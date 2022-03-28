Carlisle United Scores

Carlisle United have completely turned things around under Paul Simpson and their relegation worries are now just a distant memory, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & results page where you check out the latest Carlisle United scores and results as the Cumbrians continue to steer themselves further away from the foot of the table.

Carlisle United continue their march up the League Two table

Update: 28.03.22

Carlisle United were never going to be threatening the play-off places this season but perhaps more importantly, they’re now extremely unlikely to become embroiled in any relegation battle either.

Only a few weeks ago things were starting to look pretty bleak for Carlisle United as the Brunton Park outfit slid down into the relegation places on the back of some abysmal form. Prior to the arrival of Paul Simpson, the Cumbrians had managed just six wins from 31 league matches, however since his appointment they have won six from seven and as a result are now effectively safe from the threat of relegation.

Carlisle were faced with a very tough test when they went up against promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Prior to this match, the Pirates had lost just one of their previous eleven games with eight wins during this time, seven of these to nil. Victory for the visitors at Brunton Park would have lifted them up to third position in the division, however the Cumbrians had other ideas and against the run of play they dug in and clinched a single-goal win.

This was a determined effort from the home side and a complete contrast to their style of play and spirit from before the arrival of Simpson. The new manager has made a massive difference since his arrival, from the battling-against-all-odds style of play to the sense of optimism at the club. Indeed with relegation now effectively out of the equation, Carlisle will be looking forward to next season and with Simpson at the helm, hopes will be high that the side can mount a genuine promotion challenge.

As far as the betting is concerned, Carlisle’s odds continue to drift on the relegation market with the Cumbrians now way out at as much as 150/1 for the drop.

Update: 22.03.22

A large travelling contingent made the journey to Barrow at the weekend to see Carlisle United further ease their relegation worries with a hard-fought win at Holker Street.

Only a few short weeks ago, Carlisle United were looking to be in serious danger of dropping our of the Football League with just a single win in ten league games, however the arrival of Paul Simpson signalled a dramatic turnaround in fortunes. Since the appointment of locally-born Simpson in the managerial hot-seat, the Cumbrians have suddenly become one of the in-form teams in the division and while they are hardly going to be challenging for a play-off place, they are now well clear of the drop zone.

Some tricky games lie ahead for Carlisle in the next few weeks but having won five of their last six matches, Simpson will be confident of hauling his side further up the League Two table. A 2-1 win away to ‘local’ rivals Barrow on Saturday afternoon lifted Carlisle up to 17th position in the table and they enjoy a twelve-point gap between themselves and the relegation places.

As far as the betting is concerned, Carlisle United are now way out in the relegation market at general odds of 66/1, a far cry from the 6/4 on offer less than a month ago. Realistically the Cumbrians look set to stay put in the fourth tier this season and a large part of this recent success can be placed firmly at the feet of Paul Simpson.

Elsewhere in the market, both Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic look set to finish in the bottom two as both sides continue to struggle for points while the likes of Stevenage and Barrow still have plenty of work still to do.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/500 – Scunthorpe United

1/2 – Oldham Athletic

5/2 – Stevenage

8/1 – Barrow

10/1 – Colchester United

66/1 – Leyton Orient

66/1 – Carlisle United

Update: 15.03.22

Carlisle United moved themselves even further from the danger zone with a hard-fought 2-1 win over promotion-hopefuls Northampton Town at the weekend.

This has been one hell of a turnaround for Carlisle United, the side looking in serious danger of being relegated out of the Football League only a few weeks ago but now some nine points clear of the bottom two with a game-in-hand over three of the seven teams now sitting below them in the division.

Paul Simpson lifted the Cumbrians out of the (then) Conference when they dropped out of the Football League eighteen years ago and it now seems that the local lad will save his side from the drop in 2022. Before Simpson’s arrival at Brunton Park, Carlisle United had managed just a single league win in nine matches, however they have won four on the bounce under his watch. This has lifted the side clear of the danger zone and the bookies have substantially lengthened the odds on them dropping down to the National League at the end of the season, some firms going 20/1 on this eventuality, a considerable change to the 6/4 on offer less than three weeks ago.

As far as relegation from League Two is concerned, Scunthorpe United look pretty much nailed on at odds of 1/100, the Iron currently seven points adrift at the foot of the division having played two games more than second-bottom side Oldham Athletic. The Boundary Park side are second favourites to drop out of League Two at odds of Evens while 22nd-placed Stevenage are a general 11/4 shout. New boys Barrow are 5/1 for the drop while Colchester United come in next at 10/1.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/100 – Scunthorpe United

Evens – Oldham Athletic

11/4 – Stevenage

5/1 – Barrow

10/1 – Colchester United

14/1 – Leyton Orient

20/1 – Carlisle United

Update: 07.03.22

They say that a week is a long time in politics, well it’s also true to say that two weeks is a long time for Carlisle United. The Cumbrians replaced Keith Millen with Paul Simpson last month and in the space of two weeks he has steered the Cumbrians to a much-needed nine points, crucial in their bid to escape relegation. Prior to the arrival of locally-born Simpson at Brunton Park, Carlisle had gone eight league games without a win and had collected just three points during this time, therefore this turnaround in fortunes couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

From sitting second bottom of the League Two table and looking nervously into the non-league abyss, the Cumbrians now sit six points clear of the bottom two in 18th position and while they are up against Promotion-hopefuls Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon, there’s a big sense of belief at Brunton Park right now and three points here is a distinct possibility.

All of this is far removed from the mood of less than three weeks ago when the general sense amongst supports was that a relegation battle was likely on the cards. This may still prove to be the case but at least there is much more reason for hope with Simpson at the helm.

Carlisle went into their weekend meeting with Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park full of belief and a large travelling contingent made the journey down the M6 to see their heroes snatch the three points with a winner deep into stoppage time. This may set the scene for the rest of the season or it might come to a shuddering halt at the weekend. Either way, the Cumbrians seem to have found their feet at just the right time and Paul Simpson should be given much of the credit for this.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/50 – Scunthorpe United

11/8 – Oldham Athletic

4/1 – Stevenage

4/1 – Barrow

5/1 – Colchester United

10/1 – Carlisle United

14/1 – Leyton Orient

33/1 – Walsall

Update: 02.03.22

The arrival of Paul Simpson at Carlisle United has signalled an immediate turnaround in the club’s fortunes and following wins in each of his first two games in charge, the Cumbrians have hauled themselves clear of the danger zone.

Carlisle United have thirteen games left to play before the 2021/22 League Two campaign draws to a close and the arrival of club favourite Paul Simpson may prove to be timely, the former Blues boss having an immediate impact upon the side’s results. Since his arrival at Brunton Park, Simpson has overseen wins over Leyton Orient (0-1) and Rochdale (2-0), a significant improvement on the five defeats and three draws from their previous eight league outings.

On the back of this improved run, the Cumbrians have hauled themselves up to the giddy heights of 19th in the League Two table although they sit just three points clear of the bottom two as things stand. Carlisle also enjoy a game-in-hand over all the sides below them in the division, with the exception of local rivals Barrow and fellow relegation-strugglers Oldham Athletic whom they face on Saturday afternoon at Boundary Park.

Indeed this weekend’s clash with Oldham is a real six-pointer and defeat here could undo all the good work of the past week and send the Blues back into the danger zone. Simpson will likely adopt a cautious approach here and the fans will almost certainly be satisfied with a single point in this one.

As far as the League Two Relegation market is concerned, Carlisle have seen their odds drift significantly since the arrival of Simpson and the two subsequent wins, most bookies now going 5/1 that the Cumbrians drop out of the Football League at the end of the season. Nevertheless there remains much of the season left to play and Carlisle face some tough weeks ahead as they look to further distance themselves from the threat of relegation.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/25 – Scunthorpe United

2/1 – Oldham Athletic

11/4 – Colchester United

9/2 – Stevenage

5/1 – Carlisle United

5/1 – Barrow

Update: 24.02.22

The departure of Keith Millen earlier this week and his swift replacement by Paul Simpson for the remainder of the season has been hugely popular with fans but can he have an immediate impact on a side dangerously flirting with relegation?

There may be fifteen games left for Carlisle United but they desperately need to haul themselves away from the relegation zone as soon as possible. The Cumbrians currently sit second from bottom in the fourth tier and earlier this week waved goodbye to manager Keith Millen after a mere four months in the role. Whether replacement Paul Simpson can turn things around remains to be seen but the supporters certainly appear happy to have back a manager who lifted their side out of the then-Conference and straight through League Two into the third tier via two successive promotions.

That was over fifteen years ago however and Simpson inherits a squad which don’t seem up for the fight, at least not at the moment. Locally-born Simpson will in the hot-seat for this weekend’s trip to Leyton Orient although it’s unlikely he will have got many of his ideas across between now and the trip to the capital.

Indeed while the fans are confident that their new manager can turn around Carlisle’s fortunes, the bookies take the opposite view with most firms slashing the odds on the Cumbrians being relegated to the National League at the end of the season from 7/4 to a general 6/4.

Carlisle went down 3-0 to Swindon Town at Brunton Park in their last outing and they have some tricky assignments ahead, therefore Simpson needs to act fast. It remains to be seen what methods he adopts but as far as the fans are concerned, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’ll see.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/16 – Scunthorpe United

6/4 – Carlisle United

5/2 – Oldham Athletic

7/2 – Colchester United

Update: 22.02.22

Things are starting to look pretty bleak at Brunton Park and the realisation amongst fans is that their side is in real danger of dropping out of the Football League at the end of the season.

There’s unrest in the far north of England with Carlisle United involved in some disappointing on-field and off-field antics. Brawling players aside, fans have been voicing their anger and frustration at a board which appears to be doing little to stem Carlisle’s slide down the League Two table and on-field, it’s fair to say that the players themselves are unmotivated and devoid of ideas. These ideas should be coming from manager Keith Miller but he too seems out of his depth at Brunton Park and calls for his dismissal are purely understandable given the club’s current precarious position in the league table.

At the time of writing, Carlisle United have just suffered an embarrassingly one-sided but flatteringly low-scoring defeat at the hands of Swindon Town and having now gone eight games without a win, the Cumbrians have dropped down to second bottom in the League Two table, albeit with a game-in-hand over Oldham Athletic who sit just one position and a single point above them. The Cumbrians have managed just six wins since the start of the season (less than any other side with the exception of bottom side Scunthorpe) and in fairness, the team right now don’t really deserve to be in the Football League on current showings. This may seem unfair on the fans who still flock to Brunton Park each week and queue in their hundreds for away tickets for Barrow, however many of the Carlisle regulars will readily agree that relegation is a fair conclusion to a season which has seen some unforgivable performances from a bunch of unmotivated and disinterested players. The fans deserve better. Right now they’re not getting it.

As far as the bookmakers are concerned, Carlisle United are joint-second favourites alongside Oldham Athletic to drop down to the National League at the end of the season at a general 7/4, behind favourites Scunthorpe at 1/20.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/20 – Scunthorpe United

7/4 – Oldham Athletic

7/4 – Carlisle United

4/1 – Colchester United

6/1 – Stevenage

9/1 – Barrow

Update: 16.02.22

Having lost four on the bounce, Carlisle United managed to secure a point in a 2-2 draw away to Colchester United in their latest outing but they still remain very much in the danger zone.

Carlisle United rescued a point on their travels last weekend, Tobi scoring for the Cumbrians in the 86th minute against Colchester United. This ended a four-game losing run for Keith Millen’s side although Carlisle remain in the bottom three in the League Two table and are facing up to the real possibility that they might get relegated out of the Football League for only the second time in their history.

Thus far, the Cumbrians have managed just six wins from their thirty league games this term, while they have lost fourteen matches during this time. Crowds are dropping alarmingly on the back of some seriously insipid performances and with Oldham Athletic starting to pick up points, Carlisle are looking in serious trouble.

Less than three months remain of the 2021/22 campaign and with a string of injuries and a recent loss of the tightness witnessed before the turn of the year, Carlisle need to find a way out of their current mess. Armed with some deadline-day signings, Millen has to find a way in which to improve after some troubling recent showings but time is starting to run out.

The Cumbrians are up against Swindon Town at Brunton Park on Saturday afternoon and three points here would ease their concerns substantially, however with just two league wins from their last twelve on home soil, it’s hard to have much faith in Millen’s men in this one. Another defeat will likely push them closer to the mire, while a draw will do little to help their cause.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/12 – Scunthorpe United

5/6 – Oldham Athletic

7/2 – Carlisle United

6/1 – Colchester United

9/1 – Barrow

9/1 – Walsall

Update: 10.02.22

Carlisle United have suffered defeat in each of their last four league games and they are in serious danger of dropping into the National league at the end of the season.

It’s a long time since Carlisle United have genuinely aspired to great things. This far northern outpost is used to life in the lower rungs of the Football League ladder and even this may be out of reach by the end of the current campaign. The Cumbrians dropped out of the Football League for the first time in their history eighteen years ago and while they bounced back at the first time of asking on that occasion, it’s far from certain that they would do so again were they to find themselves relegated from League Two at the end of 2021/22.

Carlisle United’s dismal run continued on Tuesday evening when they lost 1-3 to Port Vale at Brunton Park. After an opening goal for the visitors in the first minute, the Cumbrians pulled level mid-way through the first half, however they were under the cosh for most of the second half and were lucky just to concede two more. This was Port Vale’s first win at this venue in five years and it was thoroughly deserved, the home side completely devoid of ideas and creativity.

Keith Millen’s men are now just a couple of points above the trapdoor to non-league football and the bookmakers make them third favourites for relegation at the end of the season, most firms going 7/2 that the Cumbrians are plying their trade in the National League in 2022/23. Should this prove to be the case, then Carlisle should take heed of the likes of York City, Chester City and Stockport County who found the going even tougher at this lower level and dropped even further down the football pyramid, or went out of existence altogether.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

1/10 – Scunthorpe United

5/6 – Oldham Athletic

7/2 – Carlisle United

6/1 – Colchester United

7/1 – Walsall

Update: 03.12.21

Carlisle United ended their thirteen-match winless run when edging past Walsall to the tune of 1-0 at Brunton Park last weekend, however the Cumbrians certainly aren’t out of danger just yet.

It was hardly an inspiring performance from Carlisle United but they did enough to claim their third win of the season when beating Walsall at Brunton Park last weekend. This was a much-needed victory for the Cumbrians and it lifts them two points clear from the foot of the league table, hardly reason for celebration perhaps but a positive moment in what has otherwise been a dreadful campaign. One has to go right back to September 4th to find Carlisle United’s last league win, a 2-1 home win over a struggling Salford City outfit.

This was also Carlisle’s first goal in six home games in the league and it gave the fans something to cheer at long last, however there’s much of the season left to play and it’s hard to get too excited about Carlisle’s prospects for the months ahead. Many chances in front of goal have gone begging in recent weeks and this must be one big area of concern for manager Keith Millen. The Cumbrians managed another goal in their subsequent 1-1 draw (4-3 win on penalties) with Lincoln City in the Papa John’s Trophy a few days later although unfortunately less than 900 were there to witness it, this being one of United’s lowest attendances for a first-team fixture.

At least the odds on Carlisle getting themselves relegated down to the National League have lengthened with most bookmakers now going 7/1 that Millen’s men find themselves dropping out of the Football League for the first time since 2004. They managed to haul themselves straight back up to the fourth-tier at the first time of asking on that occasion but they certainly won’t be wanting to risk it again.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

4/9 – Scunthorpe United

11/10 – Oldham Athletic

6/1 – Barrow

7/1 – Stevenage

7/1 – Carlisle United

8/1 – Crawley Town

8/1 – Colchester United

25.11.21

Carlisle United’s 2-0 defeat at home to Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening was their twelfth without a win in the league and the Cumbrians now find themselves joint-bottom of the division with goal difference alone separating them from Scunthorpe.

‘Dreadful’ is a pretty strong word, however it is an appropriate term to use for Carlisle United’s performance on Tuesday evening. Once again the Cumbrians failed to find the back of the net and having scored no goals whatsoever in the last five league outings at Brunton Park, they are heading well down the road to relegation into the National League.

In the final game of the 1998/99 campaign, Blues loan-keeper Jimmy Glass famously scored in the last kick of extra-time to keep Carlisle in the Football League, however over the following five campaigns the Cumbrians were frequently in the battle to avoid the drop until they finally succumbed in 2004. Their time in the Conference lasted just a single season, however many former Football League clubs have struggled to get out of the fifth tier and Carlisle will be wanting to avoid a second spell in the non-league wilderness.

The main area of concern for new boss Keith Millen is his side’s inability to find the back of the net. More great opportunities went begging on Tuesday evening – chances which could have made a massive difference to the final result.

On the betting markets, the bookies are cautiously optimistic about Carlisle’s chances of saving their League Two status with most firms going around 7/2 that they drop into the National League at the end of the campaign. As things stand, Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic are the two sides deemed most likely to suffer the drop at odds of 4/9 and 11/10 respectively.

League Two Relegation Best Odds

4/9 – Scunthorpe United

11/10 – Oldham Athletic

7/2 – Carlisle United

8/1 – Stevenage

8/1 – Barrow