League Two Football Scores & Results

Bradford City v Carlisle United Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 7th May 2022

Only one side has scored in four of Carlisle’s last five games

Carlisle have failed to find the net in three of their last five outings

Bradford City’s last three games have each seen over 2.5 goals

With nothing riding on the outcome, we envisage an open affair between Bradford City and Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon with a few goals along the way.

As we head into the final round of fixtures for the regular 2021/22 League Two campaign, Bradford City and Carlisle United have little to play for although both will be determined to finish the season on a high. Not so long ago the Cumbrians seemed in danger of relegation but the arrival of Paul Simpson at Brunton Park heralded a dramatic turnaround in fortunes and their safety was assured some weeks ago.

Carlisle have been pretty hit and miss in recent weeks with their last seven outings returning two wins, one draw and four defeats, however they head into their final game of the season just two points behind Bradford City in the league table. Paul Simpson has penned a new contract with Carlisle United which will see him stay at the club for three more years and the club will be looking to put the worries of 2021/22 behind them and concentrate on rebuilding ahead of the new campaign.

Bradford City also head into this match on the back of some rather shaky form, however the Bantams have won each of their last two outings, their most recent win coming against Sutton United whom they battered 4-1 away from home on Saturday afternoon. On home soil, Mark Hughes’ men have been less than impressive with six defeats from their last ten at Valley Parade although similarly Carlisle have struggled on their travels recently with just a single point collected from their last four on the road.

With nothing really at stake here, we envisage an open and free-flowing encounter on Saturday afternoon and all things considered, we’ll be siding with a home win at Valley Parade with over 2.5 goals being scored along the way.

Back Bradford City to win and over 2.5 goals at best odds of 9/5