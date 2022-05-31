Political Betting Odds

Boris Johnson could remain in office until 2024 at the earliest according to bookmakers

Update: 31.05.22

Despite all of the controversy surrounding Boris Johnson in recent months, the PM is still very much on track to lead the Conservative party into the next general election.

Boris Johnson has been feeling the pressure in recent months but he has managed to cling onto power and looks as though he will be able to battle on until the next general election which will likely take place in 2024. This is an impressive turnaround for Johnson who only a few weeks ago was battling to save his job following allegations of rule-breaking parties taking place in the midst of the pandemic.

Within the Conservative party, the realisation is that there isn’t going to be a change of leader any time soon, especially given the backdrop of a squeeze in living standards, the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the slump in popularity of Rishi Sunak who was expected to be Johnson’s replacement in the event of him being ousted from power.

Indeed Johnson recently told reporters that it is his intention to lead his party into the next general election and while many Tory MPs remain less than satisfied with the PM, they are also considering just who will give them the best chance of keeping their jobs in 2024. These very PMs are calculating that if the PM is going nowhere for the foreseeable future, then criticising the party ahead of an election in just two years time would almost certainly damage the chances of them retaining their seats.

On the basis of this, the bookies are confident that Boris Johnson’s exit date will be 2024 or later with most firms going 11/8 that this proves to be the case. An exit date for the PM of 2022 can be backed at 6/4 while most bookies go 3/1 that he will leave office in 2023. Indeed should Johnson lead his party to victory once again in the next general election, then there’s every reason to believe that he will still be holding the reins in 2029.

Boris Johnson Exit Date

11/8 – 2024 or later

6/4 – 2022

3/1 – 2023

Update: 07.05.21

Early results in England’s local elections indicate that Labour is continuing to lose ground to the Conservatives in what is Keir Starmer’s first big test since becoming leader of the opposition. The first big blow for the Labour Party came when they lost Hartlepool to the Tories in a by-election. Further results from the local mayoral and council elections which also took place yesterday will continue throughout the weekend, however indications suggest that there will be big gains for the Tories.

On the back of this, the bookmakers have lengthened the odds on Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving office before the end of 2021 from a general 5/2 to as much as 18/5. The PM will clearly be delighted with election results thus far, especially the defeat of Labour in Harlow, a seat which has traditionally been seen as a good indicator of the national mood. Johnson described these early results as “very encouraging”.

He said: “I think that’s really because we have been focusing, as a government, on our priorities, the people’s priorities, and bouncing back from the pandemic as much as we can and getting through it.”

Should the markets be believed, then the likelihood is that Johnson will remain at 10 Downing Street until 2022 at the very earliest with most bookmakers going 2/9 that he leaves office that year or later. Indeed most firms go odds-on at 8/13 that his exit date is 2023 or later while some firms go 8/11 that he lasts until at least 2024.

28.04.21

The continued row over Dominic Cummings has further increased pressure on under-fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bookmakers are increasingly turning towards a premature exit from 10 Downing Street. The big question is, can the PM weather the storm?

Boris Johnson to leave before end of 2021?

With an ever-increasing number of improprieties being laid at his door, Boris Johnson is starting to feel the pressure and on the back of this the bookmakers have slashed the odds on him leaving his position in 2021 to as short as 5/2, some firms offering around 5/1 at the weekend. Fresh reports are being drawn up against Johnson on an almost daily basis, however can he weather the storm?

Johnson may be coming under more and more scrutiny but the bookmakers are generally confident that he will remain at 10 Downing Street until 2022 or later with most firms going odds of 1/4 on this eventuality. The PM is certainly no stranger to overcoming controversy but the weight of the Cummings allegations will be hard for him to shake off. Odds of 1/4 on Johnson hanging on until 2022 at the earliest may seem very short but most firms were going 1/7 on this earlier in the week. As such it is clear that things are heading in a particular direction and it certainly doesn’t bode well for the PM.

Should Johnson vacate the hot-seat in the months ahead, his perceived most likely successor as PM is Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak at 16/5, ahead of Labour leader Heir Starmer. The latter would obviously need his party to win a general election before he took the reins, however he can be backed at a relatively modest 4/1.