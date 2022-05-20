Leeds United Scores & Results

Leeds United will be desperate to haul themselves out of the bottom three in the Premier League table when they visit the Brentford Community Stadium on the closing weekend of the 2021/22 campaign, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out all the very latest Leeds United scores and results ahead of what is a pivotal match in their battle against relegation to the Championship.

Brentford v Leeds United Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 4pm, Sunday 22nd May 2022

Leeds haven’t beaten Brentford in West London in seven meetings

Leeds United are winless in their last five outings

All-but-three of Leeds’ last fourteen goals have come in the second half

Leeds United sit in the relegation zone as we head into the final weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and their top-flight survival depends on whether they can better Burnley’s weekend result at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford have enjoyed an excellent first ever season in the Premier League and far from struggling against relegation as many believed they would, they are set to finish the campaign in a comfortable mid-table position on account of their solid home form. The bees head into their final match on the back of an excellent run at this venue during which they have avoided defeat in all-but-one of their last five here and they will certainly fancy their chances of ending the season on a positive note, especially so given their recent head-to-head record against Leeds United.

Thomas Frank’s men have avoided defeat in each of their last seven home meetings with the Whites across competitions and they have managed to add to the scoreline in each of their four home matches against teams currently sitting in the bottom five.

Leeds United have leaked more goals on the road than any other side in the Premier League with the exception of Norwich City and heading into this match they will need to deal with the suspensions of Dan James and Luke Ayling as well as an injury list which includes Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas. Leeds have failed to win any of their last five outings and pushing for an all-out victory in this one would leave them especially vulnerable to a counter from Brentford.

The home side are certainly a little overpriced on the outright market and as such, this is where the value lies from a betting perspective.

Back Brentford to win at best odds of 13/10