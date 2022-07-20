Brighton Scores & Results

Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Brighton & Hove Albion have become a team synonymous with taking few chances and this ultimately cost them last term. The continued lack of conviction was apparent throughout the 2021/22 campaign and while a 9th-placed finish to the campaign was indeed impressive, it could have been so much better.

It’s certainly not doom and gloom for the Seagulls, far from it in fact. A solid end to the 2021/22 season saw them lift themselves into the top half of the table and they finished just five points shy of a Europa Conference League spot. They lost just twice in their closing ten league outings and there’s every reason to believe that they can once again finish in the top half next term.

Star player for 2022/23

There were many candidates for star player last term with a large number of the squad contributing positively throughout the campaign, however Leandro Trossard was key to much of Brighton’s excellent work in 2021/22. The Belgian midfielder was joint top goalscorer for the Seagulls with plenty of attacking play going through him. He is great at dictating the game and generally acts like a lynchpin, something which is hugely important when seeking to implement Graham Potter’s style of play. It is something of a surprise to learn that no clubs are trying to lure the player away from the Amex Stadium this summer but this will certainly be good news for Seagulls fans.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

How Brighton will fare in the coming campaign depends very much on their activity in the summer transfer window. They haven’t been splashing the cash thus far and should there be no notable arrivals at the Amex Stadium in the coming weeks, then there is every reason to expect them to struggle next season. The most likely outcome for Brighton is another mid-table finish with a European berth just out of reach.

What are the odds on Brighton & Hove Albion for 2022/23?

Brighton are odds-against to finish 2022/23 in the top half of the Premier League table. They haven’t strengthened as yet during the summer but they could well be weakened by expected outgoings by the time the new campaign gets underway. As such, a bottom half finish wouldn’t be a massive surprise.