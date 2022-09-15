Bournemouth Scores & Results

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is well underway and already there has been some managerial movement in the top-flight who the latest casualty being Scott Parker who was sacked from his position as Bournemouth boss.

Bournemouth Odds: Who next for the Cherries’ hot-seat?

Update: 15.09.22

Bournemouth’s search for a new manager continues and as we head deeper into the season, they need to get their fingers out and appoint a new successor to recently sacked Scott Parker.

The International break is now on the horizon and as such, caretaker Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neill has one more opportunity to justify his position as favourite in the betting market to be named next Cherries manager.

Since Scott Parker was shown the door following a 9-0 demolition by Liverpool, the Cherries have avoided defeat in the top-flight with a draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and a comeback win against fellow new-boys Nottingham Forest last time out.

Bournemouth face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this weekend with the Magpies still unbeaten on home soil after beating Forest and drawing with Manchester City and Crystal Palace. This will be a very tough assignment for O’Neill’s men but their confidence will have been boosted following their victory over the Tricky Trees.

Given that he has enjoyed a solid start since taking the reins at Dean Court in a caretaker capacity, Gary O’Neill is firm favourite to be handed the role on a permanent basis at general odds of 6/4. That said, if it isn’t to be O’Neill, then who will it be?

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is still very much in the running, the 51-year-old having lifted the Clarets up from the Championship on a tight budget and managing to keep them in the top flight for more than one season.

Dyche is priced as high as 4/1 to be handed the role in the coming days or weeks although some bookmakers go as short as 6/4 that he will succeed Scott Parker.

Former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is another leading contender at best odds of 10/1 and worst odds of 4/1. He lifted the Hatters to within spitting distance of the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and he would certainly jump at the chance of managing in the top-flight, especially since Luton currently sit in the lower echelons of the second tier.

Update: 13.09.22

AFC Bournemouth have made it clear that they won’t be rushed into finding a successor to Scott Parker who was recently dismissed following a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield, however the club cannot afford to waste too much time in making an appointment.

Parker was the first Premier League managerial casualty of the new season and he left the Cherries sitting in 13th position in the league table with two wins, one draw and three defeats to their name. The first team is under the guidance of caretaker boss Gary O’Neill for the time being and at the time of writing, the 39-year-old is joint-favourite to be handed the reins on a permanent basis at a general price of 3/1. Indeed, some firms go 15/8 that he is handed the gig although the reality is that the club will look to make a more high profile appointment.

This would certainly include former Burnley boss Sean Dyche who is joint-top of the betting at 3/1. Dyche was sacked by Burnley towards the end of last season as the side floundered close to the relegation zone and he has been out of work since then.

Elsewhere in the betting market, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is a general 6/1 shot for the vacant position at Dean Court although some firms go as low as 4/1 on the Hatters manager. Sam Allardyce is also one of the leading contenders at a general 6/1 while Kjetil Knutsen is also being linked to the position with the bookies going as low as 7/1, the Bodo/Glimt boss favourite to become Brighton manager following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

08.09.22

Bournemouth are still searching for a suitable replacement for recently-sacked Scott Park and current caretaker boss Gary O’Neill is now the man most likely to be appointed as his permanent successor.

Scott Parker became the first Premier League managerial casualty of the new season when he was sacked by AFC Bournemouth last week and several names are in the frame to replace him at the south-coast club, most notably former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and current Cherries caretaker manager Gary O’Neill. Indeed, O’Neill has now moved to the top of the betting with some bookies going as low as 15/8 that he is given the gig on a permanent basis.

O’Neill’s first game in charge ended in a goal-less draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, a welcome point nevertheless given that it came on the back of three straight league defeats. This was followed by a 3-2 win over fellow new-boys Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and this boosted O’Neill’s chances of being appointed as Parker’s successor.

It is expected that Bournemouth will take their time searching for a new man in the dug-out and O’Neill has already stated that he is focusing purely on the games ahead of him and not on the question of whether his position will be made permanent.

He said: “I don’t make such big decisions on the spot, so I won’t consider it right now. It’s going to take me a little longer than that.”

Sean Dyche is still one of the leading contenders for the vacant position, the former Burnley boss having been out of work since being dismissed at Turf Moor late last season with the Clarets in the relegation zone.

Next Bournemouth Manager Odds

2/1 – Gary O’Neill

5/2 – Sean Dyche

3/1 – Nathan Jones

12/1 – Kjetil Knutsen

16/1 – John Terry

05.09.22

Scott Parker became the latest managerial casualty in the Premier League when he was sacked by Bournemouth last month and the search is now on for a suitable replacement at Dean Court.

Bournemouth are on the hunt for a new manager just seven games into the new season, the final straw as far as the board were concerned being a 9-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool. This led directly to the sacking of Scott Parker and at the time of writing, several names are in the frame to replace him in the Dean Park hot-seat.

Foremost amongst these is Sean Dyche, the Burnley manager still without a role since being sacked by the Clarets in the latter stages of last term. Dyche worked miracles on a very tight budget at Turf Moor and kept the Lancashire outfit in the top flight consistently prior to being relieved of his duties last season. The former Clarets boss is a 2/1 shot to take charge of the Cherries and there’s little doubt that he would be a popular appointment amongst fans.

The big mover in the market right now is current caretaker boss Gary O’Neill, the former midfielder being placed in charge following the sacking of Parker. With Bournemouth overturning a two goal deficit against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at the weekend, O’Neill’s price was subsequently slashed and he is now joint favourite at 2/1 to be handed the role on a permanent footing.

Next Bournemouth Manager Odds

2/1 – Sean Dyche

2/1 – Gary O’Neill

3/1 – Nathan Jones

12/1 – Kjetil Knutsen

16/1 – John Terry