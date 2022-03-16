Championship Scores & Results

Update: 16.03.22

Peterborough United – 1/25

Peterborough United are looking more and more doomed to relegation straight back to League One as the weeks roll by, the side having collected just a single point on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a 2-2 draw at Stoke City. This stalemate came on the back of a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth just a few days earlier and it’s hard to escape the conclusion that Peterborough’s time in the Championship will be restricted to just a single season. With just five league wins from their 36 league matches – less than any other side in the second tier – the bookies go just 25/1 that the Posh are relegated back to League One at the first time of asking.

Derby County – 1/20

Derby County have been putting in a brave battle as they look to avoid the drop into League One but their fight for Championship survival is increasingly looking like this is a lost cause. It has been very much a case of one step forward and two steps back for the Rams as they struggle towards the end of the campaign and while they have managed some important wins over the past few weeks, these have been few and far between. County came off second best in a 3-1 defeat at Ewood Park on Tuesday evening and this was their fifth defeat in five games, this poor run leaving them six points adrift of safety. They have played more games than all of the sides immediately around them in the Championship table and the bookies have slashed the odds on them dropping into League One to just 1/20.

Barnsley – 1/2

Barnsley gave their bid for Championship survival a big shot in the arm with a 2-0 win at home to Bristol City on Tuesday evening, the Tykes having now gone three games without a defeat. This hasn’t been enough to lift the South Yorkshire outfit out of the bottom three in the division but they now sit just two points away from safety. The bookies still go odds-on about Barnsley dropping down into League One at the end of the campaign but at least there is a sliver of hope that they can save their second-tier status for another season.

Update: 07.03.22

Peterborough United – 1/20

Peterborough United’s 3-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town at the weekend was hardly a shock result and it only served to underline the Posh’s deficiencies this season. Peterborough have looked very much out of their depth in the second tier since the start of the season and this latest defeat leaves them two points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. The London Road outfit have picked up just a single point in their last seven league outings and during this time they have found the back of the net on just a single occasion, therefore it’s hardly a surprise to see the bookies further slash the odds on them being relegated to 1/20.

Derby County – 1/10

Derby County will probably drop down to League One at the end of the season but should this prove to be the case, they certainly won’t be going down without a fight. The Rams brushed aside relegation rivals Barnsley to the tune of 2-0 at the weekend and in the process hauled themselves to within five points of safety, albeit with Rooney’s men having played more games than the sides immediately surrounding them in the league table. The bookies still go odds-on that Derby do indeed drop down at the end of the campaign but it wouldn’t be a massive shock were they to save their Championship status either.

Barnsley – 1/6

Barnsley’s mini revival was brought to a shuddering halt when they lost 2-0 at relegation rivals Derby County at the weekend, this disappointing result coming on the back of two successive wins over Hull City and Middlesbrough. The Tykes have now dropped back into the bottom two in the Championship table and while they enjoy at least one game-in-hand over the sides immediately above them in the league table, the bookies are far from confident about their chances of staying up, most firms going 1/6 on them being relegated this term.

Update: 01.03.22

Peterborough United – 1/16

It has been clear for all to see that Peterborough United have been very much out of their depth in the Championship this season, the Posh now effectively resigned to their fate as they prepare for the almost certain relegation straight back to League One at the first time of asking. The London Road outfit have won just five games this season – less than any other side in the second tier with the exception of fellow strugglers Barnsley – and they now sit at the foot of the Championship table with goal difference keeping them below Derby County. Indeed with Peterborough having lost two thirds of their 33 league games this season, it’s no huge surprise to see them priced at just 1/16 to be relegated at the end of the campaign.

Derby County – 1/12

Derby County’s mammoth points deduction in the early stages of the campaign was always going to make it hard for them to survive in this season’s Championship and while they have been putting up an excellent fight in recent weeks, it is starting to look as though they will fail in their bid to secure their second-tier status for another season. Wayne Rooney has to be congratulated for his efforts thus far and mathematically the Rams can still mount a great escape but with defeats in each of their last two outings, it’s hard to envisage this happening. Derby have lost three of their last four league outings – their sole win during this time coming against fellow strugglers Peterborough United – and the bookies’ odds of 1/12 about them dropping down to League One seem fair enough.

Barnsley – 1/5

Barnsley have enjoyed something of a revival in recent weeks, the Tykes having won just two league games up to the start of February but subsequently winning three of their last four and in the process hauling themselves off the foot of the table and to within six points of safety. Not only that but the South Yorkshire side enjoy a game-in-hand over the sides immediately above them in the Championship table and while they are still 1/5 for relegation to League One at the end of the campaign, their recent form holds them in good stead for the weeks ahead.

Update: 23.02.22

Barnsley – 1/8

Having enjoyed a morale-boosting win over Queens Park Rangers, it was back to reality for Barnsley on Saturday afternoon when they went down 1-0 away to Coventry City. Nevertheless the Tykes came storming back to record their second win in three by beating Hull City 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium last night, thus easing their relegation woes. The South Yorkshire side remain at the foot of the Championship table but they now sit just a single point behind fellow relegation strugglers Peterborough United and Derby County, the bookies now going 1/8 that Barnsley get relegated to League One at the end of the campaign.

Peterborough United – 1/7

On Saturday afternoon, Peterborough United were involved in a match which could define their season. Their meeting with fellow relegation-candidates Derby County was a real six-pointer and the result could prove pivotal in determining who drops down into League One at the end of the season. Unfortunately for the Posh they came off second best in what was a closely-fought affair, the ten-man Rams scoring the only goal of the match in the second minute of stoppage time. This was a bad tempered match with one player from each side being sent off, however it was a welcome result for Derby County and another nail in the coffin for Peterborough’s survival bid, the bookies now going 1/6 that they return back to League One at the first time of asking.

Derby County – 1/4

Derby County desperately needed three points at the weekend and they got it, but only just. Wayne Rooney’s men only found the breakthrough in the second minute of stoppage time but it was enough to lift them to their highest position since the imposition of their full points deduction. The Rams are just five points away from safety in the League One table and the fans are starting to believe that the side can actually avoid the drop, especially since they still have 14 games left to play. The two sides below Derby both have games-in-hand but it’s hard to get too excited about their prospects here given that they have only managed eight wins between them since the start of the season, two less than Derby County alone.

Update: 18.02.22

Derby County remain in the relegation zone in the Championship but are Wayne Rooney’s men still in with a fight as they look to pull off the unlikeliest bid for second-tier survival?

Can Derby County avoid relegation?

Once Derby County had their initial points deduction imposed upon them, it seemed inconceivable that they could remain in the Championship beyond the end of the season. Indeed once they had their points deduction increased to 21 points they could have decided to throw in the towel, however Wayne Rooney certainly hasn’t done this and neither has his team.

The Derby players have decided to dig-in, roll up their sleeves and battle on, the result being that they have hauled themselves to within five points of safety. Rooney should take a lot of the credit for his side’s determination given that he could have jumped ship, however he has decided to remain with the Rams and if they do manage to secure their Championship status for another season, this will be a massive feather in the former Manchester United striker’s cap.

Big game ahead

There’s still much work still to be done between now and the end of the season. Derby have helped themselves with a point collected against Birmingham City whilst on their travels, as well as a hugely important win over fellow strugglers Hull City, while they will have been helped by the draw between relegation candidates Reading and Peterborough United earlier this week.

Derby County’s next outing is a meeting with Peterborough United and if Rooney can lift his men to victory in this one, then the fans will start to believe that their side can remain in the second tier.

Derby’s main relegation rivals odds

Derby County are 2/1 to avoid relegation this season, down from around 4/1 at the start of 2022. These odds will shorten further should the Rams beat the Posh on Saturday afternoon. Following their meeting with Peterborough, Derby County lock horns with 14th-placed Millwall, while two other matches which could be pivotal in their battle against the drop come in early March in the form of Cardiff City and Barnsley.

Reading are priced at 11/8 to avoid relegation this season, the Royals having collected just one point from eight league outings. Peterborough are a 7/4 shout to swerve dropping down to League One at the first time of asking following their promotion from the third tier at the end of last season, while bottom side Barnsley are 11/2 to still be plying their trade in the Championship next term.

Update: 15.02.22

Barnsley – 1/10

Barnsley managed a rare win against Queens Park Rangers at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon but even this impressive result did absolutely nothing to ease their relegation worries. This was the Tykes’ third win in 30 league outings and they remain at the foot of the table with a single point separating them from second-bottom side Derby County, albeit with a game-in-hand over the Rams. More importantly, the South Yorkshire outfit sit five points away from safety in the Championship table and they are still firm favourites for relegation at general odds of 1/10.

Derby County – 2/7

Derby County’s hopes of avoiding the drop were dealt a blow when they were thumped 4-1 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon and they now sit just a single point off the foot of the Championship table. The Rams have been very much a mixed bag this season but their hefty points deduction has made it unlikely that they will save their skin, however with much of the season they still have plenty of time to haul themselves to safety, especially since they now sit just four points behind 20th-placed Reading in the league table. As things stand, Derby are a 2/7 shot for relegation to League One at the end of the season and given their current status in the division, it’s hard to argue with this price.

Peterborough United – 2/5

Peterborough United suffered their third straight league defeat when losing 1-0 at home to Preston North End at the weekend and this disappointing result extended their winless Championship run to seven games. The Posh have never really looked at ease in the second tier and they currently sit third from bottom in the league table with just two points separating them from Derby County. Peterborough do have at least one game-in-hand over all the sides around them at the bottom end of the division but it’s nevertheless hard to make a strong case for them securing their Championship status for another season, most leading UK bookmakers going a general 2/5 that they find themselves straight back in League One at the first time of asking.

Update: 07.02.22

Barnsley – 1/16

Barnsley were dumped out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, this result coming swiftly on the back of a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Cardiff City whilst on Championship duty. The Tykes have failed to win of their last twelve league games and they have failed to find the back of the net in 360 minutes of play. They currently sit one point adrift at the foot of the Championship table and eight points adrift of safety, the bookies shortening the odds on them being relegated to a general 1/16.

Derby County – 1/8

Derby County lost 2-0 away to Huddersfield Town in their last Championship outing on Wednesday evening and the likelihood of them saving their Championship status at the end of the season is looking slimmer each week that passes. The Rams certainly won’t be going down without a fight but time is fast running out and they remain seven points clear os the safety zone having played at least one more game than all the sides around them in the Championship table. Wayne Rooney has proven himself to be an excellent manager at Derby County but the bookies go 1/8 that he fails to keep his side in the second tier this term.

Reading – 4/7

Reading haven’t kicked a ball in anger since 29th January when they were thrashed 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. The Royals sit just two points clear of the bottom three in the Championship table but they have played one game more than Peterborough United directly below them. Reading have managed eight wins since the start of the season but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that they will be involved in a relegation battle towards the end of the campaign, most bookies going 4/7 that they drop down to League One when the season draws to a close.

31.01.22

Barnsley – 1/10

Barnsley’s dismal run continued on Saturday afternoon when they were edged to a 1-0 defeat at home to promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth. This was the fourth consecutive league defeat for the Tykes and it leaves them eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Having finished in a play-off berth only eight months ago, the South Yorkshire side are facing up to the very real prospect of playing in League One next term and the bookmakers are of the opinion that this will indeed be the case, most firms now going 1/10 that the Tykes are relegated this season.

Derby County – 1/5

Derby County still look to be one of the main contenders for relegation this season but it’s clear that they won’t be going down without a fight. The Rams managed to secure for themselves a valuable point at home to Birmingham City on Sunday despite heading into the final few minutes two goals down. Luke Plange managed to pull one back for the home side in the 87th minute and Krystian Bielik banged-in the equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time, a remarkable late comeback for a side which is desperately trying to cling onto its Championship status.

Reading – 1/2

Reading were thumped 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, the second successive match in which they have leaked four goals. The Royals have now lost five on the bounce in the Championship and they sit just two points above the relegation zone as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign. The Berkshire outfit have lost 16 games so far this season – more than any other Championship side apart from Barnsley and Peterborough United – and the prospect of them being involved in a relegation battle towards the end of the season is a very real one.

Update: 26.01.22

Barnsley – 1/7

Barnsley did themselves no favour when slumping to a 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last night and they remain at the foot of the Championship table with goal difference separating them from second-bottom side Derby County. Indeed the Tykes are now eight points away from safety as we head deeper into the second half of the season and while there is still much to play for between now and the end of the campaign, Barnsley’s poor form throughout the season suggests that they will still be in the relegation mix when we head into the business end of 2021/22.

Derby County – 1/7

Derby County are still battling hard to haul themselves out of the danger zone but their safety bid suffered a setback when they lost 2-1 at arch-rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. The Rams have been very much a mixed bag this season although defensively they have been excellent with less goals conceded than any other side outside the top eight in the division. On the goal-scoring front they have been less impressive this season, only fellow strugglers Peterborough United, Hull City and Barnsley having found the net less times in the second tier. The likelihood of Derby escaping relegation is still very slim with most bookies going 1/7 that they drop into League One but it’s clear that they won’t be going down without a fight.

Reading – 4/6

Reading are moving ever closer to the danger zone as we progress further towards the business end of the campaign, the Royals having failed to collect any points from their last four Championship outings. The Berkshire outfit fired three past Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon but still finished as the losing side in a seven-goal thriller. Reading now sit just a single point above the bottom three in the Championship table, having played a game more than 22nd placed Peterborough United and it’s hard to escape the conclusion that they will be amongst the relegation strugglers as we approach the end of the campaign.

Update: 18.01.22

Barnsley – 1/4

Barnsley have now dropped down to the foot of the Championship and it now seems inconceivable that they will save their Championship status at the end of the campaign. The Tykes have been truly abysmal this term with just two wins from their 24 league games and while they enjoy two games-in-hand over Derby County, their form throughout the campaign doesn’t install confidence in their ability to claim any points in these catch-up outings. Indeed while Derby County have been deducted 21 points and sit level with Barnsley at the foot of the division, Tykes are now favourites for relegation at general odds of just 1/4.

Derby County – 3/10

It’s hard to envisage Derby County staying in the Championship for net season but it’s clear that they won’t be going down without a fight. The Rams extended their unbeaten league run to five games with a 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United last time out and they have triumphed four times during this time. Indeed since the start off the campaign, Wayne Rooney’s men have won eight of their twenty-four league outings with just seven defeats during this time and the bookies have lengthened the odds on them being relegated, some firms going as high as 3/10 that they find themselves in League One next season.

Peterborough United – 8/13

Peterborough United have failed to collect any league points from their last two Championship games and they are now three points adrift of the safety zone. The Posh have been very much a mixed bag this term with fifteen defeats from their twenty-four league games, more than any other side in the division, therefore it’s no surprise to see the leading bookies going odds-on about them returning back to League One at the first time of asking, most firms going 8/13 that this proves to be the case.

04.01.22

Derby County – 1/5

Derby County are likely to be relegated at the end of the season but it’s clear that they won’t be going down without a fight. The Rams have been deducted a huge 21 points this term but they are now just three points shy of second-bottom side Barnsley in the Championship table. More importantly Wayne Rooney’s men are 11 points away from safety and they have played more games than all the sides immediately above them in the table. Nevertheless, having won three of their last four matches, Derby have seen their relegation odds lengthen to 1/5 and it wouldn’t be a massive surprise were they to mount a great escape in the second half of the season.

Barnsley – 1/5

While Derby County are putting in some impressive performances at the foot of the Championship table, Barnsley are moving in the opposite direction. As we head into the latter half of the campaign, the Tykes sit just three points clear of the Rams – albeit with a game-in-hand – and recent results have been far from encouraging. The South Yorkshire outfit saw their winless run extended to eight games courtesy of a 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers and they are now a general 1/5 to be relegated to League One at the end of the campaign.

Peterborough United – 10/11

Peterborough United have been very much a mixed bag in recent weeks with their last four outings returning one win, two defeats and one draw. Having won promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, the Posh look in real danger of dropping straight back to League One at the first time of asking although at the time of writing they sit just three points behind 21st-placed Reading. Peterborough lost 3-1 at Blackpool on Saturday afternoon and most bookies go odds-on at 10/11 that they drop straight back down to the third tier at the first time of asking.

Update: 28.12.21

Derby County – 1/10

Derby County remain firmly at the foot of the Championship table as we move into the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, however it’s clear that they won’t be going down without a fight. Wayne Rooney has proven to be a very adept manager and he steered his side to a 1-0 win at home to promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion on Monday. The Rams have now won two on the bounce and with seven points on the board they are now just seven points adrift of Barnsley. More importantly they are a massive 14 points away from safety and should they wish to retain their Championship status for another season, then they have a huge battle on their hands.

Barnsley – 3/10

Barnsley managed to grab themselves a single point in their goal-less draw with West Bromwich Albion on 17th December although sine then they haven’t kicked a ball in anger and remain firmly in the danger zone. The Tykes have thus far managed just two wins from their twenty-three Championship games – far less than any other side in the division – and on this basis, they seem destined for relegation down to League One at the end of the season, most bookies going just 3/10 that this proves to be the case.

Peterborough United – 10/11

Peterborough United sit just two points adrift of safety in the Championship table although they have played one game more than the sides immediately above them in the division. The Posh lost 3-1 at Blackpool on 18th December and since then they have failed to kick a ball in anger, however a couple of decent results could lift them clear of the relegation zone in what is a tight bottom-half of the league table. As things stand the bookies go a general 10/11 that Peterborough find themselves back in League One at the end of the season although they certainly have plenty of time to turn things around.

Update: 22.12.21

Derby County – 1/20

Derby County remain firmly at the foot of the Championship table as we hit the half-way stage of the season and this situation is unlikely to change in the immediate future. Having been deducted a huge 21 points this term, the Rams are now facing up to the reality of relegation and while mathematically they can still save their Championship status, the likelihood of them doing that is pretty thin. Wayne Rooney’s men weren’t in action last weekend and as such they have a game-in-hand over the three sides above them in the division, however they are a massive 17 points adrift of safety and it’s hard to see how they can avoid the drop at the end of the season.

Barnsley – 4/11

Barnsley managed to secure a point in a decent enough goal-less draw at home to high-flying West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening but they remain very much in the danger zone as we head closer to Christmas. The Tykes are now winless in seven league outings and they sit seven points adrift of the safety zone, therefore it should come as no surprise to see them 4/11 odds on to be relegated to League One at the end of the campaign.

Peterborough United – 10/11

At the time of writing, Peterborough United are just two points away from the safety zone as we move into the second half of the season, the Posh having lost just two of their last four league outings with a single win during this time. To be fair, this is hardly impressive form and should Peterborough wish to extend their stay in the second tier to more than a single campaign, then they desperately need to turn things around as soon as possible.

Update: 17.12.21

Derby County – 1/18

Derby County have been deducted a mammoth 21 points this season but they have hauled themselves into positive figures in the Championship table, no mean achievement given that the club have already been subjected to a transfer embargo. It’s clearly going to be a huge ask for them to retain their Championship status at the end of the season but they clearly aren’t for giving up, the Rams grinding out a 1-0 win over Blackpool last weekend – their fifth league victory of the campaign. Indeed the bookies have lengthened the odds on Derby County being relegated this term and whilst odds of 1/18 are little to get too excited about, they are undoubtedly a huge improvement on the 1/50 being quoted earlier this month.

Barnsley – 3/10

Barnsley have been the worst performing team in the Championship since the start of the season and with just two wins from their 22 league games, it’s becoming obvious that they are very much out of their depth. As things stand the Tykes are eight points adrift of safety and they have failed to register a single win in six outings. The call of League One is getting ever louder at Oakwell as the weeks progress and the bookies now go just 3/10 that they bow to the almost inevitable and drop down to the third tier at the end of the campaign.

Peterborough United – 7/10

Peterborough United’s 2-1 win over Millwall last weekend was an encouraging result but it will hardly have set pulses racing, coming as it did on the back of what has been a string of disappointing results. The Posh aren’t exactly a country mile away from safety as things stand but they are finding the going extremely tough as we fast approach the mid-way stage of the season. There’s little to indicate that things will get any easier for the London Road outfit after Christmas and the bookies still go odds-on that they drop straight back down to League One at the first time of asking.

Update: 06.12.21

Derby County – 1/50

Any fighting spirit that Derby County may have possessed now appears to have evaporated completely, the Rams losing 1-0 at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon. As we fast approach the mid-way point of the 2021/22 campaign, Wayne Rooney’s men sit firmly at the foot of the table with just a single point to show for their efforts thanks to a 21-point deduction. The bookies don’t really give the East Midlands side much of a chance of saving their Championship status with some firms going as low as 1/50 that they remain in the second tier at the end of the campaign.

Barnsley – 3/10

Barnsley’s winless run continued at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town. The Tykes have now gone five games without a win and they sit second from bottom in the Championship table with eight points separating them from safety. The bookies don’t fancy their chances of escaping the drop with some firms going 3/10 that they find themselves in League One next term.

Peterborough United – 1/2

Peterborough United are the only other side available at odds-on for relegation this season. The Posh lost 2-0 away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon and this extended their winless run to seven games. Peterborough have found the back of the net just once during this poor run of form and as things stand they sit just three points and a single position above second-bottom side Barnsley as we fast approach the mid-way point of the season. Having won promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the Posh will be dropping straight back down to League One at the first time of asking and the bookies go 1/2 that this proves to be the case.

Update: 01.12.21

Derby County now have a positive points total to their name despite having been deducted a grand total of 21 this season. Nevertheless it’s likely that the Rams have resigned themselves to their fate and while they won’t be going down without a fight, it seems inconceivable that they can save their Championship status this season.

We’re now just three matches away from the mid-way point of the 2021/22 Championship season and it’s clear that Derby County are facing relegation to League One. The Rams can mathematically haul themselves to safety but the likelihood of them achieving this is fading week on week. Wayne Rooney’s men have been grinding out some decent results in recent weeks with just two defeats from ten games prior to the disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers last night, however on the whole they have lacked the consistency needed to close the nineteen-point gap which currently separates them from the safety zone.

As far as the bookmakers are concerned, Derby’s changes of saving their Championship skin are dead in the water and most firms go just 1/20 that they drop down to the third tier at the end of the campaign. Second-bottom side Barnsley are next in the betting at 4/9, the South Yorkshire side having collected just a single point from their last four league games, this earned through a goal-less draw with fellow strugglers Peterborough United at the weekend.

Peterborough complete the bottom three in the Championship table and the top three in the relegation betting market, the Posh a general 8/13 punt for the drop this term. Reading and Bristol City come in next at 3/1 and 4/1 respectively while Hull City have drifted to 5/1 in the market on account of their tremendous turnaround which has seen them win each of their last four Championship outings by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1.

Championship Relegation Best Odds

1/20 – Derby County

4/9 – Barnsley

8/13 – Peterborough United

3/1 – Reading

4/1 – Bristol City

5/1 – Hull City

Update: 26.11.21

Having been docked a further nine points, bringing their total to a whopping 21, Derby County are completely marooned at the foot of the Championship table although they showed their fighting spirit when holding league leaders Fulham to a draw earlier this week.

It now seems inconceivable that Derby County will manage to avoid the drop this season having been docked a massive 21 points for going into administration and other irregularities. The Rams have managed four wins and nine draws from their eighteen league games and without the points deduction would have been sitting in 16th position in the Championship table. Instead they sit on just one at the foot of the division, some eleven points adrift of second-bottom side Barnsley and a full fourteen points away from safety. Theirs seems to be a lost cause and while mathematically they still have plenty of time to haul themselves out of the relegation zone, realistically it is likely too much to ask of Wayne Rooney’s men.

Following their second points deduction of the season, the Rams are just 1/10 to be relegated into League One at the end of the season and it’s almost impossible to make a solid case for them saving their Championship status at the end of the season. Nevertheless it would be foolish to write Wayne Rooney’s men off completely and they showed their fighting spirit earlier this week when holding league leaders Fulham to a 1-1 draw.

Peterborough United currently sit third from bottom in the Championship table and they are a general 8/11 to drop straight back down to League One at the first time of asking, the Posh having lost twelve of their nineteen league outings this season with their latest match ending in 4-0 thrashing at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere in the division, Barnsley are deemed the next most likely side to join Derby County in League One next season, the Tykes odds-on at 10/11 for relegation this season. The South Yorkshire side have managed just two wins this season so far, far less than any other side in the second tier and with eleven points to their name from 18 league games, they too look destined for the drop.

Championship Relegation Best Odds

1/8 – Derby County

8/11 – Peterborough United

10/11 – Barnsley

3/1 – Hull City

3/1 – Reading

7/2 – Bristol City

Update: 09.11.21

Having suffered back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley in recent weeks, Derby County managed to grind out a draw at Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

If Derby County still harbour ambitions of saving their Championship status this season, then they must surely be in no doubt as to the enormity of the task facing them. The Rams may have lost just two of their last eight matches but on the other side of the coin they have won just once during this time. They ended a two-game losing run when drawing 1-1 with Millwall at the Den on Saturday afternoon and at the time of writing they sit a full five points adrift of second-bottom Championship side Barnsley.

More importantly, Wayne Rooney’s men sit nine points away from safety and it’s becoming ever harder to make a strong case for them saving their second-tier status at the end of the campaign. The bookies haven’t completely written off the Rams but they too are very much of the opinion that this is a side destined for League One in a few months time. Indeed the few bookies actually giving odds on Derby being relegated go a general 1/3 that this proves to be the case. This leaves them far above second-favourites for the drop, Peterborough United, who themselves are around Evens to find themselves plying their trade in the third-tier in 2022/21.

Barnsley are odds-against for the drop despite being second from bottom in the table, the Tykes a general 5/4 punt to be relegated. Hull City are as high as 2/1 with some firms although in some quarters they are odds-on to be in League One next term.

Championship Relegation Best Odds

1/3 – Derby County

Evens – Peterborough United

5/4 – Barnsley

2/1 – Hull City

7/2 – Bristol City

9/2 – Cardiff City

Update: 05.11.21

Having enjoyed some solid results against some of the so-called stronger sides in the Championship in recent weeks, Derby County came off second best at struggling Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

The size of the task facing Derby County as they look to haul themselves out of the relegation zone became apparent once again when they were edged to a 2-1 defeat by fellow strugglers Barnsley on Wednesday evening. This was the second consecutive defeat for Wayne Rooney’s men and it leaves the Rams four points adrift at the foot of the Championship table after sixteen games. More importantly, Derby are now seven points adrift of safety and while there remains much of the season still to play, things are becoming rather desperate for the East Midlands outfit.

The bookmakers haven’t exactly written the Rams off completely although the general consensus is that they will more-than-likely be relegated this season, most firms going odds-on at 7/20 that they find themselves in League One for the 2022/23 campaign. Nevertheless Derby have collected more points in real terms than any other side in the bottom five in the Championship table (not taking into account their twelve points deducted earlier this season) and this in itself hints of a possibility of avoiding relegation.

Of the other sides struggling at the bottom end of the division, Hull City are the ones deemed most likely to drop down with Derby County at the end of the campaign, the Tigers suffering their fifth straight defeat when losing 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion in their midweek outing and a general 7/10 shot for the drop.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United are 5/4 to make an immediate return back to League One after just a single season in the second tier, while Reading are available at the same odds. Barnsley are now out at 3/1 on account of their weekend win against the Rams while Cardiff City are a 3/1 punt.

Championship Relegation Odds

7/20 – Derby County

7/10 – Hull City

5/4 – Peterborough United

5/4 – Reading

6/4 – Barnsley

3/1 – Cardiff City

5/1 – Bristol City

Update: 02.11.21

Derby County’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County remain firmly at the foot of the Championship table after 15 rounds of fixtures and while there is clearly plenty of time for them to save their second-tier skin, it is clear that this isn’t going to be easy. As things stand the Rams sit three points adrift of second-bottom side Barnsley and seven points away from safety, however thus far they have been grinding out some solid if unspectacular results. Wayne Rooney’s men are certain to be in the relegation zone for some time to come, however with 29 games still to play it would be extremely unwise to write them off just yet. Of the sides at the bottom end of the league table, Derby County have been enjoying some of the best form and odds of 4/9 on them being relegated to League One at the end of the season are considerably longer than the 1/4 being offered just a few weeks ago.

Of the other sides in the danger zone, Hull City are odds-on for the drop with the Tigers having lost ten of their fifteen league outings so far this term, more than any other side in the second tier. As things stand, Hull sit four points clear of the bottom of the league table and the bookmakers go a general 17/20 that they find themselves back in League One at the first time of asking. Barnsley are next in the market, the South Yorkshire outfit Evens for the drop, while Peterborough United are a little over Evens for the same with most firms going 11/10 that they too find themselves back in the third tier after just a single season in the Championship.

Championship Relegation Odds

4/9 – Derby County

17/20 – Hull City

Evens – Barnsley

11/10 – Peterborough United

4/1 – Cardiff City

Update: 27.10.21

Derby County extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 1-1 draw at promotion-hopefuls Coventry City on Saturday afternoon and while they have only won once during this run, they are slowly narrowing the gap between themselves and safety.

Having been docked twelve points earlier in the season, many gave the Rams little hope of preserving their Championship status at the end of the campaign, however Wayne Rooney’s men are grinding out some solid results and narrowing the gap between themselves and the safety zone.

As things stand, Derby County remain at the foot of the table and the likelihood is that they will still be in the relegation zone for some time to come, however just six points currently separate them from Cardiff City in 21st position and this certainly isn’t an insurmountable gap. The Rams have now gone five games without defeat and the bookies have lengthened the odds on them dropping down to League One at the end of the season to a general 3/5.

The Rams are next up against Blackburn Rovers at home on Saturday and their first fixture of November sees them lock horns with struggling Barnsley at Oakwell, a match which could be pivotal in lifting them off the foot of the table for the first time since their points deduction.

Elsewhere, Hull City are Evens to be relegated back to League One at the close of the campaign, ahead of 23/20 shots Barnsley and Peterborough United.

Championship Relegation Odds

3/5 – Derby County

Evns – Hull City

23/20 – Barnsley

23/20 – Peterborough United

7/2 – Cardiff City

Update: 21.10.21

Derby County may have been docked twelve points but they are back in touch with the other sides at the bottom end of the Championship table and it is far from certain that they will be relegated at the end of the season.

This hasn’t been a good season for Derby County, the Rams having been deducted twelve points and currently still subject to a transfer ban. Nevertheless while they sit firmly at the foot of the Championship table after thirteen rounds of fixtures, Wayne Rooney’s men continue to grind out points. The Rams returned from the international break with a goal-less draw away to Preston North End and they followed this with a 2-2 draw at home to Luton Town on Tuesday evening, meaning that have now gone seven games with just a single defeat. This decent – if unspectacular – form may be enough to save their Championship status and while they do indeed sit four points adrift at the foot of the division, there are still 33 games left to play and Derby therefore have plenty of time left.

Derby remain firm favourites to be relegated however with most bookmakers going 11/20 that they find themselves in the third tier next season, however these odds are lengthier than the 1/4 available just a couple of weeks ago. The Rams are clearly capable of grinding out decent results against some of the stronger sides in the division and Rooney has proven himself to be a reliable manager who is managing to get his style of play across to his players. Whether this is enough to help secure Derby’s Championship status remains to be seen but clearly there is a great deal of hope that the Rams can avoid the drop at the end of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United are Evens to be relegated straight back down to League One, the Posh nevertheless managing to haul themselves clear of the relegation places. Barnsley sit just four points and one position above Derby County, the Tykes a general 6/4 shot for the drop. Hull City are just a single point ahead of Barnsley, the Tigers as low as 11/10 to be relegated straight back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

Championship Relegation Odds

11/20 – Derby County

Evens – Peterborough United

11/10 – Hull City

6/4 – Barnsley

Update: 06.10.21

Despite being subject to a transfer embargo, Derby County have performed reasonably well this season and had they not been handed a twelve-point penalty, they would be sitting comfortably in mid-table with fourteen points to their name. Rams boss Wayne Rooney was only able to sign free agents during the summer transfer window but they have lost just three of their eleven Championship games with three wins during this time. Clearly the docked points has resulted in the odds on them relegated to League One at the end of the season being slashed and as things stand they are 1/4 to be plying their trade in the third tier next season, however with 35 league games left to play, the Rams have plenty of time during which to save their skin, assuming of course that they aren’t hit with any more penalties.

Should Derby County succumb to relegation this season, the sides deemed most likely to join them in League One are newly-promoted Peterborough United and Hull City. The Posh and the Tigers managed to haul themselves up to the second tier at the end of last season but thus far they are both struggling to find their feet. Peterborough sit second from bottom in the Championship table as things stand with just 8 points from their opening eleven matches, while Hull City sit two positions and a single point above them as we head into the international break.

Barnsley are also very much in the danger zone in these early stages of the campaign, while it wouldn’t take much for the likes of Cardiff City, Preston North End, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest to be dragged into the relegation mix, the latter having recovered from their slow start to the season with three wins and a draw from their last four league outings.

Championship Relegation Odds

1/4 – Derby County

6/4 – Hull City

6/4 – Peterborough United

5/2 – Barnsley

7/2 – Reading

5/1 – Swansea City

5/1 – Preston North End

6/1 – Blackpool

7/1 – Bristol City

7/1 – Birmingham City

Update: 01.10.21

Derby County may have been docked twelve points but there’s no reason why they can’t save their Championship status, assuming of course that they aren’t hit with any more points deductions. The Rams sit firmly at the foot of the Championship table following their penalty imposed by the FA, however their form hasn’t been all that bad with three wins, three defeats and a single draw from their ten league games. They held league leaders West Bromwich Albion to a goal-less draw last month and won two of their subsequent three league matches, however they desperately need to keep up this form should they wish to give themselves a chance of staying up.

At least the Rams were hit with their penalty in the early stages of the campaign and as such, they have plenty of time in which to turn things around. Nevertheless the bookies make them 3/10 favourites for the drop this season, well ahead of closest rivals in the market, Hull City.

Hull sit second from bottom in the Championship table after ten games, the Tigers having won just one of their league outings this season. The bookies go 5/4 that the East Yorkshire outfit find themselves back in League One at the first time of asking, following their promotion at the end of last season. Similarly, Peterborough United are finding their first season in the Championship a struggle and the Posh are a 6/4 punt to drop straight back down after just a single season in the third tier.

Championship Relegation Odds

3/10 – Derby County

5/4 – Hull City

6/4 – Peterborough United

2/1 – Reading

3/1 – Barnsley

4/1 – Blackpool

5/1 – Bristol City

11/2 – Nottingham Forest

11/2 – Preston North End

6/1 – Swansea City

Update: 22.09.21

Derby County have entered administration and their twelve-point deduction has resulted in them dropping to the foot of the Championship table. With six points separating them from second-bottom side Nottingham Forest and question marks surrounding the future of the club, most bookies are no longer offering odds on the Rams dropping down into League One at the end of the campaign, especially since their p[oints deduction might yet be increased to 24 points.

Whatever the total of their points deduction, Derby County aren’t realistically expected to save their Championship status given that they are operating with a skeleton squad this term and the likelihood is that they will find themselves plying their trade in League One next season. The side deemed most likely to join them in the third tier are Peterborough United at odds of 21/10, the Posh having hauled themselves up to the Championship from League One at the end of last season but clearly finding the going tough. Peterborough currently sit fourth from bottom in the division with their eight games returning a mere seven points.

Hull City also managed to win promotion from League One and they too are finding life tough back in the Championship. The Tigers have collected five points from their eight league outings and they are 11/5 to make a swift return back to the third tier.

Nottingham Forest sit second from bottom in the Championship table with four points to their name, however the arrival of Steve Cooper is being seen as a signal for a turnaround in fortunes. The Tricky Trees did manage a crucial win over Huddersfield Town in their last outing and the bookies now go 13/5 that they drop down a division at the end of the campaign.

Championship Relegation Odds

21/10 – Peterborough United

11/5 – Hull City

23/10 – Blackpool

13/5 – Nottingham Forest

7/2 – Swansea City

7/2 – Preston North End

Update: 15.09.21

Derby County are still struggling on a skeleton squad this season and while they have collected seven points from their opening seven league games, the bookies don’t envisage them lasting through the season with most firms going 10/11 that they are relegated. With a handful of fringe players and youngsters, the Rams have been grinding out some decent results – most recently a goal-less draw away to promotion-chasing league leaders West Bromwich Albion – but the stark truth is that before long, the transfer embargo is going to bite and the youngsters are going to become somewhat fatigued. This may not be the case, but the likelihood of Derby County escaping relegation is still very small despite the solid start to the campaign.

Nottingham Forest still occupy bottom position in the Championship table, the Tricky Trees having collected just a single point from their six league games, this coming courtesy of a 1-1 draw with local rivals Derby County in their final outing prior to the international break. Forest are starting to look like genuine relegation candidates although in fairness these are still the early stages of the campaign and the East Midlands side can turn things around with a couple of much-needed wins, the bookies going 3/1 that they drop into League One.

Of the other possible relegation candidates, Blackpool, Peterborough United and Hull City are all finding the going tough with all these sides occupying the other three bottom-four berths. Blackpool are a general 7/4 for the drop while Peterborough United and Hull City are priced at 6/4 and 3/1 respectively.

Championship Relegation Odds

10/11 – Derby County

6/4 – Peterborough United

7/4 – Blackpool

3/1 – Hull City

5/2 – Reading

3/1 – Nottingham Forest

7/2 – Swansea City

Update: 31.08.21

Derby County have been struggling with a skeleton squad this season, the Rams subjected to a transfer embargo this season. Wayne Rooney has been forced to utilise many of his youngsters and has relied on free agents thus far, these returning some acceptable but unremarkable results. As things stand, Derby County sit in 15th position in the Championship table with one win, three draws and just a single league defeat to their name, however the bookmakers predict that they will be the ones dropping down a division at the close of the campaign. Most firms go just 11/10 that the Rams find themselves in League One in 2022/23 and given their woes this term, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that they won’t be too distant from the foot of the table next May.

The side currently at the foot of the table is Nottingham Forest who have collected just a single point from their five Championship outings, this coming courtesy of a 1-1 draw with local rivals Derby County last time out. The Tricky Trees have suffered defeat to the likes of Coventry City (2-1), AFC Bournemouth (1-2), Blackburn Rovers (1-2) and Stoke City (1-0) in the league this season and the East Midlands side are 3/1 to drop into League One at the close of the campaign.

Of the other sides at the bottom end of the Championship table, newly-relegated Sheffield United stand out the most with the Blades having collected just two points from their five league outings. Nevertheless the bookies predict that the South Yorkshire outfit will avoid a second successive relegation with most firms going as high as 18/1 that the Blades drop down to the third tier at the end of 2021/22.

Championship Relegation Odds

11/10 – Derby County

6/4 – Blackpool

2/1 – Peterborough United

11/4 – Hull City

3/1 – Reading

3/1 – Nottingham Forest

9/2 – Swansea City

9/2 – Bristol City

5/1 – Preston North End

5/1 – Huddersfield Town

26.08.21

Amongst the sides at the bottom end of the Championship table, former Premier League side Sheffield United stand out with the Blades sitting second from bottom of the division after just four games. United dropped out of the top-flight at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and thus far they have only managed to collect a single point, this coming courtesy of a goal-less draw at Swansea City. Otherwise they have lost against the likes of Birmingham City (0-1), West Bromwich Albion (4-0) and Huddersfield Town (1-2) in the league, their sole wins coming in the opening two rounds of the League Cup.

Nevertheless most pundits believe that the Blades will soon get used to the rigours of the Championship and come back fighting, the bookies going a general 16/1 that they suffer relegation to League One at the end of the season.

Favourites to drop down into the third tier this season are Derby County, the Rams currently sitting 14th in the division with just a single defeat from their four league outings but struggling with a skeleton squad. County are subject to a transfer embargo right now and this is causing Wayne Rooney a real headache, the Rams boss needing to utilise a clutch of his under-23 side in order to fulfill an upcoming meeting with local rivals Nottingham Forest. Rooney has been restricted to signing free agents and for this reason, the Rams are odds-on at 10/11 to drop into League One next May.

Newly-promoted Blackpool and Peterborough United come in next in the ‘Championship Relegation’ betting market at 7/4 and 2/1 respectively while Huddersfield Town are a 5/2 punt.

Championship Relegation Odds

10/11 – Derby County

7/4 – Blackpool

2/1 – Peterborough United

5/2 – Huddersfield Town

3/1 – Hull City

3/1 – Preston North End

7/2 – Nottingham Forest

Update: 18.08.21

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 Championship campaign it was expected that the newly promoted sides from League One would struggle for the opening few weeks, however with the exception of Blackpool this hasn’t really been the case. The Seasiders hauled themselves into the second tier via the play-offs at the end of 2020/21 but they have managed to collect just a single point from their opening three Championship matches. Indeed as things stand, Blackpool are one of the favourites to be relegated this season at general odds of 2/1.

Having avoided the drop by the skin of their teeth at the end of the last campaign, Derby County look set for another season of struggle and most pundits believe that they will be plying their trade in League One next term. The Rams finished 2020/21 just a single point outside the bottom three in the Championship table and having collected just one point from their opening two league matches, most firms go 4/7 odds-on that they suffer relegation at the close of the campaign.

Of the other two sides promoted from League One at the end of the season, Peterborough United have fared arguably the best with four points earned from their opening three matches while Hull City are in action tonight and have thus far won one and lost one of their first two league matches. Peterborough and Hull City feature relatively highly the Championship Relegation market at odds of 5/2 and 4/1 respectively.

Championship Relegation Odds

4/7 – Derby County

2/1 – Huddersfield Town

2/1 – Blackpool

5/2 – Peterborough United

5/2 – Preston North End

4/1 – Hull City

4/1 – Swansea City

5/1 – Reading

5/1 – Bristol City

Update: 03.08.21

Unsurprisingly the newly-promoted sides in the Championship are deemed to be the ones most likely to drop straight back down into League One. Hull City, Blackpool and Peterborough United all hauled themselves into the second tier at the end of 2020/21 and they are all amongst the favourites to drop back down. In all honesty, it’s difficult for us to envisage Hull City returning straight back to League One at the end of the season, the Tigers playing some impressive football last term and the side containing some notable players, however we do believe that the other two will struggle at this higher level.

Blackpool look extremely suspect in defence and their failure to appoint a suitable replacement for Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard is an area of concern as far as we’re concerned. Peterborough United managed to bang in plenty of goals in League One last season but they find things far tougher against Championship defences.

A few other sides will have plenty of issues this coming season and the final relegation berth is a tough one to call. Teams such as Bristol City, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town are likely to struggle from the outset but as things stand, we believe that the Terriers will be the ones most likely to drop down a division. The West Yorkshire side have a lower-end Championship squad at their disposal and of even more concern is the constant change of manager, therefore we’ll be tipping them to drop down to League One at the close of the campaign alongside Blackpool and Peterborough United.

Championship Relegation Odds

4/5 – Derby County

3/1 – Huddersfield Town

3/1 – Peterborough United

3/1 – Blackpool

7/2 – Coventry City

4/1 – Hull City

4/1 – Bristol City

9/2 – Preston North End

9/2 – Luton Town

5/1 – Birmingham City

Update: 11.05.21

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers are all facing up to the fact that they will be plying their trade in League One next season. This should come as no huge shock to any of these three sides, especially so Wycombe Wanderers who have spent most of the campaign rooted to the foot of the Championship table. Indeed the Chairboys came good on the final day of the regular season when they thumped Middlesbrough to the tune of 3-0 at the Riverside and there can be no denying that they went down fighting with wins in three of their closing four matches. It was all too little and too late for Wanderers and they will need to regroup and look to win promotion back to the second tier at the end of 2021/22.

As for South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, they each had a chance to save their skins at the weekend but the Owls could only manage a single point away to relegation rivals Derby County while the Millers were also held to a share of the spoils at Cardiff City.

Rotherham are a perennial yo-yo club having dropped down from the Championship at the end of 2016/17 and then winning promotion the following season. They returned back to League One at the close of 2018/19 and won another promotion in 2019/20. This latest relegation means that they haven’t been in the same division for two consecutive seasons since the end of 16/17. On the back of this, the Millers will be one of the fancied teams to make it back to the second tier, whether they achieve it via automatic promotion or the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-3 draw at Derby County meant that they finished at the foot of the Championship table with defeats coming in exactly half of their league games this term. They too will start 2021/22 as one of the favourites to make an immediate return back to the second tier.

Update: 07.05.21

The 2020/21 Championship campaign is almost at an end with just a single game left to play in the regular season and while Wycombe Wanderers are effectively relegated to League One, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Derby County could each save themselves from the drop. Of these sides, two will suffer the drop and Sheffield Wednesday are the side most precariously placed given that they sit level on points with Wycombe. The Owls have struggled in the Championship this season although victory over fellow strugglers Derby on the final day of the season could be enough to save them, assuming Rotherham United fail to win against Cardiff City in South Wales. As for Wycombe Wanderers, they travel to Middlesbrough for their closing game of the season and given their form throughout the season, we don’t envisage them returning back from the Riverside with anything for their troubles.

The Chairboys have a goal-difference record far worse than any other side in the division and with three points separating them from 21st placed Derby County, they are effectively assured of relegation. Sheffield Wednesday have a chance of saving their skin with a win this weekend although they are huge odds-on for the drop at 1/6, the same odds as near-neighbours Rotherham United who sit just a single point above the Owls.

Derby County are the side deemed least likely to drop down into League One for next season, the Rams sitting two points clear of the relegation zone heading into their closing match of the campaign. The East Midlands outfit have lost each of their last six games but the bookies believe that they will escape the drop with most firms going 6/5 that they find themselves in the third tier in 2021/22.

Championship Relegation Odds from William Hill Bookmakers

1/6 – Sheffield Wednesday

1/6 – Rotherham United

6/5 – Derby County

Update: 10.03.21

Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday continue to edge ever closer to League One.

Wycombe Wanderers suffered yet another defeat on Tuesday evening as they went down 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. The Chairboys have lost 22 of their 35 league games this season and their relegation to the third tier will surely be confirmed in the next few weeks. As things stand, Wycombe sit a massive twelve points clear of the safety zone and the bookies now go a general 1/1000 that they find themselves in League One next term.

It’s starting to look as though Sheffield Wednesday will be joining them in the third tier next season, the Owls following their 2-1 home defeat to local rivals Rotherham United with a convincing 3-0 defeat away to Reading on Saturday afternoon. Thus far, new Wednesday boss Darren Moore has been unable to turn things around at Hillsborough and as things stand, the Owls sit just five points above Wycombe in the Championship table, albeit with a game-in-hand.

Despite beating Sheffield Wednesday in their last outing, Rotherham United remain in the bottom three in the league table, however the Millers do have at least two games-in-hand over all the other sides in the division. Rotherham are very much a yo-yo side and it would be no massive surprise were they to find themselves straight back in League One at the first time of asking, however their last five defeats have only been by single goal margins and the bookies consider that they are less likely to make the drop than Birmingham City who sit fourth from bottom in the Championship table.

Championship Relegation Odds from William Hill Bookmakers

1/1000 – Wycombe Wanderers

1/8 – Sheffield Wednesday

6/5 – Birmingham City

9/4 – Rotherham United

10/3 – Huddersfield Town

7/1 – Derby County

9/1 – Coventry City

33/1 – Nottingham Forest

Update: 04.03.21

It was more misery for the bottom two in the Championship table with both Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday losing on Wednesday evening. With the business end of the campaign edging ever closer, Wycombe Wanderers are realistically destined for a drop into League One and this fact was further underlined when they lost 2-0 at Watford last night.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, any hopes they had of escaping the relegation zone any time soon were dashed when they lost 2-1 at home to local rivals and fellow relegation candidates Rotherham United. The Owls are now four points adrift of the Millers with the latter having a game-in-hand over the bottom two, however more importantly Wednesday are a sizeable seven points behind Birmingham City in 21st position.

On the back of last night’s results, the bookmakers have further shortened the odds on both Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday dropping down to League One at the end of the campaign. The Chairboys are a 1/250 punt to be plying their trade in the third tier next term while the Owls are now just 1/5 to drop down a level at the close of the campaign.

Rotherham United have moved in the opposite direction on the betting market following last night’s win at Hillsborough and while the Millers are certainly not out of the woods just yet, most firms go odds-against at 7/4 that they find themselves in League One next season. Birmingham City are Evens to be relegated while their tenants Coventry City are 9/2 for the same.

Championship Relegation Odds from William Hill Bookmakers

1/250 – Wycombe Wanderers

1/5 – Sheffield Wednesday

Evens – Birmingham City

7/4 – Rotherham United

16/5 – Huddersfield Town

9/2 – Coventry City

Update: 03.03.21

Darren Moore has been appointed as the new manager of Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and hopes are high amongst all associated with the club that their new man can steer the Owls out of the danger zone between now and the end of the season. Whether this proves to be the case remains to be seen however and he will get his first taste of life in the Hillsborough dugout tonight when his new charges entertain local rivals and fellow relegation strugglers Rotherham United. This is a real six-pointer of a match and nothing less than victory will suffice for either side.

Moore takes charge of a side sitting second-from-bottom in the Championship table and the bookies are far from confident of their chances of escaping the drop, most firms going 2/5 that they find themselves in League One next term. Nevertheless despite the fact that the Owls sit six points below 21st-placed Birmingham City in the league table, there is a glimmer of hope in that Moore’s men have two games-in-hand over the Blues although going on recent results there’s no evidence that they will actually use these to their advantage.

Wednesday have lost their last four outings with their sole win in six coming against rock-bottom side Wycombe Wanderers, the latter now five points adrift at the foot of the division and a general 1/100 shot for the drop.

Rotherham United are the only other Championship side at odds-on for relegation this season, the Millers very much a yo-yo side that appear to be too good for League One but not quite up to the standard for the cut and thrust of the Championship. Rotherham are a 4/5 shout for relegation this season, ahead of Birmingham City who are priced at 11/8.

Championship Relegation Odds from William Hill Bookmakers

1/100 – Wycombe Wanderers

2/5 – Sheffield Wednesday

4/5 – Rotherham United

11/8 – Birmingham City

3/1 – Huddersfield Town

7/2 – Coventry City

6/1 – Derby County

25.02.21

Wycombe Wanderers may have resigned themselves to a future in League One but questions remain as to who will likely be joining them in the third tier in 2021/22. The Chairboys are five points adrift at the foot of the division and the bookies go a general 1/100 that they do indeed drop down to League One at the end of the campaign, however the general consensus is that they will be joined by Sheffield Wednesday.

Neil Thompson remains in charge of the Owls in a caretaker capacity as the club continue their search for a new permanent manager, however his tenure hasn’t been a good one. Wednesday have done absolutely nothing to help their cause in recent weeks with three back-to-back defeats – culminating in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford last night – and an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 during this time. They sit just five points above rock-bottom side Wycombe Wanderers as things stand and most firms go 4/9 that they too find themselves in the third tier next term.

Birmingham City have also been struggling this season, the Blues winning just one of their last eight games – this being against Sheffield Wednesday – with five defeats during that time. The West Midlands outfit sit three points and two positions above Sheffield Wednesday in the division having played a game more than both of the bottom two sides and the bookies go 8/11 that they drop down to League One in a few months time.

Completing the top-four in the ‘Championship Relegation’ market are Rotherham United, a yo-yo side which appear to be too good for League One but not quite good enough for the Championship. The Millers finished second in League One at the end of last season and thus won automatic promotion back up to the Championship following their relegation at the end of the previous campaign, however most bookmakers now go 7/4 that they return back from whence they came at the first time of asking.

Championship Relegation Odds from William Hill Bookmakers

1/100 – Wycombe Wanderers

4/9 – Sheffield Wednesday

8/11 – Birmingham City

7/4 – Rotherham United

7/2 – Huddersfield Town

7/2 – Coventry City

6/1 – Derby County