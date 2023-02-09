Birmingham City Scores & Results

Birmingham City entertain local rivals West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the latest Birmingham City scores and results ahead of this local derby.

Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion Match Preview

There’s Championship action coming our way on Friday evening when local rivals Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion do battle at St Andrews in what promises to be a thrilling clash.

Fifth worst side

Birmingham City have been having a tough old time of things recently, the Blues having been the fifth worst side in the second-tier based on their last ten league performances. They have been conceding an average of 2.2 goals per match and have leaked two per game across their last five at St Andrews. Manager John Eustace is a man under ever increasing pressure and victory over arch-rivals West Brom would help his cause no end, as well as provide the team with some much-needed confidence ahead of the latter stages of the season.

Points in the bag

West Brom will be happy that boss Carlos Corberan has decided to resist the lure of Leeds United and stay put at the Hawthorns. Thus far he has performed very well at the Baggies and he will be confident of going across town on Friday evening and returning with the points in the bag.

Goals galore

This is an intriguing clash and the market is of the opinion that there will be a low scoreline overall. Nevertheless we don’t envisage this being the case given that the home side have found the net in all-but-four of their fifteen home games and both sides have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal.

Best value

On this basis, backing Over 2.5 goals makes perfect sense to us and with the bookmakers going best odds of 6/5 in this market, there’s value to be had in going for this approach.

