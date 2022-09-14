Brighton Scores & Results

Who will replace Graham Potter in the hot-seat?

Update: 14.09.22

Many names are in the frame with regard to taking charge at Brighton & Hove Albion following the recent departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, however the shortlist has a new entry in the form of Lens boss Franck Haise.

Brighton & Hove Albion are still searching for a suitable replacement for recently departed Graham Potter and Franck Haise has soared to the top of the betting market to be named as his successor. To be fair, these sort of markets should be taken very much with a pinch of salt given that it needs only a few bets to send any individual to the top, however there’s likely a lot more to Haise’s odds falling than just a handful of people punting a few quid.

When Manchester City thumped the Seagulls on the last day of the 2018/19 campaign, Graham Potter suddenly emerged from nowhere to become huge favourite to be next Brighton boss. Indeed this was before Chris Hughton was shown the door and the likelihood is that someone knew what was on the horizon and took a punt. If either Brighton or club owner Tony Bloom had shown their hand privately as they surely must have done before Hughton was dismissed and the club went after Potter, then it’s not unreasonable to assume that this is the reason why the odds on Haise have been slashed so much over the past few hours.

Haise was appointed as manager of Lens in February 2020 and in the past 2 years he has lifted them from Ligue 2 to the summit of Ligue 1.

Next Brighton Manager Odds

Evens – Franck Haise

4/1 – Bo Svensson

8/1 – Kjetil Knutsen

10/1 – Steve Cooper

Update: 13.09.22

The departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea last week has left a vacancy in the Brighton & Hove Albion hot-seat, however who will fill the void as the Seagulls look to continue their decent start to the campaign?

Several names are in the frame to replace Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium and foremost amongst these is Kjetil Knutsen, the current FK Bodo/Glimt manager the leading contender for the post at a general 9/4. The 53-year-old has an impressive managerial CV stretching back 20 years in Norway and he has seen his stock rise following his appointment with his current employers in 2018.

Nevertheless, while Knutsen remains favourite to be appointed as Potter’s successor, reports suggest that Roberto De Zerbi is being considered for the position. Indeed Brighton have apparently scheduled a meeting with De Zerbi with regard to the managerial vacancy, the Brescia-born coach being out of work since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk two months ago following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to his position at Shakhtar, De Zerbi was manager of Sassuolo for three years where he led the Serie A side to two back-to-back top-eight finishes in the league. He has also had spells with Italian clubs Benevento, Palermo, Foggia and Darfo Boarlo.

Brighton have made it clear that they won’t be rushed in appointing a successor to Potter and with the international break looming they will be out of action until 1st October, making their search less urgent.

Next Brighton Manager Odds

9/4 – Kjetil Knutsen

7/2 – Roberto De Zerbi

7/2 – Steve Cooper

5/1 – Ange Postecoglou

08.09.22

Brighton manager Graham Potter has verbally agreed to replace Thomas Tuchel who was recently sacked by Chelsea and that leaves the door open for a new man at the Amex Stadium.

Now that Graham Potter is set to leave for Stamford Bridge in the next few days, the search is on for a suitable replacement at Brighton & Hove Albion and as things stand, several names are in the frame including Ange Postecoglou, Brendan Rodgers and Kjetil Knutsen. The question is, who will the club turn to as they look to fill the hot-seat? We take a look at three of the leading contenders…

Kjetil Knutsen – 6/1

Kjetil Knutsen is being seen very much as a left-wing pick, the FK Bodo/Glimt manager having joined his current employers in January 2018. He steered his side to back-to-back Norwegian league titles in 2020 and 2021, while his men currently sit second in the Eliteserien table with ten points separating them from leaders Molde.

Brendan Rodgers – 15/2

Brendan Rodgers is very much a man under pressure right now and with Leicester City sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just a single point to their name, the Northern Irishman might be willing to take an easy escape route from the King Power Stadium before he is pushed. During his time in the East Midlands, Rodgers has won both the Community Shield and the FA Cup but this term his men have managed just a single draw along with five defeats from their six league outings.

Ange Postecoglou – 10/1

Ange Postecoglou took charge at Celtic after arch-rivals Rangers had scuppered their plans to make it ten Scottish Premiership titles in a row in 2020/21. He helped turn the tide in the Scottish top-flight and took the title back from Rangers at this first attempt. Thus far this season, the Hoops have won all of their six league matches although they were comprehensively beaten by 2021/22 Champions League winners Real Madrid in their European opener earlier this week.