Ballon d’Or Odds

Many top-class players will be battling it out once again later this year to be crowned Ballon d’Or winner and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmakers partners and be sure of the very best Ballon d’Or odds and free bet offers.

Ballon d’Or 2022 Odds: Who will win the award this year?

Lionel Messi got his name into the history books on 29th November 2021 when he won the Ballon d’Or for a seventh time and while the 2021 ceremony is now in the past, it is heartening to see the world’s best players continuing to show improvement as they prepare for the coveted award later in 2022.

The big question is, who will win the 2022 Ballon d’Or? A handful of candidates have been enjoying some excellent form in recent months and these may well be amongst the favourites later in the year.

Update: 27.04.22

Most bookmakers are now going odds-on about Real Madrid star Karim Benzema winning this year’s Ballon d’Or after he continued his excellent season by scoring twice at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The 34-year-old has now scored 41 goals in 41 matches for Real Madrid this term and 14 of these came in ten Champions League games. Since early March, the Frenchman’s scoring exploits have included a hat-trick which overturned a deficit in the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-sixteen round, as well as a hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-final at Stamford Bridge. He then banged in two more in the second leg against Thomas Tuchel’s men prior to bagging a brace against Man City last night at the Etihad Stadium.

Prior to his excellent recent form in the Champions League, Benzema was a general 16/1 shot to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or this year, way behind frontrunner Mohamed Salah who is now best odds of 13/2 to claim the coveted award. Having scored a brace against Manchester United, Salah’s scoring output has otherwise slowed somewhat whereas Benzema has lifted his efforts with 25 goals coming from his 29 league appearances.

With Salah suffering a slump of late with just three goals in seven Premier League appearances since early March, the door has also been opened for Kevin de Bruyne to make his own challenge for the award. The Belgian midfielder scored and provided an assist last night and he is now a general 8/1 shot to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski come in next at 14/1 apiece while Sadio Mane is as high as 25/1 and as low as 12/1 for the award.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

4/5 – Karim Benzema

5/1 – Mohammed Salah

8/1 – Kevin de Bruyne

14/1 – Kylian Mbappe

14/1 – Robert Lewandowski

Update: 21.04.22

Karim Benzema has reaffirmed his Ballon d’Or credentials with his latest heroics for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been banging in the goals with reckless abandon this season and his season tally was boosted when he capped a great comeback win for Real Madrid at Sevilla. Benzems has enjoyed the best season of his career as far as total goals are concerned and following hat-tricks in consecutive Champions League matches, he scored the winner (in extra-time) which sent Real into the semi-finals of the competition.

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to end the 2021/22 campaign empty-handed and Lionel Messi enduring a thoroughly underwhelming season with PSG, there is a strong possibility that we may witness a new Ballon d’Or winner in the form of Benzema. He must surely be right in amongst the main contenders for the award and the bookies have chalked him in as 6/4 firm favourite.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is next in the betting at a general 4/1, the Reds star scoring a brace in the 4-0 demolition of arch-rivals Manchester United last time out. The Egypt international tops the scoring charts in the Premier League with 22 goals to his name thus far and he is massive odds-on favourite to win the Golden Boot.

Completing the top-three in the Ballon d’Or betting is Robert Lewandowski at a general 8/1 while Kylian Mbappe isn’t far behind at 10/1.Kevin de Bruyne is a 12/1 shot for the coveted award while Lionel Messi and Sadio Mane are priced at 16/1 apiece at the time of writing.

Ballon d’Or Winner 2022 Odds

6/4 – Karim Benzema

4/1 – Mohammed Salah

8/1 – Robert Lewandowski

10/1 – Kylian Mbappe

12/1 – Kevin de Bruyne

16/1 – Lionel Messi

16/1 – Sadio Mane

04.03.22

Top Ballon d’Or Candidates

#3 Mohamed Salah 4/1

The Liverpool star currently sits at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with sixteen league goals to his name and he is firm favourite to win the Golden Boot in this competition. His team are battling it out at the top level of the European game and edged past Inter Milan in Italy in the first leg of their opening knockout tie and as things stand, the Egyptian is second favourite with the bookies to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or at general odds of 6/1.

#1 Robert Lewandowski 5/1

When it comes to attacking, there are few better than Robert Lewandowski, the Poland international having scored 35 goals in his 28 games this season for Bayern Munich. He may not have enjoyed that much success with his national side but there can be no denying his huge contribution to his Bundesliga club. The 33-year-old is 5/1 favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or with the leading UK bookmakers.

#2 Lionel Messi 5/1

Lionel Messi won this award for a seventh time less than three months ago and his skills are still impressing the footballing world in 2022, therefore it should come as no huge surprise to see him priced as joint-favourite to make it an eighth win later this year. The 34-year-old appears to have adapted well to his new home at PSG and thus far he has banged in seven goals in his 21 competitive outings for his club.

#4 Kylian Mbappe 8/1

He may be a relative youngster at just 23 years of age but Kylian Mbappe already has a World Cup medal to his name courtesy of France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final. While Real Madrid are targeting the player, Mbappe continues to bang in the goals at PSG with 22 scored in 32 games and 16 assists during this time.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo 10/1

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon D’Or five times already and he is one of the favourites to be awarded the coveted award in 2022, the Manchester United player having proven his continued abilities for the Red Devils this season and at 37 years of age, proving that there is still life in the old dog yet.