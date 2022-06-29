Manchester City News

Erling Haaland has been the standout signing by Manchester City thus far in the summer sales

Big things expected from Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium in 2022/23

Manchester City’s biggest signing thus far in the 2022 summer transfer window has been Erling Haaland, however will he continue banging in the goals for the Citizens in 2022/23?

Erling Haaland has banged in goals aplenty during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, however he is now set to hit the Premier League and all eyes will be on the centre-forward as he prepares for life in England’s top-flight. At the time of writing, Haaland is a general 3/1 to finish the 2022/23 campaign as top scorer in the Premier League while many bookmakers go 6/1 that he claims the Golden Boot alongside Manchester City once again winning the title.

Injury issues hampered Haaland last season and as such he only made 24 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, however he still bagged himself 22 goals along the way and there’s no evidence to suggest that he will let up when he starts kicking balls in anger at the Etihad Stadium. Indeed some bookmakers go as low as 2/5 that Haaland clocks up Over 19.5 league goals throughout 2022/23 and should he remain injury free throughout the campaign, there’s no reason why he won’t achieve this attainable target.

Haaland can be backed at 11/10 to help himself to at least 25 goals next season while he is a general 4/1 to make it past the 30 mark, a high target perhaps but one which should be well within his capabilities. For the more optimistic, Haaland can be backed at 11/1 to bag 35 goals or more whilst in league action next term.

There’s little doubt that Haaland will soon become a favourite at the Etihad Stadium and some are even suggesting him as a potential Ballon d’Or candidate in 2023. The bookies go around 9/1 that he does indeed achieve this aim although much depends on how quickly he will find his feet in the Premier League. It shouldn’t take him too long one would imagine.