Champions League Odds

With the knockout stages of the Champions League now underway, now is a great time to check out the latest Champions League odds

Manchester City remain firm favourites to win the 2021/22 Champions League Trophy

Update: 22.03.22

While Manchester City remain favourites to win this season’s Champions League, the odds on Liverpool going all the way in the tournament have shortened after they were drawn against Benfica in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool are second favourites to win the Champions League behind last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City, however the odds on the Reds winning the competition have been shortened on account of them being handed the most favourable opponents in the last eight of the competition, at least on paper.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have avoided being drawn against Premier League until the final of the competition – should they make it that far – and their semi-final opponent would be either Villarreal or Bayern Munich, the former fully deserving of their place in the last eight on account of their win over Juventus in the last round of the tournament.

On the other side of the quarter-final draw, Chelsea were drawn against Real Madrid who they faced in the semi-final in 2020/21 en-route to the trophy itself. As with last year, the Blues will play the first leg of this tie on home soil before heading to the Spanish capital for the second leg.

This draw also threw up the possibility that there will be a repeat of last year’s final. Manchester City will be confident of making it past Man United’s conquerors Atletico Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s men facing their opponents at the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of this tie.

The quarter-final games will take place on 5th and 6th April 2022 with the return legs on 12th and 13th April 2022.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Manchester City

9/4 – Liverpool

10/3 – Bayern Munich

10/1 – Chelsea

10/1 – Real Madrid

Update: 10.03.22

Manchester City could only manage a goal-less draw against Sporting Lisbon but it was more than enough to send them through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City’s third-choice keeper made a somewhat rare appearance last night when he came off the bench against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Scott Carson entered the fray with just twenty minutes left on the clock and the scoreline at 0-0, this being the first time that he has made an appearance for City since the side’s 4-3 win over Newcastle United in May 2021. At this point the Premier League title had already been completely wrapped up and last night’s encounter was also something of a dead rubber given that City were effectively through to the last eight of the Champions League on account of their 5-0 win over Sporting in the first leg of this tie.

Having made an excellent save to deny Paulinho, the keeper ensured that City would go through with another clean sheet and Pep Guardiola’s men are still fancied to go all the way in the tournament, most UK bookies going 9/4 that they become European champions for the first time in their history.

Liverpool are also being heavily backed in the competition, Jurgen Klopp’s men losing 1-0 at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday evening but going through to the quarter-finals thanks to their 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro. Having enjoyed some blistering form over the past few months, the Reds are second favourites to win this season’s Champions League trophy with most bookmakers going 10/3 on Klopp’s men.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are a 4/1 shot for the trophy while Chelsea and Real Madrid are priced at 8/1 apiece.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

9/4 – Manchester City

10/3 – Liverpool

4/1 – Bayern Munich

8/1 – Chelsea

8/1 – Real Madrid

Update: 23.02.22

Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-sixteen tie last night and as such they are very much in the driving seat for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

World club champions Chelsea got their Champions League knockout campaign off to the perfect start when they brushed aside Lille to the tune of 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last night, Kai Havertz scoring the opener in the eighth minute and Christian Pulisic adding a second in the 63rd minute. This win puts the Blues very much in control of this tie and their resolute defending stands them in good stead ahead of the return leg.

The only real dampeners of the night came when Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech went off injured and this duo are now doubtful for the weekend League Cup final against Liverpool. Nevertheless Chelsea have seen their odds on winning the Champions League slashed on the back of this win, most bookies now going 13/2 that the Blues become European champions for a second successive season.

2020/21 beaten-finalists Manchester City remain firm favourites to go one better than last season and win the Champions League for the first time in their history, the current Premier League leaders a general 9/4 shot for the trophy following their 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in their knockout opener last week. Liverpool are second favourites to win the competition at 7/2 following their 2-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro while Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are third in the betting at 4/1.

Elsewhere, 2019/20 finalists Paris Saint Germain are a 7/1 punt to win the competition for the very first time while Ajax are priced at 16/1. Manchester United are a 20/1 shot ahead of their trip to Atletico Madrid tonight while Juventus and Real Madrid are up for grabs at 25/1 apiece.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

9/4 – Manchester City

7/2 – Liverpool

4/1 – Bayern Munich

13/2 – Chelsea

7/1 – Paris Saint Germain

16/1 – Ajax

20/1 – Manchester United

25/1 – Juventus

25/1 – Real Madrid

Update: 16.02.22

Manchester City effectively guaranteed themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a comprehensive 5-0 demolition of Sporting Lisbon last night.

Manchester City comprehensively boosted their credentials as Champions League favourites with a hugely convincing 5-0 thumping of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last night and effectively secured their passage into the last eight of the competition.

Last season’s beaten finalists demolished their hosts with a rampant first-half display, thus becoming the first side in the history of the tournament to lead by four goals at the break in a knockout match. Riyad Mahrez started the rout in the seventh minute by turning home a cut-back from Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva doubled City’s lead ten minutes later with a half-volleyed finish.

The home side failed to get to grips with City’s movement and pace, the punishment continuing when Phil Foden took advantage of some dismal defending and fired home from a Mahrez low cross in the 32nd minute. The fourth came soon after when Silva fired past keeper Antonio Aden shortly before the half-time whistle blew and City’f fifth came courtesy of Sterling who cut inside and curled in a brilliant effort from outside the box thirteen minutes into the second half.

At this point, Guardiola rested some of his key players and the match became little more than a training exercise, the home side unable to muster anything by way of response. On this evidence, Manchester City will take some stopping and on the back of this convincing victory the bookies have further shortened the odds on them winning the competition with most firms going 9/4 that they lift the trophy later this year.

Following the win, Pep Guardiola said:

“Today we were so clinical. Every time we arrive in the first 20 minutes, we score.

“We saw in the first five, six or seven minutes how dangerous they were. The difference between the sides is not 5-0. But up front we were so clinical.

“They attack with a lot of players and we punished them on the counter-attacks.

“The players they know me. They know that we can do better. There were a few players who still didn’t read well what we have to do in terms of build-up. We can do better.

“It is just a game and a fantastic result. We need one more game to be in the quarter-finals. We will now focus on the Premier League.”

Champions League Winner Best Odds

9/4 – Manchester City

7/2 – Bayern Munich

5/1 – Liverpool

7/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

8/1 – Chelsea

Update: 15.02.22

Manchester City were handed a favourable draw in the last-sixteen of this season’s Champions League and they are expected to brush aside Sporting Lisbon in Portugal tonight.

The Champions League returns tonight after ten weeks out of the spotlight and tournament favourites Manchester City resume their bid to become European champions for the first time in their history. Pep Guardiola’s men are one of the first four sides to feature in this last-sixteen round this evening and they are fancied to get the better of their hosts on this occasion. The last time the Citizens failed to make it past this stage of the competition was in 2016/17 when they lost on away goals against Monaco.

This is a very winnable tie for Manchester City – at least on paper – with Sporting Lisbon having only just made into this stage of proceedings. In the Portuguese top-flight, Sporting sit six points behind table-topping FC Porto having thrown away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against the league leaders on Friday evening while Man City sit firmly at the top of the Premier League following a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Defensively, Manchester City have looked more exposed in European competition this season with ten goals leaked in their six group games and no clean sheets managed against the likes of Club Brugge, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain. In complete contrast they have kept no less than 15 clean sheets in 25 Premier League outings with a mere 14 goals conceded during this time.

Despite all this defensive frailty in Europe, Manchester City remain clear favourites to claim the Champions League trophy at the end of the season, most leading UK bookmakers going 11/4 that they become European champions. Bayern Munich aren’t a country mile behind at a general 7/2 while Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea make up the top four in the betting at odds of 5/1 and 7/1 respectively. Paris Saint Germain are the only other side priced at single figures, the French side currently a 9/1 shot to win the trophy for the first time.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

11/4 – Manchester City

7/2 – Bayern Munich

5/1 – Liverpool

7/1 – Chelsea

9/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

Update: 14.12.21

Following their pairing with Villarreal in the Champions League last-sixteen draw, Manchester City remain firm favourites to become European champions for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s men have retained their tag as favourites to win Europe’s premier club competition for the first time in their history following their pairing with Villarreal in the last-sixteen of the tournament. The bookies reacted to the draw by shortening further the odds on Man City going all the way this season, from around 7/2 to a general 3/1.

The Citizens lost 2-1 at RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group outing but this result mattered little given that City were already through to the last sixteen of the competition with room to spare. In the end, Guardiola’s men finished one point clear of Group A runners-up PSG in the table.

Bayern Munich have been enjoying some excellent form both on the domestic front and in European competition and the bookies make the Bundesliga side second-favourites in the outright market at general odds of 7/2.

Over the past couple of weeks, Liverpool have been popular with punters and Jurgen Klopp’s men come in next in the betting market at around 5/1, ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea who are currently priced around 7/1.

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint Germain are 9/1 shots across the board while Manchester United are a general 16/1 to win the competition this season.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

3/1 – Manchester City

7/2 – Bayern Munich

5/1 – Liverpool

7/1 – Chelsea

9/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

16/1 – Manchester United

Update: 08.12.21

Having had Kyle Walker sent off, Manchester City lost 2-1 to managerless RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group match and the Germans are now assured of a place in the Europa League as consolation.

Even before kick-off there was absolutely no pressure on Manchester City given that they had already secured for themselves a place in the knockout stages of the competition with plenty of room to spare. Pep Guardiola ringed the changes for this trip to Germany and the match was played behind closed doors due to newly-imposed Covid-19 restrictions.

This defeat has done little to dent City’s Champions League ambitions but it has brought to an end an impressive seven-game winning run across competitions and is a setback for the momentum that the City boss was eager to keep building as the season progresses.

As Group A draws to a close, Manchester City occupy pole position with a single point separating them from runners-up Paris Saint-Germain. Pep Guardiola’s men remain firm favourites to become European champions for the first time ever with the odds on them doing so staying firm at 3/1. The Citizens are just 7/4 to make it to their second successive Champions League final, ahead of Bayern Munich at 2/1 and Liverpool at 11/4.

In the outright winner market, Bayern Munich are close behind Manchester City at a general 4/1 while Liverpool come in next at 5/1. Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea complete the top five in the market at 6/1 apiece while Manchester United are 14/1 to go all the way this season.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

3/1 – Manchester City

4/1 – Bayern Munich

5/1 – Liverpool

6/1 – Chelsea

6/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

14/1 – Manchester United

Update: 25.11.21

Manchester City secured top spot in their Champions League group with a fine win over PSG at the Etihad Stadium last night and the bookies reacted by further shortening the odds on them winning this season’s Champions League.

Amid the talk that he will be next manager of Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino’s main aim at PSG will be to win the Champions League. If he fails in this ambition, then it may prove to be his undoing at the French club, even if he leads them to the domestic title at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola is also a man desperate to bring European glory to his club and with Man City, he will be eager to make up for last season’s disappointment against Chelsea in the final. City have enjoyed a season of domestic domination so far and while Mauricio Pochettino’s future at PSG may be on slightly shaky ground, the same certainly cannot be said of Guardiola’s position.

There was a noticeable contract between Pochettino’s guarded uncertainty and Guardiola’s bastion of stability in Manchester last night as City secured pole position in their group with a game to spare. The home side were fiercely committed and a coherent unit throughout while the visitors were purely a collection of undoubtedly talented individuals, each one marching to their own beat.

City really were everything that PSG were not, the hosts imposing their will on the visitors from start to finish. Mbappe may have pounced on a deflected Lionel Messi cross to score the opener but the home side provided a perfect reply when equalising through Raheem Sterling. With Neymar squandering a perfect chance to restore PSG’s lead, Gabriel Jesus subsequently banged in the winner and secured for City all three points.

On the back of this win, the odds on Man City winning the Champions League for the first time in their history have shortened to 3/1, while PSG are now out to 6/1.

Champions League Winner Best Odds

3/1 – Manchester City

4/1 – Bayern Munich

11/2 – Liverpool

6/1 – Chelsea

6/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

Update: 24.11.21

Manchester City remain favourites to win this season’s Champions League trophy ahead of tonight’s meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, however the odds on arch-rivals Manchester United have shortened to 12/1 on the back of their 2-0 win at Villarreal.

Late goals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jason Sancho sent Manchester United through to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners with Atalanta drawing 3-3 with Young Boys later last night. Their performance wasn’t perfect but the main thing here was taking all three points and restoring confidence in a side which has taken a battering on this front of late.

Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the week, caretaker boss Michael Carrick had been given just 48 hours to prepare for this potentially tricky encounter and he stated that he wouldn’t be making any major changes, however there was a big statement with Donny can de Bees starting ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

Villarreal created better chances in the opening 60 minutes and United’s familiar problems were there for all to see but after Carrick introduced Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the 66th minute, the Red Decils bossed the remainder of the encounter.

On the back of this much-needed morale-boosting victory, United are now 12/1 shots to win the 2021/22 Champions League trophy, behind Man City (7/2), Bayern Munich (4/1), PSG (11/2), Liverpool (6/1) and Chelsea (7/1).

Champions League Winner Best Odds

7/2 – Manchester City

4/1 – Bayern Munich

11/2 – PSG

6/1 – Liverpool

7/1 – Chelsea

12/1 – Manchester United

Update: 17.11.21

We’ve now returned from the last international break of 2021 and the latest round of 2021/22 Champions League matches have resulted in a big shake up of the markets, the top six in the betting containing four English teams at the time of writing. Since the market started, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been tussling for favouritism and as things stand Pep Guardiola’s men are in pole position with the bookies going a general 10/3 that they become European champions for the first time in their history.

Liverpool have proven to be extremely popular with punters since the market launched and Jurgen Klopp’s men are the next Premier League side in the betting at general odds of 6/1. Another two English sides come in next with defending champions Chelsea a slightly bigger price of 8/1, while there is a large drop-off to Manchester United who are a general 14/1 to land the trophy, some firms going as high as 20/1 on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

As such there are only two European heavyweights that don’t play in the English top-flight fancied by the leading bookmakers. Bayern Munich’s ruthless exploits thus far in the group stages of this season’s Champions League have resulted in them leapfrogging PSG in the betting, the Bundesliga outfit now 4/1 to lift the trophy. Paris Saint-Germain are next in the market at a general 5/1, meaning that they have drifted somewhat from the 3/1 on offer just a few weeks ago.

After the top six in the market, Ajax come in next at 16/1 while Real Madrid are the top Spanish side here at 20/1. Without Ronaldo in the ranks this season, Juventus are out at 25/1 while Atletico Madrid are now a distant 33/1 following a second defeat to Liverpool in their last European outing two weeks ago.

The next round of Champions League group matches get underway next week, Manchester United doing battle with Villarreal in Spain on Tuesday evening and Chelsea locking horns with Juventus at Stamford Bridge the same day. Wednesday’s games include Liverpool v FC Porto at Anfield and a potential thriller between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

Update: 29.10.21

Manchester City – 7/2

Manchester City remain favourites to go one better than last season and win the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history. As things stand, Pep Guardiola’s men sit second in Group A although just a single point separates them from current leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The Citizens bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to PSG by thrashing Club Brugge 5-1 in their subsequent European outing and the bookies go a general 7/2 that they go all the way in the tournament.

Liverpool 7/1

Liverpool are very much in control of Champions League Group B, Jurgen Klopp’s men enjoying some scintillating form right now and currently enjoying a massive five-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid. Indeed the Reds have won their opening three group matches by an aggregate scoreline of 11-5 and they are overwhelming odds-on favourites to finish at the summit of their group. On the back of their excellent run in the competition, the bookmakers have shortened their odds on lifting the trophy with most firms going a general 7/1 that this proves to be the case.

Chelsea – 8/1

Reigning European champions Chelsea are playing catch-up in Group H with Thomas Tuchel’s men currently sitting three points behind leaders Juventus in the table. Having beaten Zenit St Petersburg in their Champions League opener, the Blues lost 1-0 away to Juventus before bouncing back with a one-sided 4-0 victory at home to Malmo FF. Despite sitting second in the group, Chelsea are priced far shorter than leaders Juventus to win the competition, the West Londoners just 8/1 to once again lift the trophy.

Manchester United – 14/1

Having lost 2-1 away to Swiss side Young Boys in their Champions League group opener last month, Manchester United have managed to get back into their stride with maximum points taken from their subsequent European meetings with Villarreal (2-1) and Atalanta (3-2). The Red Devils went two goals behind in the opening half hour against the Italians last week but pulled themselves level in the second half with goals coming from Marcus Rashford (53rd minute) and Harry Maguire (75th minute). With just nine minutes left to play and a likelihood that a draw was to be the final result, Cristiano Ronaldo banged in the winner to secure for United the three points and send them two points clear at the summit of the Group F table.

Champions League 2021/22 Winner Odds

7/2 – Manchester City

4/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

4/1 – Bayern Munich

7/1 – Liverpool

8/1 – Chelsea

14/1 – Manchester United

Update: 20.10.21

Man City joint-favourites to be crowned European Champions

Manchester City made light work of Club Brugge in Belgium last night, Pep Guardiola’s men thrashing their opponents to the tune of 5-1. This was a scintillating display from the Citizens, Joao Cancel’s strike in the 30th minute and Riyad Mahrez’ penalty thirteen minutes later giving the visitors a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Goals in the second half from Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez secured all three points for City with a consolation goal for the home side coming in the 81st minute.

Manchester City now sit just a single point behind Paris Saint Germain in Group A and on the back of this emphatic victory the bookies have further shortened the odds on Guardiola’s side going one better than last season and lifting the trophy for the first time in their history. Most firms now go 7/2 that the Champions League trophy heads to the Etihad Stadium this season, their closest challengers in the betting market being PSG who are a general 4/1 with most bookies but as short as 7/2 in some quarters.

PSG edged past Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to the tune of 3-2 in the French capital last night and they sit in pole position in the Group A table after three games. Third-favourites to win the trophy are Bayern Munich at a general price of 9/2, the German outfit in action tonight when they travel to Besiktas. Liverpool complete the top four in the betting at 13/2, the Reds edging past Atletico Madrid 3/2 in the Spanish capital.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United are 9/1 and 14/1 shots respectively for the trophy while Real Madrid and Juventus are 20/1 apiece.

Champions League 2021/22 Winner Odds

7/2 – Manchester City

7/2 – Paris Saint-Germain

9/2 – Bayern Munich

13/2 – Liverpool

Update: 29.09.21

Having lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain last night, the odds on Manchester City winning the Champions League lengthened from 7/2 to a general 9/2, however this still leaves them as joint-favourites to lift the trophy. Pep Guardiola’s men came undone thanks to an eighth-minute goal from Idrissa Gueye and a 74th-minute goal from Lionel Messi, however having thrashed RB Leipzig to the tune of 6-3 in their previous European outing, few are getting too concerned about the defeat in the French capital.

This was always going to be City’s toughest assignment in the group stages of this competition and Guardiola will be confident of exacting his revenge when the sides meet for a second time at the Etihad Stadium in eight weeks time, a match in which the Citizens will be firm favourites for the three points. Indeed most firms still make City a 4/1 shot for the trophy with some going as high as 9/2, the same as last night’s victors PSG.

After two rounds of group fixtures, City sit third in Group A although just a single point separates them from joint-leaders PSG and Club Brugge. With four games left to play in this stage of the competition, much can still happen and having got their toughest group fixture out of the way, Guardiola can look ahead with a great degree of confidence.

Elsewhere, Liverpool thrashed FC Porto to the tune of 5/1 in Portugal last night and Jurgen Klopp’s men have seen their odds on winning the competition shortened slightly to a general 7/1. The Reds have collected maximum points from their two group matches and sit firmly at the summit of the Group B table, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid against whom they will contest their next Champions League outing at Anfield in five weeks time.

Champions League 2021/22 Winner Odds

9/2 – Manchester City

9/2 – Paris Saint-Germain

11/2 – Bayern Munich

6/1 – Chelsea

7/1 – Liverpool

14/1 – Manchester United

Update: 16.09.21

The group stages of the 2021/22 Champions League are now underway and we’ve seen some absolute belters in the first round of fixtures. The standout match this week took place at the Etihad Stadium where we were witness to a nine-goal thriller between Man City and RB Leipzig. This was always destined to be a high-octane affair but few will have predicted the final scoreline, Pep Guardiola’s men brushing aside their opponents to the tune of 6-3. Indeed with the scoring getting underway in the 16th minute and coming to a halt in the 85th minute, this was a real thriller from beginning to end with the home side showing their mettle while looking a little edgy at the back at times.

On the back of this excellent opening result, Man City are now favourites to become European champions for the first time in their history, some firms going as low as 7/2 that they lift the Champions League trophy this season. Indeed on this performance, it’s hard to see just who will stop them in their tracks.

Group A rivals PSG got things off to a slow start with a 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge in their group opener, however the bookmakers still make the French side one of the favourites to land the trophy at general odds of just 4/1.

Liverpool have been placed in what many are terming the ‘group of death’ and while in reality there aren’t going to be any easy groups in the Champions League, the Reds are in for a tough time in a group containing the likes of AC Milan, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s men got things off to a fine start with a 3-2 win over AC Milan however and the Merseyside outfit are an 8/1 punt to lift the trophy, behind Premier League rivals Chelsea who opened their defence of the trophy with a rather unconvincing 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg and whop are a general 6/1 shot to become European champions.

Champions League 2021/22 Winner Odds

7/2 – Manchester City

4/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

6/1 – Chelsea

6/1 – Bayern Munich

8/1 – Liverpool

12/1 – Manchester United

Update: 17.08.21

Paris Saint-Germain have now leapfrogged Manchester City to become bookmakers’ favourites to win this season’s Champions League for the first time ever, following the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Only last month, the side from the French capital were as much as 10/1 to become European champions for the first time in their history but following a busy summer in the transfer window, they have now overtaken previous favourites Manchester City in the outright market and currently stand at 11/4, Pap Guardiola’s men having drifted out to a general 7/1 with most firms.

This recent shift in the market will surprise no-one given that the arrival of Lionel Messi alongside Mbappe and Neymar means that the PSG attack is easily the most terrifying in European football. Man City undoubtedly possess a wealth of talent within their ranks but the bookmakers have clearly had their heads completely turned by the addition of Messi into the PSG ranks.

Elsewhere in the betting market, Bayern Munich are now a general 7/1 punt to land the Champions League trophy while defending champions Chelsea are out at 17/2 alongside 2019 winners Liverpool. Manchester United are around 14/1 to become European champions in 2022 while Real Madrid are slightly further out at 16/1.

Champions League 2021/22 Winner Odds

11/4 – Paris Saint-Germain

7/2 – Manchester City

7/1 – Bayern Munich

17/2 – Chelsea

17/2 – Liverpool

14/1 – Manchester United

16/1 – Real Madrid

20/1 – Juventus

20/1 – Barcelona

14.07.21

Manchester City failed in their bid to become European champions for the first time in 2021, however the bookmakers have them installed as favourites to finally attain this goal at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having made it into the final of the 2020/21 Champions League, hopes were high in the Man City camp that Europe’s premier club trophy would soon be winging its way back to the Etihad Stadium. Nevertheless it wasn’t to be as Premier League rivals Chelsea became European champions for the second time in their history, Kai Havertz banging in the only goal of the game before the break.

Pep Guardiola will clearly be determined to go one better next season and the general consensus is that Manchester City will go deep into the competition, all the leading bookmakers making them firm favourites to lift the trophy at general odds of 7/2.

City’s perceived closest threat comes from German giants Bayern Munich who are second favourites at 6/1, while Paris Saint Germain and 2019 winners Liverpool come in next at 8/1 apiece. Reigning European champions Chelsea are a 10/1 shot to make it two on the bounce while Manchester United and Barcelona are priced at 12/1 apiece.

The bookmakers are expecting great things from Manchester City next season with all firms installing them as favourites on several fronts. Guardiola’s men are odds-on at 4/6 to win the Premier League title next season while they also top the betting for the FA Cup (7/2) and League Cup (4/1).

Champions League 2021/22 Winner Odds

7/2 – Manchester City

6/1 – Bayern Munich

8/1 – Paris Saint Germain

8/1 – Liverpool

10/1 – Chelsea

12/1 – Manchester United

12/1 – Barcelona

16/1 – Real Madrid

20/1 – Juventus

25/1 – Atletico Madrid

33/1 – Inter Milan

40/1 – Borussia Dortmund