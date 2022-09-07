Champions League Scores & Results

The Champions League group stages are now underway and as the battle for the Golden Boot commences, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & results page where you can find the latest Champions League scores and results.

Kylian Mbappe emerges as biggest rival to Haaland in Champions League Golden Boot market

Erling Haaland is firm favourite to win this season’s Champions League Golden Boot, however his main threat is deemed to be Kylian Mbappe.

Two goals for Kylian Mbappe meant that Erling Haaland remained pretty stable at the summit of the ‘Champions League Top Scorer’ betting market despite the fact that the Manchester City star banged in a brace in the 4-0 demolition of Sevilla last night. Prior to kick-off in Paris, Mbappe was a general 9/1 to finish the tournament as top scorer while Haaland was priced at around 7/4. Nevertheless, while the odds on Haaland have largely remained the same, the bookmakers have slashed the odds on Mbappe to around 7/2.

While there has been a sizeable reduction in the price of the 23-year-old in this market, there’s still value to be had in backing him given that PSG have ticked off one match against a Juventus side which are considered to be their biggest threat in Group H. The French side won’t face them again until the final match-day, after meetings with Benfica and Haifa.

Haaland continued his amazing Premier League form into the Champions League, however Man City will face Borussia Dortmund twice in their next four match-days, the Bundesliga outfit comfortably disposing of FC Copenhagen to the tune of 3-0 in their tournament opener last night.

Elsewhere in the market, Robert Lewandowski is an 8/1 shot to finish the competition as top scorer alongside Karim Benzema at the same odds while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is out at 14/1.

Champions League 2022/23 Top Scorer Odds

7/4 – Erling Haaland

7/2 – Kylian Mbappe

8/1 – Robert Lewandowski

8/1 – Karim Benzema

14/1 – Mohamed Salah