Celtic Scores & Results

Celtic were dominant on the domestic front last season and the likelihood is that they will add silverware to the trophy cabinet in 2022/23, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep fully up-to-date with the very latest Celtic scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

Celtic firm favourite for the treble in 2022/23

Celtic won two of the three major honours in Scottish football in the 2021/22 campaign and they are expected to add to their trophy cabinet in the 2022/23 season.

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership trophy for the tenth time in eleven seasons at the end of 2021/22 and they also added another Scottish League Cup to their trophy haul, the Scottish Cup instead going to Rangers who were otherwise engaged in an impressive run in the Europa League. The general consensus is that the Hoops will once again be the ones to beat in all three competitions next term and they are favourites on all three fronts as the new campaign fast approaches.

Scottish Premiership Title – 4/6

The Scottish Premiership trophy went to Celtic last season with Ange Postecoglou’s men enjoying a four-point lead over arch-rivals Rangers at the end of the campaign. This was a very tight race to the finish line and the Light Blues will be expected to mount another serious challenge next season, however the general consensus is that the Hoops will once again dominate from the outset with most bookmakers going 4/6 that they finish 2022/23 in pole position.

Scottish League Cup – 13/8

Having beaten Raith Rovers and defending League Cup champions St Johnstone in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2021/22 Scottish League Cup, Celtic found themselves up against Hibernian in the final, the Easter Road outfit having edged past Rangers in their semi-final outing. Odds-on favourites Celtic ran out 2-1 winners at Hampden Park to clinch their first piece of silverware for the season and they are billed as favourites once again ahead of the 2022/23 renewal, most bookmakers going 13/8 on Postecoglou’s men.

Scottish Cup – 13/8

Celtic only made it as far as the semi-finals of last season’s Scottish Cup, the Hoops losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Rangers after extra-time. Nevertheless they have been chalked-in as favourites for the 2022/23 renewal of the competition with most bookmakers going 13/8 that they lift the trophy for the first time since 2019/20.