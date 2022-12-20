Ballon d’Or Odds

Lionel Messi is odds-on to win the Ballon d’Or in 2023 after helping Argentina to 2022 World Cup glory and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmakers partners and be sure of the very best Ballon d’Or odds and free bet offers.

Ballon d’Or Odds: Who will win the award in 2023?

Update: 20.12.22

Having inspired Argentina to their third World Cup success at the weekend, Lionel Messi is now odds-on to be awarded the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is odds-on at 17/20 to succeed Karim Benzema as the next winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. In past years the accolade has been determined by performances in the same calendar year, however a change to the award means that it is now presented to the standout player from the previous campaign. This means that Messi is likely to win it in 2023 and the bookies have reacted to his World Cup success by slashing the odds on the Argentinian in this market.

Second favourite in the 2023 Ballon d’Or market is Kylian Mbappe, the Frenchman becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final since Geoff Hurst back in 1966. At the time of writing, Mbappe is 2/1 to receive the prestigious accolade.

Having enjoyed a blistering start to life in the Premier League with Manchester City, Erling Haaland is the value pick here at odds of 4/1. The Norwegian has found the back of the net 18 times in just 13 Premier League appearances this season and he is firm favourite not win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2023 Best Odds

17/20 – Lionel Messi

2/1 – Kylian Mbappe

4/1 – Erling Haaland

7/1 – Neymar

8/1 – Kevin de Bruyne

8/1 – Karim Benzema

Update: 29.06.22

Ballon d’Or 2022 Odds: Who will win the award this year?

Lionel Messi got his name into the history books on 29th November 2021 when he won the Ballon d’Or for a seventh time and while the 2021 ceremony is now in the past, it is heartening to see the world’s best players continuing to show improvement as they prepare for the coveted award later in 2022.

The big question is, who will win the 2022 Ballon d’Or? A handful of candidates have been enjoying some excellent form in recent months, however Karim Benzema is out and out favourite following his exploits in both domestic and European competition.

The Ballon d’Or is easily the most prestigious individual award in world football and this year’s ceremony will be held on Monday, October 17th, almost two months earlier than usual.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or will be held around two months earlier than usual due to the upcoming World Cup which will take place in Qatar in November and three players from the Champions League finalists, Liverpool and Real Madrid, are favourites to receive the award this year. Nevertheless after a hugely impressive season for Real, Karim Benzema is way out in front at the top of the betting market with some bookmakers going as low as 1/33.

Benzema helped Real Madrid on their way to a La Liga and Champions League double in 2021/22 with an amazing 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions, this haul including hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea in the latter stages of the UCL. Last year, Benzema finished fourth in the race to win the Ballon d’Or but it would be a massive shock were he not to receive the accolade this time around.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Best Odds

Karim Benzema – Worst Odds 1/33 Best Odds 1/5

Kylian Mbappe – Worst Odds 16/1 Best Odds 20/1

Mohamed Salah – Worst Odds 10/1 Best Odds 25/1

Sadio Mane – Worst Odds 10/1 Best Odds 33/1

Robert Lewandowski – Worst Odds 16/1 Best Odds 33/1

Kevin de Bruyne – Worst Odds 16/1 Best Odds 33/1

Vinicius Junior – Worst Odds 33/1 Best Odds 40/1

Harry Kane – Worst Odds 25/1 Best Odds 50/1

Cristiano Ronaldo – Worst Odds 25/1 Best Odds 50/1

Lionel Messi – Worst Odds 20/1 Best Odds 50/1

Neymar – Worst Odds 33/1 Best Odds 50/1

Benzema’s main rival in the betting is Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star dominating in the Premier League in 2021/22 but being forced to share the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son. Having been part of the losing Champions League finalists side, it will be hard for the Egypt international to pip Benzema at the post and the bookmakers’ best odds of 25/1 are a fair reflection of his chances.

Sadio Mane is as high as 33/1 with some bookies to receive the 2022 Ballon d’Or. Mane won the League Cup and FA Cup with Liverpool last season but he is set to leave the Reds for Bayern Munich during the summer. He also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal as well as the AFCION Player of the Tournament award, however failure to win either a Premier League or Champions League winners medal will do him no favours in the race to be crowned 2022 Ballon d’Or winner.

Update: 08.06.22

With all competitions in the 2021/22 campaign at an end, Karim Benzema remains out-and-out favourite to win the Ballon d’Or this year, the Real Madrid far ahead of his main rivals in the betting.

It is clear that the 2022 Ballon d’Or is now Karim Benzema’s to lose, the 34-year-old having enjoyed an amazing season both on the domestic circuit and in European competition. His goal-scoring exploits in the Champions League were pivotal in helping Real to become European champions for an amazing 14th time, the player scoring hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea with three goals across the two legs of the semi-final against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Indeed it would be easier to list the matches in which Benzema hadn’t actually found the back of the net throughout the 2021/22 campaign and as well as his 15 Champions League goals, he scored 26 times in his 30 La Liga appearances to help his side reclaim the domestic title from arch-rivals Atletico.

He failed to add to the scoreline in the Champions League Final victory over Liverpool last month but he has done more than enough to win the Ballon d’Or this year and such an accomplishment would make him just the second player since 2008 to receive the coveted accolade that isn’t named Ronaldo or Messi.

The players deemed most likely to pip Benzema at the post are Liverpool forwards Sadio mane and Mohamed Salah although the odds on them winning the award lengthened significantly following their side’s disappointing defeat in the Champions League Final.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

1/16 – Karim Benzema

10/1 – Mohammed Salah

12/1 – Sadio Mane

16/1 – Kylian Mbappe

Update: 30.05.22

The odds on Karim Benzema winning his first ever Ballon d’Or have been comprehensively slashed following his side’s excellent win over Liverpool in the Champions League Final at the weekend.

On a night which Liverpool fans would rather forget, Real Madrid once again proved themselves very capable of getting the job done on the big stage, the Spanish giants winning an incredible 14th European title in the French capital. Real’s 1-0 win has certainly had a massive impact in the battle to be crowned 2022 Ballon d’Or winner with Benzema, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane currently filling the top three places in the betting market.

Having edged past Jurgen Klopp’s men on Saturday evening, the leading UK bookmakers believe that Benzema will add the 2022 Ballon d’Or to his impressive list of honours. Should Real’s talismanic centre-forward scoop the award, then he would be just the second player outside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win it since 2008.

Benzema is currently a general 1/10 shot for the coveted individual award, while his closest rival Mohamed Salah is some distance behind at 10/1. Sadio Mane is next in the market at 12/1 while Kevin De Bruyne is a 16/1 punt.

The Real Madrid star has been enjoying an amazing season with his goalmouth exploits helping his side to European and La Liga glory. The Ballon d’Or favourite has been scoring for fun in this season’s Champions League campaign with fifteen goals in his twelve outings in the competition, leaving him as the top goalscorer in the tournament.

Mohamed Salah had been fancied to pip Benzema to the prize although as Liverpool’s aspirations of winning an unprecedented quadruple drifted, so did the Egyptian’s odds to claim his first ever Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

1/10 – Karim Benzema

10/1 – Mohammed Salah

12/1 – Sadio Mane

16/1 – Kevin De Bruyne

Update: 26.05.22

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will be looking to make an impact in this weekend’s Champions League Final and boost his chances of winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Mo Salah lost out to Kevin De Bruyne in the PFA Player of the Year award and he will be eager to claim some sort of individual prize this year. As such, his focus will be on the 2022 Ballon d’Or and he could take a big step towards being awarded this accolade with a star showing in the big match this weekend.

As we head closer to the Champions League Final, Salah has seen his odds on winning the Ballon d’Or drift to as much as 10/1 and this leaves him well behind hot favourite Karim Benzema who is now as low as 1/5 to claim the individual prize.

Salah missed out on a Premier League title winner’s medal at the end of the season and as well as losing out in the battle to be named PFA Player of the Year, he was forced to share the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung Min-Son.

Salah will look to turn the tables with an impressive showing against Real Madrid and possibly pip Benzema to the Ballon d’Or prize. Nevertheless he will be up against a player who has been in stunning form throughout this season’s Champions League campaign with fifteen goals in eleven games.

Indeed since early March, Benzema has banged-in a hat-trick against PSG to overturn a first leg deficit and another hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He then scored twice against Man City in the first leg of the semi-final and scored the decisive penalty which sent Pep Guardiola’s men out of the competition in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Salah has had some notable high points this season with 31 goals scored across all competitions this term and a domestic cup double, however can he produce a big performance this weekend and turn the tables on Benzema in the battle for the Ballon d’Or?

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

1/3 – Karim Benzema

10/1 – Mohammed Salah

12/1 – Sadio Mane

14/1 – Kevin De Bruyne

20/1 – Kylian Mbappe

20/1 – Robert Lewandowski

Update: 12.05.22

Karim Benzema scored the aggregate winner from the spot in the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City last week and underlined his Ballon d’Or credentials yet again.

This season’s Champions League Final could be pivotal in determining who wins the Ballon d’Or, Real Madrid set to lock horns with Liverpool in what has the makings of a thrilling finale to the competition. Benzema and Sadio Mane will go head-to-head in this encounter on 28th May and while the former is odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, he will be determined to further boost his chances of receiving the coveted award by helping his side become European champions again.

There can be little doubt that Benzema has been the main man for Real this season, the player having scored 43 goals in his 43 appearances across competitions, including no less than 15 goals in his 11 Champions League outings. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been far less prolific with 21 goals scored in 46 games for the Reds, however he also led Senegal to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations three months ago.

The likelihood is that Benzema will win the award this year, however should Liverpool achieve their ultimate goal of four major trophies, it could be a completely different story. Indeed the importance of the final in determining who wins the award cannot be underestimated, especially since Benzema and Mane are also the two favourites to win the Golden Ball in the competition.

Mane may be perceived by many as being Benzema’s main challenger for the Ballon d’Or but team-mate Mohamed Salah is second favourite with the bookmakers at general odds of 6/1, the latter well on course to finish the season as top scorer in the Premier League.

Update: 04.05.22

Although the 2021/22 campaign is yet to draw to a close, it seems obvious that Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema is hot favourite to be awarded the Ballon d’Or by a country mile.

Karim Benzema was sublime when scoring twice against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final last week, his first goal coming courtesy of a volley from a Ferland Mendy cross and his second from the spot as his side were trailing by two goals, a demonstration of his confidence given that he had missed two penalties a few days earlier against Osasuna.

This clear demonstration of confidence reflects a player who has no problem whatsoever finding the back of the net and as we fast approach the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, Benzema has banged in no less than 14 goals in the competition this term, more than anyone else. Nine of these have been scored in the last four matches – 2 against Manchester City last week, 4 over the two legs against Chelsea in the previous round and 3 against Paris Saint Germain in the last-sixteen round second leg.

Regardless of whether Real Madrid manage to make it into the final, Benzema has been having one of the greatest seasons in the history of the Champions League. Even when opposing teams have been having the upper hand he has been ruthless throughout, however it isn’t only his European exploits which make him the most obvious Ballon d’Or candidate. He sits at the summit of the scoring charts in La Liga with 26 goals to his name and the 34-year-old has been pivotal in lifting Real Madrid to their second domestic title in three seasons.

Right now there can be no doubt that Benzema is the best player on the planet and even if his goal scoring exploits dry up between now and the end of the season, he has certainly done more than enough to land himself the Ballon d’Or given that he has scored 42 goals and made 13 assists in his 42 outings across competitions.

At the time of writing, Benzema is a 1/2 shot for the award, way ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who is on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

1/2 – Karim Benzema

5/1 – Mohammed Salah

8/1 – Kevin de Bruyne

12/1 – Sadio Mane

14/1 – Kylian Mbappe

14/1 – Robert Lewandowski

Update: 27.04.22

Most bookmakers are now going odds-on about Real Madrid star Karim Benzema winning this year’s Ballon d’Or after he continued his excellent season by scoring twice at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The 34-year-old has now scored 41 goals in 41 matches for Real Madrid this term and 14 of these came in ten Champions League games. Since early March, the Frenchman’s scoring exploits have included a hat-trick which overturned a deficit in the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-sixteen round, as well as a hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-final at Stamford Bridge. He then banged in two more in the second leg against Thomas Tuchel’s men prior to bagging a brace against Man City last night at the Etihad Stadium.

Prior to his excellent recent form in the Champions League, Benzema was a general 16/1 shot to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or this year, way behind frontrunner Mohamed Salah who is now best odds of 13/2 to claim the coveted award. Having scored a brace against Manchester United, Salah’s scoring output has otherwise slowed somewhat whereas Benzema has lifted his efforts with 25 goals coming from his 29 league appearances.

With Salah suffering a slump of late with just three goals in seven Premier League appearances since early March, the door has also been opened for Kevin de Bruyne to make his own challenge for the award. The Belgian midfielder scored and provided an assist last night and he is now a general 8/1 shot to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski come in next at 14/1 apiece while Sadio Mane is as high as 25/1 and as low as 12/1 for the award.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

4/5 – Karim Benzema

5/1 – Mohammed Salah

8/1 – Kevin de Bruyne

14/1 – Kylian Mbappe

14/1 – Robert Lewandowski

Update: 21.04.22

Karim Benzema has reaffirmed his Ballon d’Or credentials with his latest heroics for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been banging in the goals with reckless abandon this season and his season tally was boosted when he capped a great comeback win for Real Madrid at Sevilla. Benzems has enjoyed the best season of his career as far as total goals are concerned and following hat-tricks in consecutive Champions League matches, he scored the winner (in extra-time) which sent Real into the semi-finals of the competition.

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to end the 2021/22 campaign empty-handed and Lionel Messi enduring a thoroughly underwhelming season with PSG, there is a strong possibility that we may witness a new Ballon d’Or winner in the form of Benzema. He must surely be right in amongst the main contenders for the award and the bookies have chalked him in as 6/4 firm favourite.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is next in the betting at a general 4/1, the Reds star scoring a brace in the 4-0 demolition of arch-rivals Manchester United last time out. The Egypt international tops the scoring charts in the Premier League with 22 goals to his name thus far and he is massive odds-on favourite to win the Golden Boot.

Completing the top-three in the Ballon d’Or betting is Robert Lewandowski at a general 8/1 while Kylian Mbappe isn’t far behind at 10/1.Kevin de Bruyne is a 12/1 shot for the coveted award while Lionel Messi and Sadio Mane are priced at 16/1 apiece at the time of writing.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

6/4 – Karim Benzema

4/1 – Mohammed Salah

8/1 – Robert Lewandowski

10/1 – Kylian Mbappe

12/1 – Kevin de Bruyne

16/1 – Lionel Messi

16/1 – Sadio Mane

04.03.22

Top Ballon d’Or Candidates

#3 Mohamed Salah 4/1

The Liverpool star currently sits at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with sixteen league goals to his name and he is firm favourite to win the Golden Boot in this competition. His team are battling it out at the top level of the European game and edged past Inter Milan in Italy in the first leg of their opening knockout tie and as things stand, the Egyptian is second favourite with the bookies to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or at general odds of 6/1.

#1 Robert Lewandowski 5/1

When it comes to attacking, there are few better than Robert Lewandowski, the Poland international having scored 35 goals in his 28 games this season for Bayern Munich. He may not have enjoyed that much success with his national side but there can be no denying his huge contribution to his Bundesliga club. The 33-year-old is 5/1 favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or with the leading UK bookmakers.

#2 Lionel Messi 5/1

Lionel Messi won this award for a seventh time less than three months ago and his skills are still impressing the footballing world in 2022, therefore it should come as no huge surprise to see him priced as joint-favourite to make it an eighth win later this year. The 34-year-old appears to have adapted well to his new home at PSG and thus far he has banged in seven goals in his 21 competitive outings for his club.

#4 Kylian Mbappe 8/1

He may be a relative youngster at just 23 years of age but Kylian Mbappe already has a World Cup medal to his name courtesy of France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final. While Real Madrid are targeting the player, Mbappe continues to bang in the goals at PSG with 22 scored in 32 games and 16 assists during this time.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo 10/1

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon D’Or five times already and he is one of the favourites to be awarded the coveted award in 2022, the Manchester United player having proven his continued abilities for the Red Devils this season and at 37 years of age, proving that there is still life in the old dog yet.