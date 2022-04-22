Fulham Scores & Results

Fulham have already assured themselves of a place in next season’s Premier League campaign and they lock horns with second-placed AFC Bournemouth tonight, therefore now is a great time to check out the very latest Fulham scores and results which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Bournemouth v Fulham Match Preview

3:00pm, Saturday 23rd April 2022

Fulham’s last three games have each seen over 2.5 goals

The Cottagers have won three of their last five to nil

Bournemouth have managed a clean sheet in their last three

Three of Bournemouth’s last four have seen under 2.5 goals

Fulham have hauled themselves straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and Bournemouth will be bidding to join them at the end of the season.

The top two in the Championship lock horns this weekend when already-promoted Fulham travel to the south coast to take on AFC Bournemouth, the latter aiming to strengthen their promotion bid. To be fair it would be a big surprise were the Cherries fail to take the second automatic promotion spot given that they are four points clear of third-placed Huddersfield Town with two games-in-hand, however their weekend meeting with the Cottagers is going to be a big task for the home side.

Bournemouth will take some comfort from the fact that Fulham have already secured promotion and that they have lost two of their last three outings. Nevertheless with promotion now in the bag, the West London outfit will be gunning for the Championship title and given that they currently sit nine points clear of the Cherries, the likelihood is that they will get it.

While their recent form over the last couple of weeks has been pretty shaky, Fulham have managed to win three of their last five to nil and while Bournemouth have managed a clean sheet in their last three, they have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four. With this in mind, we envisage the home side struggling to find a way through a Fulham side which have been particularly adept at keeping clean sheets of late and while the Cherries have been defensively solid in recent weeks, the likelihood is that Fulham will win this match by the narrowest of margins.

Back Fulham to win 1-0 at best odds of 11/1