Brighton Scores & Results

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain struggling Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to check out all the very latest Brighton scores and results ahead of their weekend outing.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 2nd April 2022

Brighton have found the back of net just once in their last six games

The Seagulls are winless in their last six home matches

Norwich City have lost their last six in the Premier League

Norwich City are now four points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table with a measly four league wins to their name and they are now destined for a swift return back to the Championship at the first time of asking. The Canaries have been very much out of their depth following their promotion as champions at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and with eight points now separating them from safety, there’s little chance of them mounting a great escape.

Norwich were beaten 2-1 by Leeds United in their final outing prior to the international break and this extended their losing league run to six games. Nevertheless the East Anglians have found the back of the net in nine of their last eleven outings across competitions and they will be confident of adding to the scoreline against a Brighton side which have managed just a single clean sheet in fourteen games.

This isn’t going to be a pretty game by any means but Norwich City need the win more and this could prove to be the difference between the sides. Brighton are clear of any immediate threat of a relegation battle and having failed to win any of their last six home games, we’re going to go out on a limb and back the Canaries to manage a fifth league win of 2021/22 on Saturday afternoon at best odds of 8/1.

Back Norwich City to win at best odds of 8/1