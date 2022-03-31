Manchester City Scores & Results

Manchester City remain in control at the summit of the Premier League table but they cannot afford to slip-up when they face struggling Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend, therefore now is a great time too visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest Manchester City scores and results ahead of this important match.

Burnley v Manchester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 2nd April 2022

Man City have avoided defeat in their last 14 away Premier League matches

Man City have kept clean sheets in all-but-two of their last seven away league games

Burnley have won just 3 of their last 30 in the Premier League

Burnley have failed to find the net in all-but-two of their last seven in the league at home

Manchester City are now in a tight Premier League title race with Liverpool and they cannot afford any slip-ups between now and the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s men are hot on City’s heels with just one point currently separating the two sides and the Reds enjoying a superior goal difference, therefore Pep Guardiola will be looking for his side to hit Burnley hard when the sides meet at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

City and Liverpool go head-to-head next week at the Etihad Stadium and this match will have a major impact in determining where the Premier League trophy will be heading to at the end of the season. To be fair, this weekend’s outing should be a routine affair given that the Citizens have comfortably brushed aside the Clarets in each of their last six meetings with just a single goal conceded during that time. In the Premier League, only Norwich City have leaked more goals than Burnley and the Clarets will be up against one of the most solid defences in the top-flight with just 18 goals leaked this term.

It’s hardly a surprise to see the visitors trading at around 1/4 on the outright betting market for this one and as such, punters will need to be creative should they wish to back City at a palatable price. Sean Dyche’s men can be tough to break down at times and on the whole they don’t tend to end up being demolished, however that defence-minded approach has been detrimental to their performances at the opposite end. We wouldn’t be shocked were Burnley to keep the scoreline respectable in this one and given that City will likely keep a clean sheet, odds of 21/20 on Man City to win and under 3.5 goals makes a lot of sense as far as we’re concerned.

Back Man City to win and under 3.5 goals at best odds of 21/20