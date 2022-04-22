Carlisle United Scores & Results

Carlisle United are now safe from relegation and they will look to continue their solid form when they travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not head to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Carlisle United scores and results ahead of this weekend clash.

Harrogate Town v Carlisle United Match Preview

Carlisle United have won seven and drawn one of their last twelve games

The Cumbrians have ensured their League Two status for next season

Harrogate Town have lost their last four matches

Five of Harrogate’s last six games have seen over 2.5 goals

Safe from the drop

Carlisle United’s 1-0 win over Mansfield Town on Monday afternoon was enough to guarantee them a place in League Two next season, the Cumbrians looking in real danger of relegation prior to the arrival of Paul Simpson at Brunton Park. Having managed just a single win in ten games, Simpson succeeded in turning things around at Carlisle and the main focus now will be to finish the season on a high and plan for the next campaign.

Confidence high

With just three games left to play, the Cumbrians sit in 17th position in the League Two table and with seven wins and one draw from their last twelve matches, confidence will be high ahead of their weekend trip to North Yorkshire.

Heavy defeats

Harrogate Town have slipped down the League Two table in recent weeks on the back of some disappointing results but they too are assured of a place in League Two next term, ten points currently separating them from the bottom two with just three round of fixtures remaining. The North Yorkshire outfit have managed just a single win from their last twelve outings – this solitary victory coming against relegated Scunthorpe United – and four of their eight defeats during this time were by margins of three goals or more.

Best betting odds

Indeed with Carlisle United having improved immeasurably following the arrival of Simpson, the omens don’t look good for the home side on Saturday afternoon and given their recent form, we have little hesitation in backing the Cumbrians to claim all three points at healthy odds of 21/10.

Back Carlisle United to win at best odds of 21/10