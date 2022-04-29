Bournemouth Scores & Results

AFC Bournemouth will be bidding to boost their chances of automatic promotion to the Premier League when they lock horns with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Bournemouth scores and results ahead of this important match.

Blackburn Rovers v AFC Bournemouth Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 30th April 2022

Both teams have scored in four of Blackburn’s last five matches

Three of Blackburn’s last five games have seen over 2.5 goals

Bournemouth have scored three in four of their last eight outings

While the Championship title is within Fulham’s grasp, second-placed AFC Bournemouth are involved in a struggle to hold onto the second automatic promotion spot with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town breathing down their necks.

Bournemouth really should have been home and dry by this point but a poor run of form has allowed Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town to close in on the Cherries as the end of the season fast approaches. Both sides sit just three points behind the south-coast outfit in the league table although the Terriers have played one game more as things stand. In fairness, Bournemouth are still very much in the driving seat for a top-two finish to the campaign but there’s absolutely no room for any slip-ups here.

The Cherries have managed just a single win from their last six outings although they have battled-out four draws during this time and on the flip side they have suffered just a single defeat in their last five games on the road. This bodes reasonably well ahead of their weekend trip to Ewood Park but it’s hard to ignore their recent shaky form.

Blackburn Rovers are still in with a chance of finishing in the top six of the Championship table but they have done themselves very few favours in recent weeks, the Lancashire outfit winning just one of their last six matches. Rovers sit three points outside the play-off berths with just two games left to play, therefore there is little margin for error in this one. Indeed both teams are certain to be going for it on Saturday afternoon but while they have been far from convincing of late, we’ll be siding with the visitors in this one on account of their form throughout the campaign.

Back AFC Bournemouth to win at best odds of 7/5