points behind the top-two with the Cottagers enjoying a game-in-hand over both the Cherries and the Baggies.

Fulham

15/8 for Championship Title

8/15 for Promotion

Fulham may currently sit third in the Championship table but they have a game-in-hand over the two sides above them in the division. The Cottagers have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign with just a single defeat from their opening six games and the bookies have installed them as favourites to lift themselves back up to the Premier League at the first attempt as champions, most firms going 15/8 that they finish in pole position and 8/15 that they win promotion.

West Bromwich Albion

7/4 for Championship Title

4/6 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion dropped out of the Premier League along with Fulham and Sheffield United at the end of last season although thus far they are looking well placed for an immediate return to the top-flight. The Baggies currently occupy top-spot in the Championship table although while they have thus far avoided defeat in the league, they have dropped points in three of their seven games. Nevertheless the bookies fancy their chances of promotion with most firms going 7/4 that they win the Championship title and 4/6 that they haul themselves up to the Premier League this term.

Bournemouth

6/1 for Championship Title

15/8 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth sit level on points and goal-difference with West Bromwich Albion at the summit of the Championship table and they too have dropped points in three games whilst avoided defeat in the league. Having failed to make it up to the top[-flight last season, the bookies make them 15/8 for promotion at the end of the current campaign and 6/1 to win the Championship title.

31.08.21

After five rounds of Championship fixtures, Fulham sit in pole position following four wins and a single draw. The Cottagers remain firm favourites to return straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, however they are certain to face stiff competition from the likes of West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth in what is usually a hugely competitive division. Nevertheless the bookies believe that Fulham and West Brom are the sides best placed to lift themselves back to the top-flight at the end of the season and we take a look at these and the other leading title contenders.

Fulham

13/8 for Championship Title

1/2 for Promotion

Fulham remain in pole position in the early Championship table with twelve points to their name. The Cottagers enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over Stoke City at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon and having scored thirteen goals and conceding just three in their five league games, most pundits envisage them winning automatic promotion straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

West Bromwich Albion

13/8 for Championship Title

1/2 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion dropped out of the Premier League alongside Fulham and Sheffield United at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and following their 1-0 win away to newly-promoted Peterborough United last time out, most bookmakers have slashed the odds on them winning the Championship title to a general 13/8

AFC Bournemouth

10/1 for Championship Title

5/2 for Promotion

AFC Bournemouth are one of just one of four sides yet to lose in league action this season and the bookies have them priced as third favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League after an absence of just two seasons. The Cherries could only manage a goal-less draw at Hull City last weekend but most firms have them priced at just 10/1 to win the Championship and 5/2 to win promotion via any means.

26.08.21

Fulham

7/4 for Championship Title

8/15 for Promotion

Having been forced to share the spoils in their season-opener with Middlesbrough earlier this month, Fulham sparked to life with a subsequent 5-1 demolition of Huddersfield in their second league outing. Since then they have enjoyed a 2-1 win over Millwall and a 2-0 victory over Hull City as well as a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Birmingham City last night. On the back of this the bookmakers have installed the Cottagers as firm favourites to win promotion to the Premier League and to win the Championship title.

West Bromwich Albion

9/4 for Championship Title

8/13 for Promotion

West Bromwich Albion sit second in the infant Championship table with goal difference alone separating them from current leaders Fulham. The Baggies also dropped two points in their opening-weekend 2-2 draw with fellow promotion-hopefuls AFC Bournemouth but they too bounced back to record consecutive league wins over Luton Town (3-2), Sheffield United (4-0) and Blackburn Rovers (1-2). A 6-0 demolition at the hands of Arsenal in the second round of the League Cup was a huge disappointment but we expect the West Midlands side to bounce back when they return to league action this weekend.

AFC Bournemouth

10/1 for Championship Title

9/4 for Promotion

As yet unbeaten in the league, AFC Bournemouth have only managed two wins from their four league games, the Cherries being forced to share the spoils with West Bromwich Albion (2-2) and Blackpool (2-2) while winning against Nottingham Forest (1-2) and Birmingham City (0-2). They were utterly demolished by Premier League strugglers Norwich City to the tune of 6-0 in the Carabao Cup second round last night and they currently sit in seventh position in the Championship table, however the bookies are of the opinion that the south-coast outfit will be one of the challengers for promotion and the title towards the end of the campaign.

Update: 19.08.21

West Bromwich Albion made their promotion ambitions crystal clear when thrashing Sheffield United to the tune of 4-0 at the Hawthorns last night. The Baggies were in full control of what was a thoroughly one-sided encounter in the West Midlands and while things were more even before the break with West Brom taking the lead in the 26th minute courtesy of a Jack Robinson own-goal, things went very much the home side’s way after the break as they hit the back of the net three times in the space of twelve minutes to put the game well out of reach for the visitors.

This excellent performance lifted the Baggies to the top of the Championship table where they sit ahead of Fulham on goal difference. Indeed after three games, things are very tight at the top end of the table as one would perhaps expect, six teams sitting on seven points apiece.

On the back of this win, the odds on the Baggies being promoted straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking have been slashed to a general 11/10 with some bookmakers going odds-on that they find themselves back in the Premier League next season.

Fulham are still out-and-out favourites in the ‘Championship Promotion’ market at odds of 5/6 while AFC Bournemouth are third in the betting at around 7/4 following their 2-0 win away to Birmingham City last night. QPR and Stoke City are a general 4/1 apiece for promotion while Sheffield United remain high in this market at 9/2 despite their thrashing in the West Midlands last night.

Update: 18.08.21

Fulham sit in pole position in the Championship table following a hard-fought 2-1 win away to city rivals Millwall last night. The Cottagers went two goals ahead within eight minutes and while Millwall salvaged some pride thanks to an 87th-minute goal, the three points sent Marco Silva’s men to the top of the division after three matches. Thus far, Fulham have enjoyed an excellent start to the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough being followed by a 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town and the subsequent victory at the Den. As such, it is no surprise to see the bookies slashing the odds on Silva’s side winning promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Cottagers are now odds-on to be promoted back to the top-flight at the end of the 2021/22 campaign with some firms going just 5/6on such an outcome.

Stoke City’s 3-1 win away to Swansea City was enough to lift them up to second in the Championship table and they sit level on points with Fulham as things stand. Luton Town bounced back from their 3-2 defeat at west Bromwich Albion by edging past Barnsley to the tune of 1-0 at Oakwell and they now sit third in the table with six points to their name, ahead of Coventry City only on goal difference, the latter having beaten Blackpool 1-0 last night.

The third round of Championship fixtures concludes this evening with relegated sides West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United locking horns at the Hawthorns in the standout match of the midweek fixtures.

To be promoted to Premier League in 2021/22

5/6 – Fulham

5/4 – West Bromwich Albion

9/4 – AFC Bournemouth

3/1 – Sheffield United

4/1 – Middlesbrough

4/1 – Stoke City

9/2 – Cardiff City

o3.08.21

This market is always extremely difficult to call due to the nature of the second-tier.

Generally speaking the club relegated from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign are perceived as having the best chance of hauling themselves straight back up there and on many occasions this is indeed the case, but not always. Parachute payments certainly play a part in helping newly-relegated clubs climb into the automatic promotion berths and Covid19 has also made it more difficult for top-flight sides to grab hold of their players. As things stand, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United are deemed to be the sides most likely to win the Championship at the end of 2021/22 and the odds from the bookmakers reflect this, most firms going around 5/1, 6/1 and 7/1 respectively.

All three of these clubs have changed manager recently with Marco Silva taking charge of Fulham, Valerian Ismael moving from Barnsley to West Bromwich Albion and Slavisa Jokanovic taking charge of Sheffield United. Ismael is likely the best equipped of the three to finish at the summit of the Championship table given that he lifted Barnsley to sixth position last term.

After two rounds of fixtures, Fulham sit in pole position with a win and a draw from their two outings and a goal difference of 4, while Queens Park Rangers come in next with four points to their name and a goal difference of 3. Of the three sides to have dropped out of the Premier League at the end of last season, Sheffield United have thus far fared the worst with just a single point collected from their two Championship outings although they are priced at just 10/1 to win the title.

To win the Championship trophy at the end of 2021/22

7/2 – Fulham

7/2 – West Bromwich Albion

8/1 – AFC Bournemouth

10/1 – Sheffield United

16/1 – Middlesbrough

18/1 – Stoke City

18/1 – Cardiff City

Championship Promotion Odds

With just two automatic promotion berths available and the Championship play-offs providing clubs with another route into the Premier League, three teams can make it into the top-flight at the end of the season. If you don’t fancy backing West Brom to win the league title, then you can get 11/4 on them winning promotion. Bournemouth are up for grabs at 7/2, the Cherries now under the guidance of experienced manager Scott Parker. Middlesbrough are an interesting one, the Teesside club 11/2 for promotion. Boss Neil Warnock took Boro to the top ten at the end of last season and at these odds we consider them worthy of a bet.

To be promoted to Premier League in 2021/22

6/5 – Fulham

6/5 – West Bromwich Albion

5/2 – AFC Bournemouth

3/1 – Sheffield United

4/1 – Middlesbrough

4/1 – Cardiff City

6/1 – Barnsley

6/1 – Blackburn Rovers

8/1 – Nottingham Forest

8/1 – Reading

29.07.21

Championship Winner

Fulham – 11/2

Having hauled themselves up to the Premier League via the play-offs at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, it was no huge surprise when Fulham found themselves in a relegation battle towards the end of the season. Indeed the Cottagers never really got going last term and the inevitable occurred when they found themselves heading straight back down to the Championship at the first attempt, however the general consensus is that the West London outfit will once again be challenging for a place at the top table of English football and most bookies go 11/2 that they go up to the Premier League as champions.

West Bromwich Albion – 6/1

West Bromwich Albion won automatic promotion to the Premier League along with Leeds United at the end of the 2019/20 campaign but from the outset it was clear that they were going to be in for a tough season. So it proved with the Baggies finishing second bottom of the Premier League table and most pundits believe that they will regroup and once again challenge for promotion. The bookies certainly fancy their chances with most firms going 6/1 on the West Midlands side winning the Championship title and we believe they will feature heavily in any promotion race.

Sheffield United – 7/1

Having finished in the giddy heights of 9th position in the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign, hopes were high that the Blades might well challenge for a European berth the following season, however that proved to be far from the case. Following a disastrous campaign, Chris Wilder’s men finished rock bottom of the top-flight with 16 points separating them from safety. They should find the going easier in the second-tier this coming season however and most bookies go 7/1 that they haul themselves straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Championship Promotion

Unsurprisingly all three newly-relegated sides are tipped for promotion straight back to the top-flight at the end of 2021/22 with Fulham and West Bromwich Albion 15/8 to make the jump and Sheffield United a general 11/4.

Other sides in the frame include AFC Bournemouth at 7/2 as well as Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough who are both priced at 11/2 to make it into the Premier League at the end of next season. Swansea City made it to the Championship play-off final last season where they were beaten by Brentford and the Swans are a 5/1 shot to go one better at the end of 2021/22.

Swansea’s arch-rivals Cardiff City are also a 5/1 punt for promotion to the Premier League while Stoke City can be backed as low as 11/2. 13/2 shots include the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley and Reading while Preston North End are 9/1.