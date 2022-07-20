Brentford Scores & Results

As the 2022/23 season rapidly approaches, Brentford are gearing themselves up for their second Premier League campaign and therefore, now is an ideal time to check out the latest Brentford scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Brentford Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Despite the fact that Brentford only made it into the Premier League via the play-offs at the end of the 2020/21 season, the West London outfit were the only one of the three promoted sides to avoid relegation straight back into the second tier. In their first campaign in the Premier League, Thomas Frank’s men outperformed Norwich City and Watford throughout the season and even managed to achieve an impressive 13th-placed finish with eleven points separating them from the drop.

Having made just three permanent signings in the 2021 summer transfer window, the Bees were in 7th position in September having beaten Arsenal 2-0 and West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium, while they held eventual Premier League runners-up and Champions League finalists Liverpool to a 3-3 draw.

A mid-season lull saw the Bees drop down the table but seven wins from their last eleven resulted in them finishing just five points below 10th placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Star player for 2022/23

Ivan Toney stole the limelight last season with twelve goals and five assists, however five of these came from the spot and it was a fair to say that he didn’t influence the team in the same manner as Eriksen. As such, Brentford’s outstanding performer was defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard, the player having managed to turn around his career since reuniting with boss Thomas Frank. He made no less than 173 combined tackles and interceptions throughout the season in the Premier League and won 80 tackles along the way.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Brentford’s squad is relatively young although this may weigh them down with the added burden of expectation after a solid first season in the Premier League. A positive mentality will be hugely important for the West London side in 2022/23 although failure to find more in the way of creativity without the influence of Eriksen as well as a better connection between defence and attack may result in a less impressive finish for Frank’s side next term.

What are the odds on Brentford for 2022/23?

As things stand, Brentford are a general 9/4 shot for relegation in 2022/23 while they are 9/2 for a top half finish.