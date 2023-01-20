Blackpool Scores & Results

Championship strugglers Blackpool and Huddersfield Town do battle at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town Match Preview

3pm, Saturday 21st January 2023. Bloomfield Road

Managerless Blackpool entertain fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, both sides desperate for the three points which could boost their chances of Championship survival.

Blackpool and Huddersfield Town both reside in the Championship relegation zone following some poor form since the start of the campaign. Following the departure of Michael Appleton from Bloomfield Road, reports suggest that Mick McCarthy will take the reins until the end of the season and this could prompt a reply from a Tangerines side which have been very out of sorts in recent weeks. The Seasiders did manage an impressive win over Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup earlier this month but they have thus far failed to emulate this performance whilst in league action.

Huddersfield Town are in a similar situation, however they have endured a far steeper fall from grace. The Terriers were just one game away from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign when they lost to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final, however this term they are in turmoil. They have already gone through two managers and with Mark Fotheringham at the helm, they sit just two positions and one point off the foot of the table, albeit having collected a reasonable seven points from their last five.

Of the two sides, Blackpool look the better right now and we envisage the home side bouncing back from their 2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road in their last outing and claiming all three points on Saturday afternoon.

